After firing Brendan Rodgers as they slipped to second bottom of the Premier League table, this Leicester City vs Aston Villa clash on Tuesday is a huge one for the Foxes.

Rodgers worked wonders in his four years in charge at Leicester, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, plus leading Leicester to back-to-back fifth-place finishes in his first two full seasons in charge as they also went on long European runs. However, their late defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday was the final straw for Rodgers as they slipped into the relegation zone and despite their awful recent form (no wins in their last six with five defeats in that span) they are just one point from safety. First team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell have been in charge of training following Rodgers’ departure.

Aston Villa are heading in the opposite direction under Unai Emery as they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to climb into the top 10 and they are now in consideration for European qualification. It has been a quite remarkable turnaround from Villa under Emery, as they were in a relegation battle when he arrived in November. However, these two teams met in February and Leicester bagged a huge 4-2 win away at Villa. Keep that in mind.

Here’s what you need for Leicester vs Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Leicester vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester were dominated at Crystal Palace at the weekend as they allowed 31 shots and the nature of their narrow defeat called time on Brendan Rodgers’ four years in charge. There are so many positives when you look back at his time in charge of Leicester but the only recent positive on the pitch has been James Maddison, who is doing all he can to try and drag Leicester away from the relegation zone. Defensively they have been all over the place this season and they just aren’t clinical enough in the final third. Are this group of players up for the relegation scrap? This is not what anybody connected with Leicester had in mind at the start of this season.

Villa could move up to sixth place with a win in this one and they are one of the form teams in the Premier League with four wins in their last five. Emery has them set up to defend as a unit and then spring counters with Ollie Watkins in phenomenal form as he set a club record for scoring in five-straight Premier League away games. This Villa side is settled and is exactly the type of team you would expect from Unai Emery.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (thigh), Jonny Evans (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf).

