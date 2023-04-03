Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

With nine teams currently separated by four points, from 20th to 12th places, the 2022-23 Premier League relegation scrap is not only set to last until the final day, but the final two months of the season are sure to be one of the wildest roller-coaster rides of all time.

Three clubs will be relegated from the Premier League (and replaced by three teams from the EFL Championship, of course) at season’s end. Never before have this many clubs been this close to the bottom-three, and the bottom of the table, at this point of a season.

Below is everything you need to know about the relegation scrap set to unfold over the final eight weeks of the 2022-23 season…

Who are the clubs in this year’s Premier League relegation scrap?

Crystal Palace – 27 points, 12th place

Wolves – 27 points, 13th place

Leeds – 26 points, 14th place

Everton – 26 points, 15th place

Nottingham Forest – 26 points, 16th place

Leicester – 25 points, 17th place

West Ham – 24 points, 18th place

Bournemouth – 24 points, 19th place

Southampton – 23 points, 20th place

What was the magic number to avoid relegation in recent seasons?

2022: 36 points

2021: 29 points

2020: 35 points

2019: 35 points

2018: 34 points

2017: 35 points

2016: 38 points

2015: 36 points

2014: 34 points

2013: 37 points

2012: 37 points

2011: 40 points

2010: 31 points

2009: 35 points

2008: 36 points

When was the last time each club was relegated from the Premier League/top flight?

Fulham: 2021 (promoted 2022 – 1 season in PL)

Bournemouth: 2020 (promoted 2022 – 1 season)

Aston Villa: 2016 (promoted 2020 – 4 seasons)

Newcastle: 2016 (promoted 2017 – 6 seasons)

Wolves: 2012 (promoted 2018 – 5 seasons)

West Ham: 2011 (promoted 2012 – 11 seasons)

Southampton: 2005 (promoted 2012 – 11 seasons)

Crystal Palace: 2005 (promoted 2013 – 10 seasons)

Leeds: 2004 (promoted 2020 – 3 seasons)

Leicester: 2004 (promoted 2014 – 9 seasons)

Manchester City: 2001 (promoted 2002 – 21 seasons)

Nottingham Forest: 1999 (promoted 2022 – 1 season)

Chelsea: 1988 (promoted 1989 – 34 seasons)

Brighton: 1983 (promoted 2017 – 6 seasons)

Tottenham: 1977 (promoted 1978 – 45 seasons)

Manchester United: 1974 (promoted in 1975 – 48 seasons)

Liverpool: 1954 (promoted 1962 – 61 seasons)

Everton: 1951 (promoted 1954 – 69 seasons)

Brentford: 1947 (promoted 2021 – 2 seasons)

Arsenal: 1913 (promoted 1915 – 103 seasons)

How many games remaining between relegation candidates?

There are 23 remaining head-to-head matchups between the nine teams currently in the relegation battle.

Crystal Palace: 8 games (1 against every other team)

Wolves: 4 games

Leeds: 5 games

Everton: 4 games

Nottingham Forest: 4 games

Leicester: 6 games

West Ham: 5 games

Bournemouth: 6 games

Southampton: 4 games

