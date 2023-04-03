The Premier League top four odds are moving all over the place as a host of clubs scramble to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

Also, the race to finish in the top six and qualify for the Europa League and Conference League is absolutely bonkers too.

With Arsenal and Manchester City basically assured of a top four finish, all eyes are on the quartet of Man United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool to see which two will make it and who will miss out.

Don’t sleep on Brighton and Brentford either, who are more than capable of somehow sneaking into the top four or at least making it very interesting as the final weeks of the season arrive.

Can Liverpool make a late surge? Will Tottenham find consistency? Are Newcastle going to regain their remarkable early-season form? And will Manchester United seal the deal while also working on runs in the FA Cup and Europa League?

Below are the Premier League top four odds, plus odds on whether teams will finish in the top six when all is said and done.

Premier League top four odds (As of April 3, 2023)

Manchester United: -300

Newcastle: -165

Tottenham: +175

Liverpool: +300

Brighton: +500

Chelsea: +6600

Brentford: +10000

Aston Villa: +20000

Fulham: +20000

Premier League odds to finish in the top six

Manchester United: -5000

Newcastle: -2000

Tottenham: -450

Liverpool: -350

Brighton: -125

Chelsea: +1200

Aston Villa: +1600

Brentford: +1800

Fulham: +6600

