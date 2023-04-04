Aleksandar Mitrovic gets eight-game ban for pushing referee; Marco Silva also banned

Fulham will be without talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic until May after he was handed an eight-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh, while manager Marco Silva has also been handed a two-game ban.

However, the ban for both may be increased as the English Football Association are pushing for harsher punishments.

Both Silva and star striker Mitrovic were sent off of Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United in an FA Cup quarterfinal at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 19.

The pair reacted violently when Willian was sent off when VAR reviewed what was revealed to be a clear handball and Denial of a Goal Scoring Opportunity by the Brazilian when the match was 1-0 in the Cottagers’ favor.

[ MORE: JPW chats with Gabriel Jesus ]

Mitrovic barged into referee Chris Kavanagh after the referee was sent to the screen to review footage, while Silva berated officials and was said to have thrown a water bottle in the direction of Kavanagh.

The statement below from the independent Regulatory Commission states that Mitrovic will be banned for eight games, while Silva will be banned from the sidelines for two games.

FA statement on Aleksandar Mitrovic, Marco Silva

“Fulham FC, Marco Silva and Aleksandar Mitrovic have been sanctioned by an independent Regulatory Commission following a hearing in relation to their tie against Manchester United in The FA Cup on Sunday 19 March.

“Marco Silva admitted that he used abusive and insulting words, gestures and behaviour towards the match referee around the 72nd minute; that he used abusive and insulting words towards the fourth official before being sent off; and that he used abusive and insulting words, gestures and behaviour towards the fourth official after being dismissed. However, he denied that he threw a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee and that his behaviour in doing so was improper. The Regulatory Commission upheld the outstanding charge against him, and imposed a two-match touchline ban and a £20,000 fine. The manager also admitted that comments he made in the post-match press conference constitute improper conduct in that they imply bias, question the integrity of the match official, and bring the game into disrepute. As a result, the Regulatory Commission imposed an additional £20,000 fine.

“We claimed the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the sending-off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee around the 72nd minute was clearly insufficient. The forward denied this, but it was upheld by the Regulatory Commission, and a three-match ban was imposed. This is in addition to the three-match ban he had already received for the red card offence.

“The forward separately admitted that his behaviour and language after being sent off was improper, abusive, insulting and threatening, and the Regulatory Commission imposed an additional two-match ban and £75,000 fine. In total, the Regulatory Commission has suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic for eight matches. One of these has already been served, and therefore the forward will be unavailable for Fulham FC’s next seven matches.

“Finally, the club admitted that it failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion around the 72nd minute, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a £40,000 fine. We await the Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these decisions, which will be published in due course.”

What next?

The English Football Association released the following statement on the bans handed out by the independent Regulatory Commission, as they will appeal the sanctions and want lengthier bans for both.

As things stand, Mitrovic will next be available to play for Fulham away at Southampton on May 13, while Silva will at least miss their games against West Ham and Everton over the next two weekends.

Manchester United vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday and both teams will be aiming to keep their respective European bids on track.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED v BRENTFORD

Erik ten Hag’s United were beaten comfortably at top four rivals Newcastle on Sunday as yet another alarming display away from home has some suggesting they may not finish in the top four this season. United certainly missed Casemiro in midfield as he continues to serve his suspension, while it looks like the Red Devils are a little jaded and are limping towards the finish line as they compete to win the FA Cup and Europa League (to add to their League Cup trophy) as well as finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Brentford drew 3-3 at Brighton at the weekend as Thomas Frank’s side coughed up the lead three times, including via a 90th minute penalty kick. Still, they are within touching distance of the top four and a top six finish is still very likely which would be an incredible achievement for the Bees as they push for European qualification. Remember: Brentford hammered Manchester United in the return game back in August as they were 4-0 up before half time.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Manchester United vs Brentford.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erik ten Hag was far from happy with the energy, desire and cohesiveness of his side as they were battered from start to finish at Newcastle. That was yet another wake up call and they haven’t won any of their three PL games since they won the League Cup on Feb. 26. They are missing Casemiro massively in midfield, while the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane all look sluggish and have had dips in form. United need to sort this out fast because Newcastle and Tottenham are ahead of them in the table as the top four scrap will go down to the wire.

Brentford continue to defy the odds as they are hanging around the European spots and Thomas Frank has done an incredible job. Ivan Toney continues to cause problems, and score goals, although the Bees have only won one of their last four games as they’ve had a bit of a wobble at a pivotal stage of the season. Whatever happens between now and the end of the campaign, this season will go down as one of the most memorable in club history.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle). DOUBT: Christian Eriksen (ankle)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Vitaly Janelt (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea has slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns and might even challenge for the top four. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Everton, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves, Leeds, and West Ham all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 3Premier League schedule

 

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea’s first match of the post-Graham Potter era is a doozy, as the Blues host struggling Liverpool with both teams trying to salvage something from substandard seasons (Watch live at 3pm ET Tuesday online via Peacock Premium).

Bruno Saltor is set to be at the wheel for Chelsea following Potter’s firing, as Chelsea sits 11th on the Premier League table and owner Todd Boehly is trying to find a way to restore the Blues’ European status.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v LIVERPOOL

Liverpool’s only four points and places above the Blues entering Tuesday’s tilt, though the Reds have a match-in-hand on their rivals.

Here’s what you need for Chelsea vs Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

A third Chelsea boss, this one interim manager Saltor, is going to take a shot at figuring out the Blues’ best attack corps. Kai Havertz has been selected most often, while Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, and Christian Pulisic are all healthy and will hope to start.

Liverpool’s midfield has been a mess to the extent that Jurgen Klopp has been forced to play a mix of very young kids and very experienced players. The biggest thing that would help is the return of one of the younger graybeards. Is 31-year-old Thiago Alcantara fit for a start? That would help a lot.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Raheem Sterling (hamstring), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back), Wesley Fofana (thigh). OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Armando Broja (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head).

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip). OUT: Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Naby Keita (muscle)

Who should be the next Chelsea manager?

With Graham Potter out at Chelsea after just over six months in charge, who should replace him at Stamford Bridge?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

This is a massive decision for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Blues’ new American owners went all-in on Potter but it has backfired spectacularly as they are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table despite spending eye-watering sums of money in the last two transfer windows.

Things were supposed to be different under the new ownership after the hire ’em and fire ’em reign of previous owner Roman Abramovich but Potter was in charge for just 31 games and Chelsea’s fans never really took to him.

Boehly and Co. have placed Bruno Saltor in interim charge with the Blues having 10 Premier League games left and a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid as their season hinges on somehow winning the Champions League trophy.

It seems like Chelsea will take their time to appoint a successor to Potter and below we rank the leading contenders.

Ranking the contenders to take charge at Chelsea

1. Julian Nagelsmann

The German coach has only just been fired by Bayern Munich but his pedigree speaks for itself. Nagelsmann, 35, is one of the best young coaches in the game and he seems to have the aura needed to manage Chelsea. Our partners in Germany at Sky Sport say he wants to take a break but it is pretty clear Chelsea will reach out to him as the likes of Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern coach.

2. Luis Enrique

He said just a few days ago he would love to coach in the Premier League but only at a team which can challenge for big things. Well, Luis, that opportunity has arrived. He left Spain after a disappointing World Cup exit in November and the former Barcelona manager plays an attractive style and is highly-regarded and respected. If Chelsea truly commit to giving him time to bed in a new philosophy, this seems like a perfect fit.

3. Mauricio Pochettino

A report fro talkSPORT says Poch has plenty of admirers at Chelsea and the work he did at Tottenham was remarkable. But will his connections to Spurs put him (and Chelsea) off of him becoming the main man at Stamford Bridge? His most recent stop at PSG wasn’t a disaster given the circus often surrounding Les Parisiens and Pochettino wants a return to London.

4. Marco Silva

A surprise candidate, per the Daily Mirror, and this is a bit of a risk. Marco Silva has done a fine job just down the road at Fulham but is he too similar of a profile of coach as Potter? He has more experience at the top level and Silva is certainly someone who will demand respect from the players right away. It feels like Chelsea will go for a ‘bigger name’ manager than Silva though.

Other names to keep an eye on: Brendan Rodgers, Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank