Brighton beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium as Roberto De Zerbi’s side kept their European dream on track.
Teenager Evan Ferguson scored a lovely flicked effort in the first half to put Brighton on their way but Bournemouth had big chances too as Hamid Traore should have made it 1-1.
In the second half the Seagulls were under pressure but they wrestled back control of the game and Paraguayan teenager Julio Enciso slotted home in stoppage time to seal a win which keeps them in sixth place and within touching distance of the top four.
The victory moves Brighton on to 46 points, while Bournemouth remain on 27 points as they slipped back into the relegation zone.
Optimism levels high for both South Coast clubs
Brighton will be delighted with the win but perhaps not the performance but at this stage of the season, do they really care? The long-time xG kings have a more ruthless side to their game now and although they made mistakes on the ball and looked a little sluggish, they also had more cutting edge and creativity in the final third. As for Bournemouth, this was a decent display. They created chances but snatched at them and gave it a really good go. They now head to Leicester at the weekend for a massive relegation six-pointer and if they play like they did against Brighton and in the second half of the win against Fulham at the weekend, they will surely beat the Foxes. Both of these teams are overachieving this season.
Stars of the show; Bournemouth vs Brighton player ratings
Evan Ferguson: A lovely finish for his goal and led the line superbly. How is he just 18 years old?
Neto: Brilliant stops throughout from the Bournemouth skipper who kept them in it.
What’s next?
Bournemouth head to Leicester on Saturday, April 8 in a massive relegation six-pointer. Brighton head to Tottenham on the same day in a huge game in the top four scramble.
FULL TIME: Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton – The hosts made a real go of it but Brighton’s extra class in the final third made the difference.
GOALLL! Brighton seal the win in stoppage time. Teenager Julio Enciso slots home after being played in and that is his first Premier League goal. The Seagulls fans go wild. “We’re all going on a European tour!” sing the Brighton supporters. Why the heck not!?
SAVE! Sensational counter from Brighton and it ends with Welbeck smashing towards goal but Neto, once again, saves well. What a stop from the Bournemouth skipper. He’s kept them in this.
Moises Caicedo comes off after he looked to sprain his ankle as it twisted following an awkward landing. He has gone straight down the tunnel.
SAVE! What a stop from Neto in goal for Bournemouth. Pascal Gross smashes it towards goal after fine work from Mitoma but Neto pushes it away. Brighton pushing hard for a second.
CLOSE! Should be two for Brighton and two for Ferguson. He lifts the ball over the top from 10 yards out after Solly March found him. Great chance for the Seagulls.
Brighton have recovered some control now. Mitoma is growing into the game. That is always dangerous. The Japanese winger is so quick.
SAVE! Jefferson Lerma has his shot tipped just over. Bournemouth having a real go here. The home fans are loving it. Can they grab an equalizer while they’re on top?
CLOSE! At the start of the second half Evan Ferguson, who is full of confidence, turns and curls home a shot just wide. The young Irishman looks a real talent. At the other end a cross comes in and Solanke is just put off by Lewis Dunk.
HALF TIME: Bournemouth 0-1 Brighton – A very entertaining first 45 minutes as the visitors scored a lovely goal and have looked very sharp but Bournemouth grew into this game and it probably should be level. Let’s see if the Cherries can launch another stunning second half comeback…
CHANCE! It should be 1-1. Traore is played in superbly by Lerma and his effort squirms past Steele but also past the post. Moments later Steele saves from Solanke and Traore sees his rebound brilliantly blocked by Wesbter. Bournemouth having a real go before half time.
GOALLL! Brighton 1-0 up at Bournemouth. Evan Ferguson with a sumptuous back-heel flick in the box. What a finish from the 18-year-old.
The composure by 18-year-old Evan Ferguson for this BEAUTIFUL flick. 🤤
CLOSE! Jack Stephens flicks a header wide after a corner found him at the near post. The hosts are starting to get going.
Evan Ferguson runs clear but his shot is deflected out for a corner and it comes to nothing. Bright start from Brighton. Pardon the pun…
We are underway at the Vitality! And it has been all Brighton so far. Alexis Mac Allister lashes a shot way over but the Seagulls have been very good.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Gary O’Neil made two masterful subs at the weekend as Christie and Tavernier came on at half time and the former set up the winner and the latter spanked home a beauty to make it 1-1. Bournemouth have so many attacking options they can rotate in and out of the team and Dominic Solanke has given them a great focal point and is leading the line so well.
Brighton continue to impress as Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Danny Welbeck are causing all kinds of problems in the attacking third. The Seagulls have been a bit sloppy at the back in recent games so that is something De Zerbi will look to tighten up as the final stretch arrives and potential European qualification beckons.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf)
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 Two changes
🔺 Traorè starts
🔺 Christie also in
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle)
TEAM. 💙 Here's our starting XI to take on Bournemouth tonight! 📝
