After firing Brendan Rodgers as they slipped to second bottom of the Premier League table, this Leicester City vs Aston Villa clash on Tuesday is a huge one for the Foxes.

Rodgers worked wonders in his four years in charge at Leicester, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, plus leading Leicester to back-to-back fifth-place finishes in his first two full seasons in charge as they also went on long European runs. However, their late defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday was the final straw for Rodgers as they slipped into the relegation zone and despite their awful recent form (no wins in their last six with five defeats in that span) they are just one point from safety. First team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell have been in charge of training following Rodgers’ departure.

Aston Villa are heading in the opposite direction under Unai Emery as they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to climb into the top 10 and they are now in consideration for European qualification. It has been a quite remarkable turnaround from Villa under Emery, as they were in a relegation battle when he arrived in November. However, these two teams met in February and Leicester bagged a huge 4-2 win away at Villa. Keep that in mind.

Here’s what you need for Leicester vs Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Leicester vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

NO PENALTY KICK! Drama but it is the correct decision. Watkins was fouled first by Daka as Leicester tried to scramble the ball home. A penalty kick was initially awarded by the referee was asked to go to the pitch-side monitor and he overturned his decision.

VAR check on the penalty kick given to Leicester in the 92nd minute. Looked like Daka fouled Watkins first before he got to the ball. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 4, 2023

GOALLL! What a finish by Bertrand Traore. Leicester can’t believe it. One poor giveaway and substitute Traore latched onto it and lobbed Iversen. Aston Villa go 2-1 up late on against 10-man Leicester.

Can Leicester hold on!? Five minutes plus stoppage time to go and Villa are getting very frustrated.

SAVE! Great stop from Iversen down low as Watkins almost squeezes a shot home at the near post. Moments later Leon Bailey curls just wide. Villa pushing hard for this winner…

CHANCE! Jacob Ramsey slams a shot over from close range. Villa should be ahead late on. Unai Emery with a grimace on the sidelines. He knows that was a big chance wasted. Still 1-1. 15 minutes plus stoppage time to go.

RED CARD! Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been shown a second yellow card for a foul on Ashley Young and the Leicester academy product has been sent off. There was no need for him to leave his foot in like that. Leicester down to 10 men for the final 20 minutes.

POST! Alex Moreno hits the post from a tight angle as Villa have started to wrestle back control of this game.

Leicester hanging in there and working really hard. Villa have barely got going in this second half. Credit to the Foxes, who are digging really deep.

CLOSE! At one end Watkins flicks a header towards goal, while at the other end a cross just misses everyone and Martinez and Mings both look relieved.

HALF TIME: Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa – The hosts will be very happy with that first 45 minutes. They were the better team for most of that half and the fans are right behind them. Can the Foxes get ahead in the second half? They will have to be wary Villa on the counter.

SAVE! Barnes is running riot and his deflected shot looks like it is going in but Emiliano Martinez does superbly to readjust his foot and keep it out.

GOALLL! It has been all Villa since the goal but Harvey Barnes with a superb solo effort to make it 1-1. A long ball finds Barnes and he cuts inside and curls home a beauty. Leicester’s fans go wild.

GOALLL! Ollie Watkins puts Aston Villa 1-0 up at Leicester. Brilliant pass from Emiliano Buendia and Watkins has now scored in six-straight Premier League away games. Villa with a hammer blow to Leicester, who had started so well.

WHAT A CHANCE! A corner to the back post finds Souttar totally unmarked (with Watkins off with an injury) but he somehow heads wide. The Australian international can’t believe it.

Not much between these two early on. Leicester doing a lot of pressing out wide but Villa are pretty comfortable and looking to get the ball to Watkins as soon as possible.

We are underway at the KP! Lots of noise from the home fans as they try to get behind their managerless side.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester were dominated at Crystal Palace at the weekend as they allowed 31 shots and the nature of their narrow defeat called time on Brendan Rodgers’ four years in charge. There are so many positives when you look back at his time in charge of Leicester but the only recent positive on the pitch has been James Maddison, who is doing all he can to try and drag Leicester away from the relegation zone. Defensively they have been all over the place this season and they just aren’t clinical enough in the final third. Are this group of players up for the relegation scrap? This is not what anybody connected with Leicester had in mind at the start of this season.

Villa could move up to sixth place with a win in this one and they are one of the form teams in the Premier League with four wins in their last five. Emery has them set up to defend as a unit and then spring counters with Ollie Watkins in phenomenal form as he set a club record for scoring in five-straight Premier League away games. This Villa side is settled and is exactly the type of team you would expect from Unai Emery.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed), Jonny Evans (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf)

