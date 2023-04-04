Red-hot Aston Villa pile more misery on 10-man Leicester

Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead but managerless Leicester (Brendan Rodgers left following their defeat at Crystal Palace at the weekend) were good value for their equalizer as Harvey Barnes made it 1-1 before the break.
In the second half Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off for Leicester and Villa made the Foxes pay as substitute Bertrand Traore latched onto a loose ball and brilliantly swept home the winner from outside the box.
Late drama saw Leicester awarded a 92nd minute penalty kick for a foul on Patson Daka but VAR intervened and the penalty kick was chalked off, correctly, as Daka had fouled Watkins first.
The win moves Villa on to 44 points for the season as they’ve won five of their last six and are pushing for European qualification. Leicester remain in the bottom three and have lost six of their last seven as they have 25 points and are two points from safety with nine games to go.
Stars of the show; Leicester vs Aston Villa player ratings
Ollie Watkins: Scored another goal away from home and never stopped running. Plus, his late block on Daka in the penalty kick incident was pivotal.
Emiliano Buendia: Dictated the tempo of the game and a lovely ball to Watkins for the opener.
What’s next?
Leicester host Bournemouth in a huge game on Saturday, April 8. Villa head to Aston Villa on the same day in another Midlands derby.
How to watch Leicester vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
FULL TIME: Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa – What a dramatic end to this feisty Midlands derby as Villa go wild at the final whistle. Leicester’s players are devastated. They worked so hard for a point but just couldn’t hold on.
NO PENALTY KICK! Drama but it is the correct decision. Watkins was fouled first by Daka as Leicester tried to scramble the ball home. A penalty kick was initially awarded by the referee was asked to go to the pitch-side monitor and he overturned his decision.
VAR check on the penalty kick given to Leicester in the 92nd minute. Looked like Daka fouled Watkins first before he got to the ball.
GOALLL! What a finish by Bertrand Traore. Leicester can’t believe it. One poor giveaway and substitute Traore latched onto it and lobbed Iversen. Aston Villa go 2-1 up late on against 10-man Leicester.
Can Leicester hold on!? Five minutes plus stoppage time to go and Villa are getting very frustrated.
SAVE! Great stop from Iversen down low as Watkins almost squeezes a shot home at the near post. Moments later Leon Bailey curls just wide. Villa pushing hard for this winner…
CHANCE! Jacob Ramsey slams a shot over from close range. Villa should be ahead late on. Unai Emery with a grimace on the sidelines. He knows that was a big chance wasted. Still 1-1. 15 minutes plus stoppage time to go.
RED CARD! Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been shown a second yellow card for a foul on Ashley Young and the Leicester academy product has been sent off. There was no need for him to leave his foot in like that. Leicester down to 10 men for the final 20 minutes.
POST! Alex Moreno hits the post from a tight angle as Villa have started to wrestle back control of this game.
Leicester hanging in there and working really hard. Villa have barely got going in this second half. Credit to the Foxes, who are digging really deep.
CLOSE! At one end Watkins flicks a header towards goal, while at the other end a cross just misses everyone and Martinez and Mings both look relieved.
HALF TIME: Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa – The hosts will be very happy with that first 45 minutes. They were the better team for most of that half and the fans are right behind them. Can the Foxes get ahead in the second half? They will have to be wary Villa on the counter.
SAVE! Barnes is running riot and his deflected shot looks like it is going in but Emiliano Martinez does superbly to readjust his foot and keep it out.
GOALLL! It has been all Villa since the goal but Harvey Barnes with a superb solo effort to make it 1-1. A long ball finds Barnes and he cuts inside and curls home a beauty. Leicester’s fans go wild.
GOALLL! Ollie Watkins puts Aston Villa 1-0 up at Leicester. Brilliant pass from Emiliano Buendia and Watkins has now scored in six-straight Premier League away games. Villa with a hammer blow to Leicester, who had started so well.
WHAT A CHANCE! A corner to the back post finds Souttar totally unmarked (with Watkins off with an injury) but he somehow heads wide. The Australian international can’t believe it.
Not much between these two early on. Leicester doing a lot of pressing out wide but Villa are pretty comfortable and looking to get the ball to Watkins as soon as possible.
We are underway at the KP! Lots of noise from the home fans as they try to get behind their managerless side.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Leicester were dominated at Crystal Palace at the weekend as they allowed 31 shots and the nature of their narrow defeat called time on Brendan Rodgers’ four years in charge. There are so many positives when you look back at his time in charge of Leicester but the only recent positive on the pitch has been James Maddison, who is doing all he can to try and drag Leicester away from the relegation zone. Defensively they have been all over the place this season and they just aren’t clinical enough in the final third. Are this group of players up for the relegation scrap? This is not what anybody connected with Leicester had in mind at the start of this season.
Villa could move up to sixth place with a win in this one and they are one of the form teams in the Premier League with four wins in their last five. Emery has them set up to defend as a unit and then spring counters with Ollie Watkins in phenomenal form as he set a club record for scoring in five-straight Premier League away games. This Villa side is settled and is exactly the type of team you would expect from Unai Emery.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed), Jonny Evans (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
The bottom of the Premier League table is so tight these days that with three crucial points, Leeds (29 points) went from 18th to 13th, now two points and five places above the relegation zone. Nottingham Forest (27 points, -28 goal difference), meanwhile, have taken slipped to 17th, level on points with 18th-place Bournemouth (-30 GD).
Forest bagged the opener after a dozen minutes, as Emmanuel Dennis surged down the left wing before crossing to Orel Mangala atop the penalty area. Seven Leeds outfield players occupied the penalty area, but only one of them made an effort to defend the threat, allowing Mangala to shift the ball to his right foot and hammer is past Illan Meslier for a 1-0 lead.
The lead lasted just eight minutes, though, as Keylor Navas was unable to hold onto Marc Roca’s rather tame shot from distance, spilling the ball into the path of Jack Harrison, who fizzed the rebound under the outstretched Navas to make it 1-1.
The game had massively tilted Leeds’ way by the end of the first half, and Javi Gracia’s side got its just reward in stoppage time. Luis Sinisterra received the ball out near the sideline, and no other player touched it before it hit the back of the net. The Colombian winger beat Neco Williams more than once as he weaved his way inside the penalty area and into a central enough shooting position, where he fired a curler through a forest of defenders and out of Navas’ reach.
Nottingham Forest running out of time (and winnable fixtures)
Over their final nine games of the season, Forest are slated to play seven sides currently in the top-11 of the table (non-relegation-threatened), leaving them with just two games against sides fellow relegation fighters (AKA, winnable games).
Tuesday’s defeat made it eight games without a win (0W-3D-5L) for Steven Cooper’s side, on the heels of their only positive stretch of the season — a five-game unbeaten run (3W-2D-0L) back in January.
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Up next for Leeds in their fight for Premier League status, is a visit from Crystal Palace (30 points – 12th place) on Sunday (9 am ET). On Saturday (10 am ET), Nottingham Forest will travel to Villa Park to take on red-hot Aston Villa (44 points – 7th place), who are unbeaten in their last six PL games (5W-1D-0L).
Leeds was bossed around by Arsenal but Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen represented themselves well even before the latter’s deflected strike beat Aaron Ramsdale. They’ll both need to continue to play well in Tyler Adams’ absence.
One of the bright storylines from Forest’s 1-1 draw with Wolves was the return of Danilo, who took three shots and set up Brennan Johnson’s goal. Speaking of Johnson, the Welsh forward was part of a fun front three of sorts with a reinvigorated Emmanuel Dennis joining season star Morgan Gibbs-White in giving hope to the Tricky Trees.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Maximillian Wober (thigh), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Tyler Adams (hamstring), Wilfried Gnonto (ankle).
The Cherries secured a huge comeback win at home against Fulham on Saturday as Gary O’Neil’s have dragged themselves out of the relegation zone. That has largely been thanks to some superb displays of counter attacking as Dango Ouattara has been a superb signing, plus Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier jumped off the bench to cause havoc at the weekend.
Talking of havoc, that word nicely sums up Brighton’s 3-3 home draw against Brentford on Saturday. The Seagulls fought back on three occasions to grab a point and Roberto De Zerbi’s side are still in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification but a top six finish seems more likely.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
GOALLL! Brighton seal the win in stoppage time. Teenager Julio Enciso slots home after being played in and that is his first Premier League goal. The Seagulls fans go wild. “We’re all going on a European tour!” sing the Brighton supporters. Why the heck not!?
SAVE! Sensational counter from Brighton and it ends with Welbeck smashing towards goal but Neto, once again, saves well. What a stop from the Bournemouth skipper. He’s kept them in this.
Moises Caicedo comes off after he looked to sprain his ankle as it twisted following an awkward landing. He has gone straight down the tunnel.
SAVE! What a stop from Neto in goal for Bournemouth. Pascal Gross smashes it towards goal after fine work from Mitoma but Neto pushes it away. Brighton pushing hard for a second.
CLOSE! Should be two for Brighton and two for Ferguson. He lifts the ball over the top from 10 yards out after Solly March found him. Great chance for the Seagulls.
Brighton have recovered some control now. Mitoma is growing into the game. That is always dangerous. The Japanese winger is so quick.
SAVE! Jefferson Lerma has his shot tipped just over. Bournemouth having a real go here. The home fans are loving it. Can they grab an equalizer while they’re on top?
CLOSE! At the start of the second half Evan Ferguson, who is full of confidence, turns and curls home a shot just wide. The young Irishman looks a real talent. At the other end a cross comes in and Solanke is just put off by Lewis Dunk.
HALF TIME: Bournemouth 0-1 Brighton – A very entertaining first 45 minutes as the visitors scored a lovely goal and have looked very sharp but Bournemouth grew into this game and it probably should be level. Let’s see if the Cherries can launch another stunning second half comeback…
CHANCE! It should be 1-1. Traore is played in superbly by Lerma and his effort squirms past Steele but also past the post. Moments later Steele saves from Solanke and Traore sees his rebound brilliantly blocked by Wesbter. Bournemouth having a real go before half time.
GOALLL! Brighton 1-0 up at Bournemouth. Evan Ferguson with a sumptuous back-heel flick in the box. What a finish from the 18-year-old.
The composure by 18-year-old Evan Ferguson for this BEAUTIFUL flick. 🤤
CLOSE! Jack Stephens flicks a header wide after a corner found him at the near post. The hosts are starting to get going.
Evan Ferguson runs clear but his shot is deflected out for a corner and it comes to nothing. Bright start from Brighton. Pardon the pun…
We are underway at the Vitality! And it has been all Brighton so far. Alexis Mac Allister lashes a shot way over but the Seagulls have been very good.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Gary O’Neil made two masterful subs at the weekend as Christie and Tavernier came on at half time and the former set up the winner and the latter spanked home a beauty to make it 1-1. Bournemouth have so many attacking options they can rotate in and out of the team and Dominic Solanke has given them a great focal point and is leading the line so well.
Brighton continue to impress as Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Danny Welbeck are causing all kinds of problems in the attacking third. The Seagulls have been a bit sloppy at the back in recent games so that is something De Zerbi will look to tighten up as the final stretch arrives and potential European qualification beckons.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf)
Chelsea’s first match of the post-Graham Potter era is a doozy, as the Blues host struggling Liverpool with both teams trying to salvage something from substandard seasons (Watch live at 3pm ET Tuesday online via Peacock Premium).
Bruno Saltor is set to be at the wheel for Chelsea following Potter’s firing, as Chelsea sits 11th on the Premier League table and owner Todd Boehly is trying to find a way to restore the Blues’ European status.
How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
A third Chelsea boss, this one interim manager Saltor, is going to take a shot at figuring out the Blues’ best attack corps. Kai Havertz has been selected most often, while Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, and Christian Pulisic are all healthy and will hope to start.
Liverpool’s midfield has been a mess to the extent that Jurgen Klopp has been forced to play a mix of very young kids and very experienced players. The biggest thing that would help is the return of one of the younger graybeards. Is 31-year-old Thiago Alcantara fit for a start? That would help a lot.
