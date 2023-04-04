Manchester United vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 4, 2023, 12:39 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday and both teams will be aiming to keep their respective European bids on track.

Erik ten Hag’s United were beaten comfortably at top four rivals Newcastle on Sunday as yet another alarming display away from home has some suggesting they may not finish in the top four this season. United certainly missed Casemiro in midfield as he continues to serve his suspension, while it looks like the Red Devils are a little jaded and are limping towards the finish line as they compete to win the FA Cup and Europa League (to add to their League Cup trophy) as well as finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Brentford drew 3-3 at Brighton at the weekend as Thomas Frank’s side coughed up the lead three times, including via a 90th minute penalty kick. Still, they are within touching distance of the top four and a top six finish is still very likely which would be an incredible achievement for the Bees as they push for European qualification. Remember: Brentford hammered Manchester United in the return game back in August as they were 4-0 up before half time.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester United vs Brentford.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erik ten Hag was far from happy with the energy, desire and cohesiveness of his side as they were battered from start to finish at Newcastle. That was yet another wake up call and they haven’t won any of their three PL games since they won the League Cup on Feb. 26. They are missing Casemiro massively in midfield, while the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane all look sluggish and have had dips in form. United need to sort this out fast because Newcastle and Tottenham are ahead of them in the table as the top four scrap will go down to the wire.

Brentford continue to defy the odds as they are hanging around the European spots and Thomas Frank has done an incredible job. Ivan Toney continues to cause problems, and score goals, although the Bees have only won one of their last four games as they’ve had a bit of a wobble at a pivotal stage of the season. Whatever happens between now and the end of the campaign, this season will go down as one of the most memorable in club history.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle). DOUBT: Christian Eriksen (ankle)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Vitaly Janelt (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf)

Leicester vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 4, 2023, 12:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

After firing Brendan Rodgers as they slipped to second bottom of the Premier League table, this Leicester City vs Aston Villa clash on Tuesday is a huge one for the Foxes.

Rodgers worked wonders in his four years in charge at Leicester, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, plus leading Leicester to back-to-back fifth-place finishes in his first two full seasons in charge as they also went on long European runs. However, their late defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday was the final straw for Rodgers as they slipped into the relegation zone and despite their awful recent form (no wins in their last six with five defeats in that span) they are just one point from safety. First team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell have been in charge of training following Rodgers’ departure.

Aston Villa are heading in the opposite direction under Unai Emery as they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to climb into the top 10 and they are now in consideration for European qualification. It has been a quite remarkable turnaround from Villa under Emery, as they were in a relegation battle when he arrived in November. However, these two teams met in February and Leicester bagged a huge 4-2 win away at Villa. Keep that in mind.

Here’s what you need for Leicester vs Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Leicester vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester were dominated at Crystal Palace at the weekend as they allowed 31 shots and the nature of their narrow defeat called time on Brendan Rodgers’ four years in charge. There are so many positives when you look back at his time in charge of Leicester but the only recent positive on the pitch has been James Maddison, who is doing all he can to try and drag Leicester away from the relegation zone. Defensively they have been all over the place this season and they just aren’t clinical enough in the final third. Are this group of players up for the relegation scrap? This is not what anybody connected with Leicester had in mind at the start of this season.

Villa could move up to sixth place with a win in this one and they are one of the form teams in the Premier League with four wins in their last five. Emery has them set up to defend as a unit and then spring counters with Ollie Watkins in phenomenal form as he set a club record for scoring in five-straight Premier League away games. This Villa side is settled and is exactly the type of team you would expect from Unai Emery.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (thigh), Jonny Evans (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf).

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 4, 2023, 12:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

A huge relegation six-pointer hits Elland Road on Tuesday when Javi Gracia’s Leeds United welcomes Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest (Watch live at 2:45pm ET Tuesday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Forest enters the match clear of the bottom three by a single point, while Leeds will either be In the bottom three or out by goal differential depending on whether Everton gets something from Tottenham on Monday.

The Tricky Trees have not a won in Premier League match in seven tries, though Cooper’s found a point from three of those affairs.

In fact, their last win was a 1-0 defeat of Leeds at the City Ground. Leeds has won twice since then, as Gracia got a 1-0 win over Saints and a 4-2 defeat of Wolves.

Here’s what you need for Leeds vs Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Leeds vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: USA Channel
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds was bossed around by Arsenal but Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen represented themselves well even before the latter’s deflected strike beat Aaron Ramsdale. They’ll both need to continue to play well in Tyler Adams’ absence.

One of the bright storylines from Forest’s 1-1 draw with Wolves was the return of Danilo, who took three shots and set up Brennan Johnson’s goal. Speaking of Johnson, the Welsh forward was part of a fun front three of sorts with a reinvigorated Emmanuel Dennis joining season star Morgan Gibbs-White in giving hope to the Tricky Trees.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Maximillian Wober (thigh), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Tyler Adams (hamstring), Wilfried Gnonto (ankle).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE:  Serge Aurier (knock), Gustavo Scarpa (fitness)I. OUT: Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Chris Wood (thigh),Ryan Yates (shoulder).

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Apr 4, 2023, 12:42 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Is Arsenal really about to win a long-sought Premier League crown, or will Manchester City chase it down to claim yet another Premier League title?

Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Tottenham? Is Newcastle going to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Brentford, make their claim?

How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top seven?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Who should be the next Chelsea manager?

By Apr 4, 2023, 12:41 PM EDT
0 Comments

With Graham Potter out at Chelsea after just over six months in charge, who should replace him at Stamford Bridge?

This is a massive decision for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Blues’ new American owners went all-in on Potter but it has backfired spectacularly as they are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table despite spending eye-watering sums of money in the last two transfer windows.

Things were supposed to be different under the new ownership after the hire ’em and fire ’em reign of previous owner Roman Abramovich but Potter was in charge for just 31 games and Chelsea’s fans never really took to him.

Boehly and Co. have placed Bruno Saltor in interim charge with the Blues having 10 Premier League games left and a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid as their season hinges on somehow winning the Champions League trophy.

It seems like Chelsea will take their time to appoint a successor to Potter and below we rank the leading contenders.

Ranking the contenders to take charge at Chelsea

1. Julian Nagelsmann

The German coach has only just been fired by Bayern Munich but his pedigree speaks for itself. Nagelsmann, 35, is one of the best young coaches in the game and he seems to have the aura needed to manage Chelsea. Our partners in Germany at Sky Sport say he wants to take a break but it is pretty clear Chelsea will reach out to him as the likes of Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern coach.

2. Luis Enrique

He said just a few days ago he would love to coach in the Premier League but only at a team which can challenge for big things. Well, Luis, that opportunity has arrived. He left Spain after a disappointing World Cup exit in November and the former Barcelona manager plays an attractive style and is highly-regarded and respected. If Chelsea truly commit to giving him time to bed in a new philosophy, this seems like a perfect fit.

3. Mauricio Pochettino

A report fro talkSPORT says Poch has plenty of admirers at Chelsea and the work he did at Tottenham was remarkable. But will his connections to Spurs put him (and Chelsea) off of him becoming the main man at Stamford Bridge? His most recent stop at PSG wasn’t a disaster given the circus often surrounding Les Parisiens and Pochettino wants a return to London.

4. Marco Silva

A surprise candidate, per the Daily Mirror, and this is a bit of a risk. Marco Silva has done a fine job just down the road at Fulham but is he too similar of a profile of coach as Potter? He has more experience at the top level and Silva is certainly someone who will demand respect from the players right away. It feels like Chelsea will go for a ‘bigger name’ manager than Silva though.

Other names to keep an eye on: Brendan Rodgers, Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank