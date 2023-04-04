Everton’s Michael Keane gave away a penalty and then reclaimed honors as the unlikeliest of wonder goal scorers in a significant 1-1 draw with Spurs that saw both clubs finish with 10 men at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off for a swing at Harry Kane, who would score his 22nd goal of the year from the penalty spot when Keane chopped down Cristian Romero in the second half.

Keane was then on the other end of Tottenham’s red card, as Lucas Moura’s ill-timed and wild challenge ended on top of the defender’s ankle. More remarkable than all of that was Keane, the rarest of goal scorers and very rarely with anything but his head, struck as sweet a ball from distance as you’ll see to leave Hugo Lloris pawing for air.

Sean Dyche’s renewal of Everton continues to put the club in view of safety. The Toffees are one of four teams on 27 points, more more than now 18th-place Leeds., two more than 19th-place Leicester City, and four off bottom-stuck Southampton.

Tottenham’s point makes it one of three teams on 50, but the fourth-place Spurs have played two more games than third-place Newcastle and fifth-place Manchester United. And Spurs have played three fewer matches than their weekend opponent, Brighton, who is on 43 points.

Keane’s pummeled equalizer a perfect Everton ending

Michael Keane had played all of 22 minutes for Everton this season when the club’s new boss and his old one, Sean Dyche, tabbed the ex-Burnley back

“I just remember Ben passing me the ball,” Keane said on USA Network after the game. “I was moving forward slowly and I saw a space open up from the right. I know I can strike the ball. I just hit it. It came off my foot nice and it was a bit of a shock to be fair.”

Keane’s reintroduction to the lineup was a 4-0 loss at Arsenal, but he’s since registered an assist in a 2-2 draw with Forest, helped along a 1-0 win over Brentford, and now gone 90 in back-to-back points against Chelsea and Spurs.

Everton was ready to scrap from the opening whistle and Tottenham, at times, just didn’t have the new manager bounce you would’ve expected after former boss Antonio Conte lit them up a few weeks back.

Michael Keane joins Premier League Goal Zone after his dramatic equalizer at Goodison Park!#MyPLMorning | #EVETOT pic.twitter.com/vdHqt8G6nm — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 3, 2023

In fact, Spurs only served to underscore Conte’s concerns about their character and willingness to work for a win. Up a goal on Keane’s poor penalty concession and up a man on Abdoulaye Doucoure’s silly swing at Harry Kane, Spurs fell apart.

Although for Everton, it’ll feel more like they never quit. And Keane’s mighty and marvelous strike was enough to make any distance merchant blush.

Here’s Keane on why things are better under Sean Dyche.

“I think it comes daily. No matter what happens in training, whether you are a man less or have bad decisions go against you, you run hard, you work hard. Man down, goal down, a lot of teams give up and roll over but we’re not that team. We know we have the right mentality now, the manager’s brought that with him. It’s great spirit that we have and hopefully we can keep it up.”

Everton vs Tottenham player ratings: Stars of the Show

Michael Keane: He was involved in absolutely everything, good and bad. He has to be a star of the show, and his goal was out of this world.

James Tarkowski: Another ex-Burnley back was strong at the back, as were Ben Godfrey and Seamus Coleman.

Harry Kane: What an incredible season this guy’s having, even if his flying embellishment of Doucoure’s deserved red card swing was not one to brag about.

Hugo Lloris: Returned from injury to look a lot more like the keeper we remembered and not like the player who looked miles off it for much of the season.

Everton vs Tottenham as it happened: 1-1

First half: Most of the early play was Tottenham controlling the ball in Everton’s half, as expected, but the danger was very limited apart from a Jordan Pickford giveaway. Everton had a penalty shout in the 23rd minute but replay showed there wasn’t anything in it. A Toffees corner kick soon followed after an Eric Dier block, but returning Hugo Lloris slapped the ball away. On the whole, Sean Dyche will be pleased at the organization and dedication of his 11.

Second half: The game takes a turn before the hour mark as Abdoulaye Doucoure comes charging into a confrontation with Harry Kane and open hands Kane in the face. It’s a straight red card, as much as nearby Sean Dyche protests Kane’s exaggerated reaction (which earns the forward a yellow card). Goodison Park is even less pleased with Kane 10 minutes later when the England star converts a penalty for his 22nd goal of the season. Michael Keane had chopped down Cristian Romero in the box.

Now Spurs are down to 10 men, too, as Lucas Moura’s airborne bid to win the ball sees the out-of-control midfielder land on an ankle. It wasn’t on purpose but it’s a simple straight red. And just like Everton’s red card, a goal to the opposition soon follows and this one’s spectacular: Michael Keane, of all people, tears into the purest of strikes from outside the box to, perhaps, secure a huge point for the Toffees.

What’s next?

Everton’s off to Manchester United at 7:30am ET Saturday, while Spurs host Brighton a little later in the morning.

Key storylines & star players

Everton’s midfield has been driving the bus this season, from Alex Iwobi’s strong start to the season to Amadou Onana’s growth from new signing to pivotal piece of the puzzle. Idrissa Gana Gueye remains a star, too, while Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski have looked quite good since their former Burnley boss became their new Toffees leader.

Tottenham has other pieces, don’t get us wrong, but it’s all about Harry Kane. The Spurs star is having an all-timer of a season and would be getting Ballon d’Or talk if Spurs were a stable side (and Erling Haaland weren’t running the Golden Boot race at a healthy lead). Spurs fans and the soccer world will be watching to see how their players, especially Richarlison, respond to the change in manager. Conte, after all, tore into them with vigor in his now-infamous rant.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Richarlison (muscular), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee).

Your starting XI this evening 👊 Lloris returns to captain the side © pic.twitter.com/lnGKSzX5n0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 3, 2023

