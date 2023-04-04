The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high eight teams sit within five points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

As for now Everton, Bournemouth, and West Ham are the form teams in the fight, while Leicester and Nottingham Forest sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Leicester City, Everton and Southampton still be there when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

As the table below shows, after at least 26 matches of a PL season this is the tightest it has ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Just five points separates almost half of the Premier League.

Premier League table, current form (April 3, 2023)

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Leeds (A), Southampton (A), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Villa (H), Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Newcastle (H), Fulham (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Leeds (A), Villa (A), Man Utd (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Forest (H), Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Man Utd (A), Fulham (H), Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Man City (H), Palace (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: Brighton (H), Leicester (A), Spurs (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings

Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings

Tuesday, April 4: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest — 2:45pm ET

Saturday, April 8: Leicester vs AFC Bournemouth — 10am ET

Saturday, April 8: Leeds vs Crystal Palace — 12:30pm ET

Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — 10am ET

Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET

Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET

Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 9am ET

Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET

Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET

Thursday, April 27: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET

Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET

Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 9am ET

Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET

Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD

Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD

Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD

Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD

Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD

Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Premier League relegation odds (As of April 3, 2023)

Crystal Palace: +750

West Ham: +750

Wolves: +600

Leicester City: +350

Leeds: +250

Everton: +175

Nottingham Forest: +130

Bournemouth: -125

Southampton: -200

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. Wolves, 40 points

13. Palace, 39 points

14. West Ham, 36 points

15. Everton, 36 points

16. Leicester, 36 points

17. Nottingham Forest, 35 points

18. Leeds, 35 points

19. Southampton, 35 points

20. Bournemouth, 34 points

