Premier League top four odds

With Arsenal and Manchester City basically assured of a top four finish, all eyes are on the quartet of Man United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool to see which two will make it and who will miss out.
Don’t sleep on Brighton and Brentford either, who are more than capable of somehow sneaking into the top four or at least making it very interesting as the final weeks of the season arrive.
Can Liverpool make a late surge? Will Tottenham find consistency? Are Newcastle going to regain their remarkable early-season form? And will Manchester United seal the deal while also working on runs in the FA Cup and Europa League?
Teenager Evan Ferguson scored a lovely flicked effort in the first half to put Brighton on their way but Bournemouth had big chances too as Hamid Traore should have made it 1-1.
In the second half the Seagulls were under pressure but they wrestled back control of the game and Paraguayan teenager Julio Enciso slotted home in stoppage time to seal a win which keeps them in sixth place and within touching distance of the top four.
Brighton will be delighted with the win but perhaps not the performance but at this stage of the season, do they really care? The long-time xG kings have a more ruthless side to their game now and although they made mistakes on the ball and looked a little sluggish, they also had more cutting edge and creativity in the final third. As for Bournemouth, this was a decent display. They created chances but snatched at them and gave it a really good go. They now head to Leicester at the weekend for a massive relegation six-pointer and if they play like they did against Brighton and in the second half of the win against Fulham at the weekend, they will surely beat the Foxes. Both of these teams are overachieving this season.
Stars of the show; Bournemouth vs Brighton player ratings
Evan Ferguson: A lovely finish for his goal and led the line superbly. How is he just 18 years old?
Neto: Brilliant stops throughout from the Bournemouth skipper who kept them in it.
What’s next?
Bournemouth head to Leicester on Saturday, April 8 in a massive relegation six-pointer. Brighton head to Tottenham on the same day in a huge game in the top four scramble.
FULL TIME: Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton – The hosts made a real go of it but Brighton’s extra class in the final third made the difference.
GOALLL! Brighton seal the win in stoppage time. Teenager Julio Enciso slots home after being played in and that is his first Premier League goal. The Seagulls fans go wild. “We’re all going on a European tour!” sing the Brighton supporters. Why the heck not!?
SAVE! Sensational counter from Brighton and it ends with Welbeck smashing towards goal but Neto, once again, saves well. What a stop from the Bournemouth skipper. He’s kept them in this.
Moises Caicedo comes off after he looked to sprain his ankle as it twisted following an awkward landing. He has gone straight down the tunnel.
SAVE! What a stop from Neto in goal for Bournemouth. Pascal Gross smashes it towards goal after fine work from Mitoma but Neto pushes it away. Brighton pushing hard for a second.
CLOSE! Should be two for Brighton and two for Ferguson. He lifts the ball over the top from 10 yards out after Solly March found him. Great chance for the Seagulls.
Brighton have recovered some control now. Mitoma is growing into the game. That is always dangerous. The Japanese winger is so quick.
SAVE! Jefferson Lerma has his shot tipped just over. Bournemouth having a real go here. The home fans are loving it. Can they grab an equalizer while they’re on top?
CLOSE! At the start of the second half Evan Ferguson, who is full of confidence, turns and curls home a shot just wide. The young Irishman looks a real talent. At the other end a cross comes in and Solanke is just put off by Lewis Dunk.
HALF TIME: Bournemouth 0-1 Brighton – A very entertaining first 45 minutes as the visitors scored a lovely goal and have looked very sharp but Bournemouth grew into this game and it probably should be level. Let’s see if the Cherries can launch another stunning second half comeback…
CHANCE! It should be 1-1. Traore is played in superbly by Lerma and his effort squirms past Steele but also past the post. Moments later Steele saves from Solanke and Traore sees his rebound brilliantly blocked by Wesbter. Bournemouth having a real go before half time.
GOALLL! Brighton 1-0 up at Bournemouth. Evan Ferguson with a sumptuous back-heel flick in the box. What a finish from the 18-year-old.
CLOSE! Jack Stephens flicks a header wide after a corner found him at the near post. The hosts are starting to get going.
Evan Ferguson runs clear but his shot is deflected out for a corner and it comes to nothing. Bright start from Brighton. Pardon the pun…
We are underway at the Vitality! And it has been all Brighton so far. Alexis Mac Allister lashes a shot way over but the Seagulls have been very good.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Gary O’Neil made two masterful subs at the weekend as Christie and Tavernier came on at half time and the former set up the winner and the latter spanked home a beauty to make it 1-1. Bournemouth have so many attacking options they can rotate in and out of the team and Dominic Solanke has given them a great focal point and is leading the line so well.
Brighton continue to impress as Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Danny Welbeck are causing all kinds of problems in the attacking third. The Seagulls have been a bit sloppy at the back in recent games so that is something De Zerbi will look to tighten up as the final stretch arrives and potential European qualification beckons.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf)
Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead but managerless Leicester (Brendan Rodgers left following their defeat at Crystal Palace at the weekend) were good value for their equalizer as Harvey Barnes made it 1-1 before the break.
In the second half Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off for Leicester and Villa made the Foxes pay as substitute Bertrand Traore latched onto a loose ball and brilliantly swept home the winner from outside the box.
Late drama saw Leicester awarded a 92nd minute penalty kick for a foul on Patson Daka but VAR intervened and the penalty kick was chalked off, correctly, as Daka had fouled Watkins first.
The win moves Villa on to 44 points for the season as they’ve won five of their last six and are pushing for European qualification. Leicester remain in the bottom three and have lost six of their last seven as they have 25 points and are two points from safety with nine games to go.
Aston Villa have an aura about them right now and it is easy to understand why. With five wins from their last six they’ve catapulted themselves up the table and into the European conversation. Since arriving in November with Villa in a relegation scrap, Emery has built a solid base and there is now so much confidence in this team. The way they play the ball out of the back and build attacks is calm but with purpose and there seemed to be no doubt whatsoever from the Villa players they would win this one late on. As for Leicester, after the firing of Brendan Rodgers you have to fear for them. With no real replacement lined up, the Foxes are set for a mad scramble to stay up and all of a sudden they are in danger of being cut adrift from safety. This team should be in the top 10 of the Premier League and pushing for European qualification but right now they are being kicked while they are down and are making silly mistakes at pivotal moments which proves the pressure is getting to them as they are deep in an unexpected relegation scrap.
Stars of the show; Leicester vs Aston Villa player ratings
Ollie Watkins: Scored another goal away from home and never stopped running. Plus, his late block on Daka in the penalty kick incident was pivotal.
Emiliano Buendia: Dictated the tempo of the game and a lovely ball to Watkins for the opener.
What’s next?
Leicester host Bournemouth in a huge game on Saturday, April 8. Villa head to Aston Villa on the same day in another Midlands derby.
FULL TIME: Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa – What a dramatic end to this feisty Midlands derby as Villa go wild at the final whistle. Leicester’s players are devastated. They worked so hard for a point but just couldn’t hold on.
NO PENALTY KICK! Drama but it is the correct decision. Watkins was fouled first by Daka as Leicester tried to scramble the ball home. A penalty kick was initially awarded by the referee was asked to go to the pitch-side monitor and he overturned his decision.
VAR check on the penalty kick given to Leicester in the 92nd minute. Looked like Daka fouled Watkins first before he got to the ball.
GOALLL! What a finish by Bertrand Traore. Leicester can’t believe it. One poor giveaway and substitute Traore latched onto it and lobbed Iversen. Aston Villa go 2-1 up late on against 10-man Leicester.
Can Leicester hold on!? Five minutes plus stoppage time to go and Villa are getting very frustrated.
SAVE! Great stop from Iversen down low as Watkins almost squeezes a shot home at the near post. Moments later Leon Bailey curls just wide. Villa pushing hard for this winner…
CHANCE! Jacob Ramsey slams a shot over from close range. Villa should be ahead late on. Unai Emery with a grimace on the sidelines. He knows that was a big chance wasted. Still 1-1. 15 minutes plus stoppage time to go.
RED CARD! Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been shown a second yellow card for a foul on Ashley Young and the Leicester academy product has been sent off. There was no need for him to leave his foot in like that. Leicester down to 10 men for the final 20 minutes.
POST! Alex Moreno hits the post from a tight angle as Villa have started to wrestle back control of this game.
Leicester hanging in there and working really hard. Villa have barely got going in this second half. Credit to the Foxes, who are digging really deep.
CLOSE! At one end Watkins flicks a header towards goal, while at the other end a cross just misses everyone and Martinez and Mings both look relieved.
HALF TIME: Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa – The hosts will be very happy with that first 45 minutes. They were the better team for most of that half and the fans are right behind them. Can the Foxes get ahead in the second half? They will have to be wary Villa on the counter.
SAVE! Barnes is running riot and his deflected shot looks like it is going in but Emiliano Martinez does superbly to readjust his foot and keep it out.
GOALLL! It has been all Villa since the goal but Harvey Barnes with a superb solo effort to make it 1-1. A long ball finds Barnes and he cuts inside and curls home a beauty. Leicester’s fans go wild.
GOALLL! Ollie Watkins puts Aston Villa 1-0 up at Leicester. Brilliant pass from Emiliano Buendia and Watkins has now scored in six-straight Premier League away games. Villa with a hammer blow to Leicester, who had started so well.
WHAT A CHANCE! A corner to the back post finds Souttar totally unmarked (with Watkins off with an injury) but he somehow heads wide. The Australian international can’t believe it.
Not much between these two early on. Leicester doing a lot of pressing out wide but Villa are pretty comfortable and looking to get the ball to Watkins as soon as possible.
We are underway at the KP! Lots of noise from the home fans as they try to get behind their managerless side.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Leicester were dominated at Crystal Palace at the weekend as they allowed 31 shots and the nature of their narrow defeat called time on Brendan Rodgers’ four years in charge. There are so many positives when you look back at his time in charge of Leicester but the only recent positive on the pitch has been James Maddison, who is doing all he can to try and drag Leicester away from the relegation zone. Defensively they have been all over the place this season and they just aren’t clinical enough in the final third. Are this group of players up for the relegation scrap? This is not what anybody connected with Leicester had in mind at the start of this season.
Villa could move up to sixth place with a win in this one and they are one of the form teams in the Premier League with four wins in their last five. Emery has them set up to defend as a unit and then spring counters with Ollie Watkins in phenomenal form as he set a club record for scoring in five-straight Premier League away games. This Villa side is settled and is exactly the type of team you would expect from Unai Emery.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed), Jonny Evans (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
The result does little for either side, with Liverpool (43 points) reclaiming 8th place from Brentford. Chelsea (39 points), meanwhile, remain 11th, level on points with newly promoted Fulham in 10th as the post-Graham Potter era began in earnest.
Chelsea threatened early and often, out-xG-ing Liverpool to the tune of 2.12-0.35 on the night, only for Kai Havertz and Joao Felix combined to miss eight chances between them. Alisson made three saves, including a pair of crucial, close-range denials of Havertz, to secure a point for the floundering Reds.
For a brief moment, Chelsea thought they had gone 1-0 ahead after Reece James smashed a low volley through a sea of bodies, but Enzo Fernandez was flagged as offside when he touched the ball earlier in the sequence inside Liverpool’s penalty area.
Chelsea thought they took the lead, but the goal is disallowed because of a offside call.
Chelsea again thought they had taken the lead when Havertz “beat” Alisson with a second “effort” in the 49th minute. Havertz raced in on goal after N’Golo Kanate split the Liverpool defense with a cutting through ball. Alisson made the save, but the rebound came off Havertz and slowly roller toward an empty net. However, video review revealed the ball came off Havertz’s arm.
Chelsea have the ball in the back of the net again BUT this time it's disallowed due to a handball.
Kante returns to stabilize, reinvigorate Chelsea midfield
First things first, it was great just to see Kante back in the starting lineup after missing seven and a half months, including the 2022 World Cup. Very few midfielders have dominated the PL to the degree that Kante did from 2015 to sometime in 2021, when his decline began.
Making his first start since Aug. 14, Kante was pretty comfortably the best player on the field on Tuesday. Not only was he always in the right spot at the right time defensively, but the speed with which he started counter-attacks after doing so made a night-and-day difference in transition. On a different day (or with a different front line, perhaps), Kante might have had two or three assists and received a celebratory ovation when he was subbed off after 69 minutes.
It would be unwise to expect the 32-year-old to reach these dizzying heights every time out — or to start every game going forward — but if he can prove himself reliable once again over the last 10 games of this season, it is not unreasonable for Chelsea fans to dream of what a Kante-Enzo Fernandez partnership might look like for a year or two.
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Liverpool have an even tougher test on deck come Sunday (11:30 am ET), when they host Premier League leaders Arsenal (72 points) at Anfield. Chelsea, will visit Wolves (28 points – 14th place) on Saturday (10 am ET).
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
A third Chelsea boss, this one interim manager Saltor, is going to take a shot at figuring out the Blues’ best attack corps. Kai Havertz has been selected most often, while Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, and Christian Pulisic are all healthy and will hope to start.
Liverpool’s midfield has been a mess to the extent that Jurgen Klopp has been forced to play a mix of very young kids and very experienced players. The biggest thing that would help is the return of one of the younger graybeards. Is 31-year-old Thiago Alcantara fit for a start? That would help a lot.
Erik ten Hag’s United were beaten comfortably at top four rivals Newcastle on Sunday as yet another alarming display away from home has some suggesting they may not finish in the top four this season. United certainly missed Casemiro in midfield as he continues to serve his suspension, while it looks like the Red Devils are a little jaded and are limping towards the finish line as they compete to win the FA Cup and Europa League (to add to their League Cup trophy) as well as finish in the top four of the Premier League.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Erik ten Hag was far from happy with the energy, desire and cohesiveness of his side as they were battered from start to finish at Newcastle. That was yet another wake up call and they haven’t won any of their three PL games since they won the League Cup on Feb. 26. They are missing Casemiro massively in midfield, while the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane all look sluggish and have had dips in form. United need to sort this out fast because Newcastle and Tottenham are ahead of them in the table as the top four scrap will go down to the wire.
Brentford continue to defy the odds as they are hanging around the European spots and Thomas Frank has done an incredible job. Ivan Toney continues to cause problems, and score goals, although the Bees have only won one of their last four games as they’ve had a bit of a wobble at a pivotal stage of the season. Whatever happens between now and the end of the campaign, this season will go down as one of the most memorable in club history.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle). DOUBT: Christian Eriksen (ankle)