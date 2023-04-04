David Moyes and the Hammers were relieved to edge past Southampton 1-0 at the weekend as that eased relegation fears but their display was far from impressive. West Ham should have more than enough to stay up this season and their home form is the reason they’ve been able to give themselves a little breathing space above the relegation zone.
As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe’s side were superb as they beat Manchester United 2-0 and it could have been a lot more as they moved into third place in the table with 11 games to go. The Magpies have won three in a row and they’ve regained their early-season form as they chase a first UEFA Champions League spot in 20 years.
How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Nayef Aguerd scored the winner last time out and the Morocco star being fit has been a real boost for the Hammers. Declan Rice continues to dominate in midfield, while Lucas Paqueta was excellent against Southampton and showed off plenty of defensive work to go along with his quality on the ball. Lukasz Fabianski returned from injury and made some key saves in the shutout win.
Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes continues to dazzle in midfield, while Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Sven Botman are all having fabulous seasons too. Newcastle’s attackers are all chipping in with goals and assists as Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock all popped up when it mattered most against Manchester United.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Joe Willock (thigh)
Rodgers worked wonders in his four years in charge at Leicester, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, plus leading Leicester to back-to-back fifth-place finishes in his first two full seasons in charge as they also went on long European runs. However, their late defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday was the final straw for Rodgers as they slipped into the relegation zone and despite their awful recent form (no wins in their last six with five defeats in that span) they are just one point from safety. First team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell have been in charge of training following Rodgers’ departure.
Aston Villa are heading in the opposite direction under Unai Emery as they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to climb into the top 10 and they are now in consideration for European qualification. It has been a quite remarkable turnaround from Villa under Emery, as they were in a relegation battle when he arrived in November. However, these two teams met in February and Leicester bagged a huge 4-2 win away at Villa. Keep that in mind.
How to watch Leicester vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Leicester were dominated at Crystal Palace at the weekend as they allowed 31 shots and the nature of their narrow defeat called time on Brendan Rodgers’ four years in charge. There are so many positives when you look back at his time in charge of Leicester but the only recent positive on the pitch has been James Maddison, who is doing all he can to try and drag Leicester away from the relegation zone. Defensively they have been all over the place this season and they just aren’t clinical enough in the final third. Are this group of players up for the relegation scrap? This is not what anybody connected with Leicester had in mind at the start of this season.
Villa could move up to sixth place with a win in this one and they are one of the form teams in the Premier League with four wins in their last five. Emery has them set up to defend as a unit and then spring counters with Ollie Watkins in phenomenal form as he set a club record for scoring in five-straight Premier League away games. This Villa side is settled and is exactly the type of team you would expect from Unai Emery.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (thigh), Jonny Evans (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Matty Cash (calf).
A huge relegation six-pointer hits Elland Road on Tuesday when Javi Gracia’s Leeds United welcomes Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest (Watch live at 2:45pm ET Tuesday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Forest enters the match clear of the bottom three by a single point, while Leeds will either be In the bottom three or out by goal differential depending on whether Everton gets something from Tottenham on Monday.
Leeds was bossed around by Arsenal but Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen represented themselves well even before the latter’s deflected strike beat Aaron Ramsdale. They’ll both need to continue to play well in Tyler Adams’ absence.
One of the bright storylines from Forest’s 1-1 draw with Wolves was the return of Danilo, who took three shots and set up Brennan Johnson’s goal. Speaking of Johnson, the Welsh forward was part of a fun front three of sorts with a reinvigorated Emmanuel Dennis joining season star Morgan Gibbs-White in giving hope to the Tricky Trees.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Maximillian Wober (thigh), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Tyler Adams (hamstring), Wilfried Gnonto (ankle).
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (knock), Gustavo Scarpa (fitness)I. OUT: Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Chris Wood (thigh),Ryan Yates (shoulder).
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
This is a massive decision for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Blues’ new American owners went all-in on Potter but it has backfired spectacularly as they are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table despite spending eye-watering sums of money in the last two transfer windows.
Things were supposed to be different under the new ownership after the hire ’em and fire ’em reign of previous owner Roman Abramovich but Potter was in charge for just 31 games and Chelsea’s fans never really took to him.
Boehly and Co. have placed Bruno Saltor in interim charge with the Blues having 10 Premier League games left and a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid as their season hinges on somehow winning the Champions League trophy.
It seems like Chelsea will take their time to appoint a successor to Potter and below we rank the leading contenders.
The German coach has only just been fired by Bayern Munich but his pedigree speaks for itself. Nagelsmann, 35, is one of the best young coaches in the game and he seems to have the aura needed to manage Chelsea. Our partners in Germany at Sky Sport say he wants to take a break but it is pretty clear Chelsea will reach out to him as the likes of Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern coach.
2. Luis Enrique
He said just a few days ago he would love to coach in the Premier League but only at a team which can challenge for big things. Well, Luis, that opportunity has arrived. He left Spain after a disappointing World Cup exit in November and the former Barcelona manager plays an attractive style and is highly-regarded and respected. If Chelsea truly commit to giving him time to bed in a new philosophy, this seems like a perfect fit.
3. Mauricio Pochettino
A report fro talkSPORT says Poch has plenty of admirers at Chelsea and the work he did at Tottenham was remarkable. But will his connections to Spurs put him (and Chelsea) off of him becoming the main man at Stamford Bridge? His most recent stop at PSG wasn’t a disaster given the circus often surrounding Les Parisiens and Pochettino wants a return to London.
4. Marco Silva
A surprise candidate, per the Daily Mirror, and this is a bit of a risk. Marco Silva has done a fine job just down the road at Fulham but is he too similar of a profile of coach as Potter? He has more experience at the top level and Silva is certainly someone who will demand respect from the players right away. It feels like Chelsea will go for a ‘bigger name’ manager than Silva though.
Other names to keep an eye on: Brendan Rodgers, Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank