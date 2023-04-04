This is a massive decision for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Blues’ new American owners went all-in on Potter but it has backfired spectacularly as they are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table despite spending eye-watering sums of money in the last two transfer windows.
Things were supposed to be different under the new ownership after the hire ’em and fire ’em reign of previous owner Roman Abramovich but Potter was in charge for just 31 games and Chelsea’s fans never really took to him.
Boehly and Co. have placed Bruno Saltor in interim charge with the Blues having 10 Premier League games left and a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid as their season hinges on somehow winning the Champions League trophy.
It seems like Chelsea will take their time to appoint a successor to Potter and below we rank the leading contenders.
The German coach has only just been fired by Bayern Munich but his pedigree speaks for itself. Nagelsmann, 35, is one of the best young coaches in the game and he seems to have the aura needed to manage Chelsea. Our partners in Germany at Sky Sport say he wants to take a break but it is pretty clear Chelsea will reach out to him as the likes of Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern coach.
2. Luis Enrique
He said just a few days ago he would love to coach in the Premier League but only at a team which can challenge for big things. Well, Luis, that opportunity has arrived. He left Spain after a disappointing World Cup exit in November and the former Barcelona manager plays an attractive style and is highly-regarded and respected. If Chelsea truly commit to giving him time to bed in a new philosophy, this seems like a perfect fit.
3. Mauricio Pochettino
A report fro talkSPORT says Poch has plenty of admirers at Chelsea and the work he did at Tottenham was remarkable. But will his connections to Spurs put him (and Chelsea) off of him becoming the main man at Stamford Bridge? His most recent stop at PSG wasn’t a disaster given the circus often surrounding Les Parisiens and Pochettino wants a return to London.
4. Marco Silva
A surprise candidate, per the Daily Mirror, and this is a bit of a risk. Marco Silva has done a fine job just down the road at Fulham but is he too similar of a profile of coach as Potter? He has more experience at the top level and Silva is certainly someone who will demand respect from the players right away. It feels like Chelsea will go for a ‘bigger name’ manager than Silva though.
Other names to keep an eye on: Brendan Rodgers, Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank
Everton’s Michael Keane gave away a penalty and then reclaimed honors as the unlikeliest of wonder goal scorers in a significant 1-1 draw with Spurs that saw both clubs finish with 10 men at Goodison Park.
Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off for a swing at Harry Kane, who would score his 22nd goal of the year from the penalty spot when Keane chopped down Cristian Romero in the second half.
Keane was then on the other end of Tottenham’s red card, as Lucas Moura’s ill-timed and wild challenge ended on top of the defender’s ankle. More remarkable than all of that was Keane, the rarest of goal scorers and very rarely with anything but his head, struck as sweet a ball from distance as you’ll see to leave Hugo Lloris pawing for air.
Sean Dyche’s renewal of Everton continues to put the club in view of safety. The Toffees are one of four teams on 27 points, more more than now 18th-place Leeds., two more than 19th-place Leicester City, and four off bottom-stuck Southampton.
Tottenham’s point makes it one of three teams on 50, but the fourth-place Spurs have played two more games than third-place Newcastle and fifth-place Manchester United. And Spurs have played three fewer matches than their weekend opponent, Brighton, who is on 43 points.
Keane’s pummeled equalizer a perfect Everton ending
Michael Keane had played all of 22 minutes for Everton this season when the club’s new boss and his old one, Sean Dyche, tabbed the ex-Burnley back
“I just remember Ben passing me the ball,” Keane said on USA Network after the game. “I was moving forward slowly and I saw a space open up from the right. I know I can strike the ball. I just hit it. It came off my foot nice and it was a bit of a shock to be fair.”
Keane’s reintroduction to the lineup was a 4-0 loss at Arsenal, but he’s since registered an assist in a 2-2 draw with Forest, helped along a 1-0 win over Brentford, and now gone 90 in back-to-back points against Chelsea and Spurs.
Everton was ready to scrap from the opening whistle and Tottenham, at times, just didn’t have the new manager bounce you would’ve expected after former boss Antonio Conte lit them up a few weeks back.
In fact, Spurs only served to underscore Conte’s concerns about their character and willingness to work for a win. Up a goal on Keane’s poor penalty concession and up a man on Abdoulaye Doucoure’s silly swing at Harry Kane, Spurs fell apart.
Although for Everton, it’ll feel more like they never quit. And Keane’s mighty and marvelous strike was enough to make any distance merchant blush.
Here’s Keane on why things are better under Sean Dyche.
“I think it comes daily. No matter what happens in training, whether you are a man less or have bad decisions go against you, you run hard, you work hard. Man down, goal down, a lot of teams give up and roll over but we’re not that team. We know we have the right mentality now, the manager’s brought that with him. It’s great spirit that we have and hopefully we can keep it up.”
Everton vs Tottenham player ratings: Stars of the Show
Michael Keane: He was involved in absolutely everything, good and bad. He has to be a star of the show, and his goal was out of this world.
James Tarkowski: Another ex-Burnley back was strong at the back, as were Ben Godfrey and Seamus Coleman.
Harry Kane: What an incredible season this guy’s having, even if his flying embellishment of Doucoure’s deserved red card swing was not one to brag about.
Hugo Lloris: Returned from injury to look a lot more like the keeper we remembered and not like the player who looked miles off it for much of the season.
Everton vs Tottenham as it happened: 1-1
First half: Most of the early play was Tottenham controlling the ball in Everton’s half, as expected, but the danger was very limited apart from a Jordan Pickford giveaway. Everton had a penalty shout in the 23rd minute but replay showed there wasn’t anything in it. A Toffees corner kick soon followed after an Eric Dier block, but returning Hugo Lloris slapped the ball away. On the whole, Sean Dyche will be pleased at the organization and dedication of his 11.
Second half: The game takes a turn before the hour mark as Abdoulaye Doucoure comes charging into a confrontation with Harry Kane and open hands Kane in the face. It’s a straight red card, as much as nearby Sean Dyche protests Kane’s exaggerated reaction (which earns the forward a yellow card). Goodison Park is even less pleased with Kane 10 minutes later when the England star converts a penalty for his 22nd goal of the season. Michael Keane had chopped down Cristian Romero in the box.
Now Spurs are down to 10 men, too, as Lucas Moura’s airborne bid to win the ball sees the out-of-control midfielder land on an ankle. It wasn’t on purpose but it’s a simple straight red. And just like Everton’s red card, a goal to the opposition soon follows and this one’s spectacular: Michael Keane, of all people, tears into the purest of strikes from outside the box to, perhaps, secure a huge point for the Toffees.
What’s next?
Everton’s off to Manchester United at 7:30am ET Saturday, while Spurs host Brighton a little later in the morning.
Abdoulaye Doucoure red card video: Sent off for contact with Kane’s head
Harry Kane goal video: Kane converts penalty
Lucas Moura red card video: Airborne challenge gone wrong
Michael Keane goal video: Unlikeliest of wondergoal scorers
How to watch Everton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Everton’s midfield has been driving the bus this season, from Alex Iwobi’s strong start to the season to Amadou Onana’s growth from new signing to pivotal piece of the puzzle. Idrissa Gana Gueye remains a star, too, while Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski have looked quite good since their former Burnley boss became their new Toffees leader.
Tottenham has other pieces, don’t get us wrong, but it’s all about Harry Kane. The Spurs star is having an all-timer of a season and would be getting Ballon d’Or talk if Spurs were a stable side (and Erling Haaland weren’t running the Golden Boot race at a healthy lead). Spurs fans and the soccer world will be watching to see how their players, especially Richarlison, respond to the change in manager. Conte, after all, tore into them with vigor in his now-infamous rant.
A huge relegation six-pointer hits Elland Road on Tuesday when Javi Gracia’s Leeds United welcomes Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest (Watch live at 2:45pm ET Tuesday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Forest enters the match clear of the bottom three by a single point, while Leeds will either be In the bottom three or out by goal differential depending on whether Everton gets something from Tottenham on Monday.
Leeds was bossed around by Arsenal but Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen represented themselves well even before the latter’s deflected strike beat Aaron Ramsdale. They’ll both need to continue to play well in Tyler Adams’ absence.
One of the bright storylines from Forest’s 1-1 draw with Wolves was the return of Danilo, who took three shots and set up Brennan Johnson’s goal. Speaking of Johnson, the Welsh forward was part of a fun front three of sorts with a reinvigorated Emmanuel Dennis joining season star Morgan Gibbs-White in giving hope to the Tricky Trees.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Maximillian Wober (thigh), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Tyler Adams (hamstring), Wilfried Gnonto (ankle).
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (knock), Gustavo Scarpa (fitness)I. OUT: Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Chris Wood (thigh),Ryan Yates (shoulder).
The Cherries secured a huge comeback win at home against Fulham on Saturday as Gary O’Neil’s have dragged themselves out of the relegation zone. That has largely been thanks to some superb displays of counter attacking as Dango Ouattara has been a superb signing, plus Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier jumped off the bench to cause havoc at the weekend.
Talking of havoc, that word nicely sums up Brighton’s 3-3 home draw against Brentford on Saturday. The Seagulls fought back on three occasions to grab a point and Roberto De Zerbi’s side are still in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification but a top six finish seems more likely.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Gary O’Neil made two masterful subs at the weekend as Christie and Tavernier came on at half time and the former set up the winner and the latter spanked home a beauty to make it 1-1. Bournemouth have so many attacking options they can rotate in and out of the team and Dominic Solanke has given them a great focal point and is leading the line so well.
Brighton continue to impress as Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Danny Welbeck are causing all kinds of problems in the attacking third. The Seagulls have been a bit sloppy at the back in recent games so that is something De Zerbi will look to tighten up as the final stretch arrives and potential European qualification beckons.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf)
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakub Moder (knee), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle)