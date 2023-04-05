Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday and both teams will be aiming to keep their respective European bids on track.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED v BRENTFORD

Erik ten Hag’s United were beaten comfortably at top four rivals Newcastle on Sunday as yet another alarming display away from home has some suggesting they may not finish in the top four this season. United certainly missed Casemiro in midfield as he continues to serve his suspension, while it looks like the Red Devils are a little jaded and are limping towards the finish line as they compete to win the FA Cup and Europa League (to add to their League Cup trophy) as well as finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Brentford drew 3-3 at Brighton at the weekend as Thomas Frank’s side coughed up the lead three times, including via a 90th minute penalty kick. Still, they are within touching distance of the top four and a top six finish is still very likely which would be an incredible achievement for the Bees as they push for European qualification. Remember: Brentford hammered Manchester United in the return game back in August as they were 4-0 up before half time.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester United vs Brentford.

Premier League news Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live... Who should be the next Chelsea manager? Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erik ten Hag was far from happy with the energy, desire and cohesiveness of his side as they were battered from start to finish at Newcastle. That was yet another wake up call and they haven’t won any of their three PL games since they won the League Cup on Feb. 26. They are missing Casemiro massively in midfield, while the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane all look sluggish and have had dips in form. United need to sort this out fast because Newcastle and Tottenham are ahead of them in the table as the top four scrap will go down to the wire.

Brentford continue to defy the odds as they are hanging around the European spots and Thomas Frank has done an incredible job. Ivan Toney continues to cause problems, and score goals, although the Bees have only won one of their last four games as they’ve had a bit of a wobble at a pivotal stage of the season. Whatever happens between now and the end of the campaign, this season will go down as one of the most memorable in club history.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle). DOUBT: Christian Eriksen (ankle)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Vitaly Janelt (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf)

Latest USMNT news 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

Follow @JPW_NBCSports