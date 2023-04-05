Manchester United bounce back with win over Brentford

By and Apr 5, 2023, 5:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United were head and shoulders on top of Brentford as they ground out a misleadingly narrow 1-0 victory at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The victory sends Manchester United (53 points) into 4th place in the Premier League table, now three points above and holding a game in hand on 5th-place Tottenham. Erik ten Hag’s side also remains level with 3rd-place Newcastle (+26 to +5 goal difference). Brentford (43 points), meanwhile, remain 9th and on track to top last season’s PL debut points table (46).

Man United had the first 11 shots of the game, and it was their seventh one with which Marcus Rashford found the back of the net. After the Red Devils’ corner kick was initially cleared, Antony lofted the ball back into the box to be headed down by Marcel Sabitzer near the penalty spot. Sabitzer headed it straight to Rashford, who put the inside of his right foot through the ball and powered it past David Raya for the opening goal.

After going on a post-World Cup tear (10 goals in 10 PL games), Wednesday’s goal was Rashford’s first league goal since Feb. 19, when the aforementioned run abruptly ended.

Manchester United finding a way without Casemiro

Casemiro is not three-quarters of the way through his four-game domestic ban (for his second straight red card of the season in a month’s time), and Manchester United managed to bounce back from the disappointing display against Newcastle last weekend. With Everton up next before Casemiro returns to face Nottingham Forest, the finish line (top-four) is coming into sight quickly.

Stars of the show

Manchester United vs Brentford
Photo: FotMob.com

Manchester United vs Brentford reaction

Erik ten Hag, on the “massive” win…

Marcus Rashford, on Manchester United’s patience…

What’s next?

Manchester United will continue their quest for 3rd place on Saturday (7:30 am ET), when relegation-threatened Everton (27 points – 16th place) turn up at Old Trafford. Brentford can potentially do Man United a favor when they host — you guessed it — Newcastle in west London.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erik ten Hag was far from happy with the energy, desire and cohesiveness of his side as they were battered from start to finish at Newcastle. That was yet another wake up call and they haven’t won any of their three PL games since they won the League Cup on Feb. 26. They are missing Casemiro massively in midfield, while the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane all look sluggish and have had dips in form. United need to sort this out fast because Newcastle and Tottenham are ahead of them in the table as the top four scrap will go down to the wire.

Brentford continue to defy the odds as they are hanging around the European spots and Thomas Frank has done an incredible job. Ivan Toney continues to cause problems, and score goals, although the Bees have only won one of their last four games as they’ve had a bit of a wobble at a pivotal stage of the season. Whatever happens between now and the end of the campaign, this season will go down as one of the most memorable in club history.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle). DOUBT: Christian Eriksen (ankle)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Vitaly Janelt (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf)

Newcastle smash West Ham to take command of top-four race

By and Apr 5, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Newcastle took another step toward a top-four finish with a comfortable, casual 5-1 victory over West Ham at London Stadium on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The victory keeps Newcastle (53 points) 3rd in the Premier League table, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference (+26 to +5) with 10 games left to play, on track for their first UEFA Champions League berth in 20 years. West Ham (27 points), meanwhile, remain 15th, three places outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Newcastle wasted little time before jumping out to an early lead, as Callum Wilson added to his stellar goal-scoring record versus West Ham (11 goals in 13 appearances against the Hammers) in the 6th minute. Allan Saint-Maximin cut in from the right wing and curled a cross to the top of the six-yard box, where Wilson was waiting and rose highest to head past Lukasz Fabianski for a 1-0 lead.

Seven minutes later, the offside flag went up after Joelinton rounded Fabianski and slotted the ball into an open net. They keyword: after. The assistant referee kept his flag down and allowed the play to continue before flagging as Joelinton wheeled away to celebrate. A lengthy video review revealed that the Brazilian midfielder was indeed onside, and the goal was awarded.

WATCH WEST HAM vs NEWCASTLE FULL MATCH REPLAY

Kurt Zouma got West Ham back to within a goal with a powerful header in the 40th minute, but the one-goal margin lasted just 24 seconds into the second half, as disaster struck for Zouma’s center back partner, Nayef Aguerd. Fabianski rolled the ball out to the Moroccan international, who lost the ball straight to Jacob Murphy on the edge of the penalty area. Murphy played a square ball to Wilson for a tap-in from six yards out.

Goal no. 4 came late on, courtesy of another epic error at the back. Sean Longstaff played the ball over top of everyone, bringing Fabianski 30 yards out to sweep up the threat, but the first touch off his thigh played him into heaps of trouble with Aleksander Isak quickly closing in. The ball fell to Isak to chest it down and lob it home for his 7th PL goal.

Joelinton covered 50 yards with the ball, beat Zouma then beat Fabianski with a strike from 15 yards out to make it 5-1 in the 90th minute.

Newcastle wobbled, but they never went down

The first meeting between Newcastle and West Ham this season signaled, in hindsight, the first real stumble of the Magpies’ sensational season. The result wasn’t a disaster itself, but the performance was flat and that would quickly become a worrying trend. Another 1-1 draw with Bournemouth (19th place at the time) was followed by back-to-back PL defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, with the League Cup final loss to Man United sandwiched in the middle. Three straight clean sheets, two goals scored in five games.

From 3rd to 6th in the span of a month. Now, after four straight victories (with multiple goals scored in each), Eddie Howe’s side is back in 3rd place, three points above and holding a game in hand on 5th-place Tottenham.

Stars of the show

West Ham vs Newcastle
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Newcastle will continue their Champions League chase on Saturday (10 am ET), when they visit 9th-place Brentford (43 points). At the same time on Saturday, West Ham will be just a few miles down the road in west London to face Fulham (39 points – 10th place) at Craven Cottage.

How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Nayef Aguerd scored the winner last time out and the Morocco star being fit has been a real boost for the Hammers. Declan Rice continues to dominate in midfield, while Lucas Paqueta was excellent against Southampton and showed off plenty of defensive work to go along with his quality on the ball. Lukasz Fabianski returned from injury and made some key saves in the shutout win.

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes continues to dazzle in midfield, while Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Sven Botman are all having fabulous seasons too. Newcastle’s attackers are all chipping in with goals and assists as Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock all popped up when it mattered most against Manchester United.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Joe Willock (thigh)

Report: Frank Lampard agrees to return as Chelsea caretaker boss

By Apr 5, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

An agreement has been reached for former Chelsea midfielder and manager Frank Lampard to return as caretaker boss while the club conducts its search for Graham Potter’s permanent replacement, according to a report from NBC Sports’ Premier League insider David Ornstein.

[ MORE: Who should be the next Chelsea manager? ]

Bruno Saltor took the reins for Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday, after Potter was fired on Sunday. Reportedly, Lampard will be installed for the remainder of the season, which includes nine more Premier League games and the small matter of a Champions League quarterfinal versus Real Madrid.

Lampard has managed three clubs since retiring from his legendary playing career with Chelsea, which also included a long tenure with West Ham United as well as short stints with Swansea City, Manchester City, and New York City FC.

But the England centurion was fired by Everton this season and Chelsea two years before, with both teams looking better following his exit (Early days for Everton, but Chelsea won the Champions League after he left). His first job at Derby County saw him take a Championship playoff team back to the playoffs.

Is Lampard a clear upgrade on Saltor, and wouldn’t the Blues be needlessly opening a door to the past if for some reason he has early success in his caretaker tenure? Especially with Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinal, bringing a caretaker boss aboard would seem to threaten the long-term prospects of a coaching search already said to be capable of reaching the summer.

What do you think? Are we being overcritical and overthinking it?

And as far as waiting for summer, it must be very appealing for prospective bosses to take the wheel now; How many years do you get to manage a guaranteed Champions League quarterfinal (even if it is against near-serial finalists Real Madrid)?

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Apr 5, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We've got you covered.

Is Arsenal really about to win a long-sought Premier League crown, or will Manchester City chase it down to claim yet another Premier League title?

Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Tottenham? Is Newcastle going to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Brentford, make their claim?

How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top seven?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 29

Saturday 1 April

Man City 4-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Arsenal 4-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Brighton 3-3 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Sunday 2 April

West Ham 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Monday 3 April

Everton 1-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Rearranged games

Tuesday 4 April

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leicester vs Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea vs Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Wednesday 5 April

Man United v Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
West Ham v Newcastle — USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Premier League table – April 5, 2023

Premier League table

Latest standings on NBC Sports’ scoreboard

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 5, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea has slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns and might even challenge for the top four. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Everton, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves, Leeds, and West Ham all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 5

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


