West Ham host Newcastle at London Stadium on Wednesday as both teams are coming off big wins on Sunday.

David Moyes and the Hammers were relieved to edge past Southampton 1-0 at the weekend as that eased relegation fears but their display was far from impressive. West Ham should have more than enough to stay up this season and their home form is the reason they’ve been able to give themselves a little breathing space above the relegation zone.

As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe’s side were superb as they beat Manchester United 2-0 and it could have been a lot more as they moved into third place in the table with 11 games to go. The Magpies have won three in a row and they’ve regained their early-season form as they chase a first UEFA Champions League spot in 20 years.

Here’s everything you need for West Ham vs Newcastle.

How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Nayef Aguerd scored the winner last time out and the Morocco star being fit has been a real boost for the Hammers. Declan Rice continues to dominate in midfield, while Lucas Paqueta was excellent against Southampton and showed off plenty of defensive work to go along with his quality on the ball. Lukasz Fabianski returned from injury and made some key saves in the shutout win.

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes continues to dazzle in midfield, while Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Sven Botman are all having fabulous seasons too. Newcastle’s attackers are all chipping in with goals and assists as Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock all popped up when it mattered most against Manchester United.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Joe Willock (thigh)

