Newcastle smash West Ham to take command of top-four race

The victory keeps Newcastle (53 points) 3rd in the Premier League table, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference (+26 to +5) with 10 games left to play, on track for their first UEFA Champions League berth in 20 years. West Ham (27 points), meanwhile, remain 15th, three places outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.
Newcastle wasted little time before jumping out to an early lead, as Callum Wilson added to his stellar goal-scoring record versus West Ham (11 goals in 13 appearances against the Hammers) in the 6th minute. Allan Saint-Maximin cut in from the right wing and curled a cross to the top of the six-yard box, where Wilson was waiting and rose highest to head past Lukasz Fabianski for a 1-0 lead.
Seven minutes later, the offside flag went up after Joelinton rounded Fabianski and slotted the ball into an open net. They keyword: after. The assistant referee kept his flag down and allowed the play to continue before flagging as Joelinton wheeled away to celebrate. A lengthy video review revealed that the Brazilian midfielder was indeed onside, and the goal was awarded.
Kurt Zouma got West Ham back to within a goal with a powerful header in the 40th minute, but the one-goal margin lasted just 24 seconds into the second half, as disaster struck for Zouma’s center back partner, Nayef Aguerd. Fabianski rolled the ball out to the Moroccan international, who lost the ball straight to Jacob Murphy on the edge of the penalty area. Murphy played a square ball to Wilson for a tap-in from six yards out.
Goal no. 4 came late on, courtesy of another epic error at the back. Sean Longstaff played the ball over top of everyone, bringing Fabianski 30 yards out to sweep up the threat, but the first touch off his thigh played him into heaps of trouble with Aleksander Isak quickly closing in. The ball fell to Isak to chest it down and lob it home for his 7th PL goal.
Joelinton covered 50 yards with the ball, beat Zouma then beat Fabianski with a strike from 15 yards out to make it 5-1 in the 90th minute.
The first meeting between Newcastle and West Ham this season signaled, in hindsight, the first real stumble of the Magpies’ sensational season. The result wasn’t a disaster itself, but the performance was flat and that would quickly become a worrying trend. Another 1-1 draw with Bournemouth (19th place at the time) was followed by back-to-back PL defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, with the League Cup final loss to Man United sandwiched in the middle. Three straight clean sheets, two goals scored in five games.
From 3rd to 6th in the span of a month. Now, after four straight victories (with multiple goals scored in each), Eddie Howe’s side is back in 3rd place, three points above and holding a game in hand on 5th-place Tottenham.
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Newcastle will continue their Champions League chase on Saturday (10 am ET), when they visit 9th-place Brentford (43 points). At the same time on Saturday, West Ham will be just a few miles down the road in west London to face Fulham (39 points – 10th place) at Craven Cottage.
How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Nayef Aguerd scored the winner last time out and the Morocco star being fit has been a real boost for the Hammers. Declan Rice continues to dominate in midfield, while Lucas Paqueta was excellent against Southampton and showed off plenty of defensive work to go along with his quality on the ball. Lukasz Fabianski returned from injury and made some key saves in the shutout win.
Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes continues to dazzle in midfield, while Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Sven Botman are all having fabulous seasons too. Newcastle’s attackers are all chipping in with goals and assists as Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock all popped up when it mattered most against Manchester United.
An agreement has been reached for former Chelsea midfielder and manager Frank Lampard to return as caretaker boss while the club conducts its search for Graham Potter’s permanent replacement, according to a report from NBC Sports’ Premier League insider David Ornstein.
Bruno Saltor took the reins for Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday, after Potter was fired on Sunday. Reportedly, Lampard will be installed for the remainder of the season, which includes nine more Premier League games and the small matter of a Champions League quarterfinal versus Real Madrid.
Lampard has managed three clubs since retiring from his legendary playing career with Chelsea, which also included a long tenure with West Ham United as well as short stints with Swansea City, Manchester City, and New York City FC.
But the England centurion was fired by Everton this season and Chelsea two years before, with both teams looking better following his exit (Early days for Everton, but Chelsea won the Champions League after he left). His first job at Derby County saw him take a Championship playoff team back to the playoffs.
Is Lampard a clear upgrade on Saltor, and wouldn’t the Blues be needlessly opening a door to the past if for some reason he has early success in his caretaker tenure? Especially with Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinal, bringing a caretaker boss aboard would seem to threaten the long-term prospects of a coaching search already said to be capable of reaching the summer.
What do you think? Are we being overcritical and overthinking it?
And as far as waiting for summer, it must be very appealing for prospective bosses to take the wheel now; How many years do you get to manage a guaranteed Champions League quarterfinal (even if it is against near-serial finalists Real Madrid)?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Man City v Leicester
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 23 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
Postponed due to European action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
The victory sends Manchester United (53 points) into 4th place in the Premier League table, now three points above and holding a game in hand on 5th-place Tottenham. Erik ten Hag’s side also remains level with 3rd-place Newcastle (+26 to +5 goal difference). Brentford (43 points), meanwhile, remain 9th and on track to top last season’s PL debut points table (46).
Man United had the first 11 shots of the game, and it was their seventh one with which Marcus Rashford found the back of the net. After the Red Devils’ corner kick was initially cleared, Antony lofted the ball back into the box to be headed down by Marcel Sabitzer near the penalty spot. Sabitzer headed it straight to Rashford, who put the inside of his right foot through the ball and powered it past David Raya for the opening goal.
After going on a post-World Cup tear (10 goals in 10 PL games), Wednesday’s goal was Rashford’s first league goal since Feb. 19, when the aforementioned run abruptly ended.
Casemiro is not three-quarters of the way through his four-game domestic ban (for his second straight red card of the season in a month’s time), and Manchester United managed to bounce back from the disappointing display against Newcastle last weekend. With Everton up next before Casemiro returns to face Nottingham Forest, the finish line (top-four) is coming into sight quickly.
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Manchester United will continue their quest for 3rd place on Saturday (7:30 am ET), when relegation-threatened Everton (27 points – 16th place) turn up at Old Trafford. Brentford can potentially do Man United a favor when they host — you guessed it — Newcastle in west London.
How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Erik ten Hag was far from happy with the energy, desire and cohesiveness of his side as they were battered from start to finish at Newcastle. That was yet another wake up call and they haven’t won any of their three PL games since they won the League Cup on Feb. 26. They are missing Casemiro massively in midfield, while the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane all look sluggish and have had dips in form. United need to sort this out fast because Newcastle and Tottenham are ahead of them in the table as the top four scrap will go down to the wire.
Brentford continue to defy the odds as they are hanging around the European spots and Thomas Frank has done an incredible job. Ivan Toney continues to cause problems, and score goals, although the Bees have only won one of their last four games as they’ve had a bit of a wobble at a pivotal stage of the season. Whatever happens between now and the end of the campaign, this season will go down as one of the most memorable in club history.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle). DOUBT: Christian Eriksen (ankle)
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea has slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns and might even challenge for the top four. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Everton, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves, Leeds, and West Ham all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.