Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 6, 2023, 11:33 AM EDT
Aston Villa looks to stretch its unbeaten Premier League run to eight games when it welcomes Nottingham Forest to Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Villans have won three-straight and now sit seventh on the Premier League table. Unai Emery’s men have played at least one more match than all of the teams around it but that won’t matter much if the Villans keep collecting points.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA v NOTTINGHAM FOREST

The Tricky Trees are out of the bottom three on goal differential, and Cooper’s men have not won since a Feb. 5 triumph over Leeds United.

Steve Cooper has been backed to continue at Forest for now, who have just never found their footing after a summer (and winter) of transfer tumult.

The two sides split 1-1 at the City Ground back in October.

Here’s what you need for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Forest has scored in five-straight games. The Tricky Trees have… two points gained from that run. This is with Keylor Navas of all players at the back. It makes for fun viewing but Forest needs to get more control of the game and Danilo can help with this in the midfield.

Villa is getting lung-bursting performances from Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey, and Unai Emery’s team is just exhausting those opponents looking for a walk in the park or any reasonable amount of time on the ball at the back.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Matty Cash (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Jed Steer (calf)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE:  Serge Aurier (knock), OUT: Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Chris Wood (thigh), Ryan Yates (shoulder).

Fulham vs West Ham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:56 PM EDT
West Ham United looks for its first home Premier League win since August when it visits slumping Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Irons haven’t even claimed an away point since a Feb. 4 draw at Newcastle, the club that clobbered them 5-1 on Wednesday to return dour vibes to an Olympic Stadium that saw a win over Saints at the weekend.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v WEST HAM

Fulham hasn’t played since the weekend, a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth that underscored how far the Cottagers have fallen from their early season highs.

Once a surprise candidate for the top seven, Fulham’s only claimed eight of its 39 points since Jan. 15. Their recent run sits at three-straight losses, and suspensions for Aleksandar Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva for tantrums in the FA Cup are clearly affecting the side.

Here’s what you need for Fulham vs West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Willian returns to the fold for Fulham, and the side is aching for difference makers to join Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon as Mitrovic’s absence looms large.

West Ham needs to find the right mix in attack, too. Despite the alarming five goals conceded against Newcastle, the Irons should be more concerned about the fact that they’ve gone 365 minutes without a goal from a forward in the run of play. Center backs Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are the goal scorers in that span.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspended), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Neeskens Kebano (Achilles)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:55 PM EDT
Eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with nine games to go, what do Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Mikel Arteta has his young side on the cusp of a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win.

With a solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third, there is so much to love about this Arsenal team.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With nine games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win eight of their final nine games they will be crowned Premier League games.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26 and win their game in-hand, Arsenal will need to win all of their other remaining game to be sure of the title. That would give them 96 points and Man City could only finish on 94.

If Arsenal drew against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to reach 94 points to win the title.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win six of their other seven remaining games to seal the title.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:50 PM EDT
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea has slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns and might even challenge for the top four. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Everton, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves, Leeds, and West Ham all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 5

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Premier League winners – Full list of every champion

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
The Premier League winners are yet to be determined for the 2022-23 season but there is going to be one epic battle to decide who are crowned champions.

With Arsenal leading the way but Manchester City set to hunt them down in the final months of the current campaign, it makes you think back to some of the great teams, and champs, in years gone by.

From Manchester United’s legendary treble winning side to the Leicester City fairytale and Arsenal’s Invincibles, there have been so many amazing title winners over the 30 seasons of the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Below you will find a list of every Premier League winner since the league was formed in 1992-93, with just seven teams being able to call themselves champions since then.

Premier League winners – List of every champion

1992-93: Manchester United
1993-94: Manchester United
1994-95: Blackburn Rovers
1995-96: Manchester United
1996-97: Manchester United
1997-98: Arsenal
1998-99: Manchester United
1999-00: Manchester United
2000-01: Manchester United
2001-02: Arsenal
2002-03: Manchester United
2003-04: Arsenal
2004-05: Chelsea
2005-06: Chelsea
2006-07: Manchester United
2007-08: Manchester United
2008-09: Manchester United
2009-10: Chelsea
2010-11: Manchester United
2011-12: Manchester City
2012-13: Manchester United
2013-14: Manchester City
2014-15: Chelsea
2015-16: Leicester City
2016-17: Chelsea
2017-18: Manchester City
2018-19: Manchester City
2019-20: Liverpool
2020-21: Manchester City
2021-22: Manchester City
2022-23: TBD