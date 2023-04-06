Brentford vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United can ruin Brentford’s dwindling top-four hopes while insuring its own when it visits Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Magpies remain third on the Premier League table after smashing West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday, the same day Brentford slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

The Bees are now ninth with 43 points through 29 matches, 10 points off both Newcastle and fourth-place Man United. Brentford’s played one more match than both, too.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Brentford’s claimed just two of the last nine points available, and its only win in five tries is away to Southampton on March 15. Ivan Toney is the only repeat goal scorer amongst the six goals scored since March 11.

Newcastle has won four-straight matches, scoring two goals in three of them before banging in five at West Ham. That’s what striker play can do for you, as Callum Wilson’s scored thrice in two matches. to give him 10 goals on the season and Alexander Isak has four goals during the unbeaten run.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Vitaly Janelt (knee), Frank Onyeka (thigh), OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh).

