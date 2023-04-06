Liverpool vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal’s next obstacle on the path to a Premier League title is just months removed from considering itself a contender, as Liverpool hosts the Gunners at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET Sunday online via Premier League on Peacock).

The Gunners enter the weekend with an 8-point lead on two-time defending champions Manchester City, who hold a match-in-hand and play Southampton on Saturday.

Arsenal is just cruising right now, winners of seven-straight since their early February slump saw them claim just a point from nine. The Gunners scored less than three goals in just one of those wins, a 1-0 win at Leicester City.

Liverpool enters the match having been blasted by Man City at the weekend and being outplayed by Chelsea in a scoreless draw on Tuesday. The Reds lost to Bournemouth prior to that and hammered Manchester United before that, so who knows what you’ll get from one of the most inconsistent and talented sides in the Premier League.

Here’s what you need for Liverpool vs Arsenal at Anfield.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool’s three-match winless streak features exactly one goal, and that’s come from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King has to be wondering what’s become of his attack corps, one of the most electric in the world for so many years in a row. Who will help him turn things around as the midfield continues to struggle? Darwin Nunez? Cody Gakpo? Roberto Firmino? Bueller?

Arsenal’s getting the goals from everywhere, but Granit Xhaka’s scored in back-to-back games and seems to be having the time of his life. Bukayo Saka’s year-long run as one of the stars of the show continues, as Gabriel Jesus has joined Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard in asking opponents just where they fancy putting their focus when the Gunners have the ball.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Luis Diaz (knee), Virgil van Dijk (illness), Thiago Alcantara (groin). OUT: Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Naby Keita (muscular).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Mohamed Elneny (knee), William Saliba (lower back)

