Burnley can return to the Premier League as early as this weekend, as the Clarets are set to come back to the top flight a whole different side than the one who was relegated last season.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets are a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s 17 goals but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has seven assists to go with his six markers.

The top two Championship sides after 46 matches are promoted to the Premier League. Burnley opens the match week Friday with 84 points,17 more than third-place Middlesbrough and fourth-place Luton Town.

Boro and Luton max out at 88 points, but results this weekend could drop those figures to 86 or 85. In Boro’s case, the dropped point or points will go to Burnley, who would go back to the Premier League.

Burnley’s going to get there soon, in any event, while second-place Sheffield United is in a healthy position with 73 points.

How can Burnley be promoted on Friday?

Burnley can be promoted back to the Premier League with a win over third-place Middlesbrough at 3pm ET Friday at the Riverside Stadium on Teeside if Luton Town fails to beat fourth-place Millwall at 7:30 am ET Friday.

Who else is in the mix for promotion?

Sheffield United‘s 73 points are six more than Boro and Luton, and their 16-point lead over seventh-place Norwich City and eighth-place Coventry means the Blades will at-worst be headed to the promotion playoffs.

Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town and Middlesbrough have a double-digit point lead on the teams seventh and lower with seven matches left on each of their dockets. They should reach the playoffs should they fail to overtake the Blades for second.

Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are next, and hold four-point leads over seventh. Norwich City, Coventry City, West Brom, Preston North End, Watford, and Sunderland all can still reach the playoffs but have a lot of work to do.

Championship table (As of Thursday, April 6)

