Wolves vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 6, 2023, 11:32 AM EDT
Chelsea looks to get fit and firing ahead of a big Champions League quarterfinal first leg when it visits Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues drew Liverpool 0-0 on Tuesday in their first match since the firing of Graham Potter, and they deserved three points but were against let down by their finishing.

The trip to Wolves precedes a visit to Real Madrid for their first leg, as the Blues are a few great performances from playing for another European Cup.

Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves are in a dry patch and very much in a relegation scrap. They drew Forest away on April Fools’ Day after out-performing but falling 4-2 to Leeds, keeping a pair of relegation rivals very much in the safety picture.

Here’s what you need for Wolves vs Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves have only won once in seven outings, a 1-0 defeat of Tottenham, but they’ve scored in every match of their most recent three-match skid. The summer exits of Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, and Willy Bolly would seem to be a cautionary tale but Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, and Nathan Collins have been alright at center back. But this has been a down patch as a whole for almost all of the men in front of Jose Sa.

Chelsea hasn’t scored since a 76th-minute penalty vs Everton, making it 194 minutes of Premier League play without a goal. Who’s going to find their finishing form first for Chelsea with that Real Madrid match-up waiting? Can it be Christian Pulisic? Only one thing seems certain: Kai Havertz will be on the pitch with a chance to deliver the goods.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chang Hwang (fitness). OUT: Ruben Neves (suspension), Jonny Otto (suspension), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee).

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (lower back). OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head).

Premier League promotion: Will Burnley be promoted this week?

By Apr 6, 2023, 1:38 PM EDT
Burnley can return to the Premier League as early as this weekend, as the Clarets are set to come back to the top flight a whole different side than the one who was relegated last season.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets are a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s 17 goals but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has seven assists to go with his six markers.

[ MORE: Championship standings, stats, scores ]

The top two Championship sides after 46 matches are promoted to the Premier League. Burnley opens the match week Friday with 84 points,17 more than third-place Middlesbrough and fourth-place Luton Town.

Boro and Luton max out at 88 points, but results this weekend could drop those figures to 86 or 85. In Boro’s case, the dropped point or points will go to Burnley, who would go back to the Premier League.

Burnley’s going to get there soon, in any event, while second-place Sheffield United is in a healthy position with 73 points.

How can Burnley be promoted on Friday?

Burnley can be promoted back to the Premier League with a win over third-place Middlesbrough at 3pm ET Friday at the Riverside Stadium on Teeside if Luton Town fails to beat fourth-place Millwall at 7:30 am ET Friday.

Who else is in the mix for promotion?

Sheffield United‘s 73 points are six more than Boro and Luton, and their 16-point lead over seventh-place Norwich City and eighth-place Coventry means the Blades will at-worst be headed to the promotion playoffs.

Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town and Middlesbrough have a double-digit point lead on the teams seventh and lower with seven matches left on each of their dockets. They should reach the playoffs should they fail to overtake the Blades for second.

Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are next, and hold four-point leads over seventh. Norwich CityCoventry CityWest BromPreston North EndWatford, and Sunderland all can still reach the playoffs but have a lot of work to do.

Championship table (As of Thursday, April 6)

Championship table
Latest standings on NBC Sports’ scoreboard

Fulham vs West Ham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:56 PM EDT
West Ham United looks for its first home Premier League win since August when it visits slumping Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Irons haven’t even claimed an away point since a Feb. 4 draw at Newcastle, the club that clobbered them 5-1 on Wednesday to return dour vibes to an Olympic Stadium that saw a win over Saints at the weekend.

Fulham hasn’t played since the weekend, a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth that underscored how far the Cottagers have fallen from their early season highs.

Once a surprise candidate for the top seven, Fulham’s only claimed eight of its 39 points since Jan. 15. Their recent run sits at three-straight losses, and suspensions for Aleksandar Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva for tantrums in the FA Cup are clearly affecting the side.

Here’s what you need for Fulham vs West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Willian returns to the fold for Fulham, and the side is aching for difference makers to join Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon as Mitrovic’s absence looms large.

West Ham needs to find the right mix in attack, too. Despite the alarming five goals conceded against Newcastle, the Irons should be more concerned about the fact that they’ve gone 365 minutes without a goal from a forward in the run of play. Center backs Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are the goal scorers in that span.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspended), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Neeskens Kebano (Achilles)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:55 PM EDT
Eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with nine games to go, what do Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Mikel Arteta has his young side on the cusp of a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win.

With a solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third, there is so much to love about this Arsenal team.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With nine games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win eight of their final nine games they will be crowned Premier League games.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26 and win their game in-hand, Arsenal will need to win all of their other remaining game to be sure of the title. That would give them 96 points and Man City could only finish on 94.

If Arsenal drew against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to reach 94 points to win the title.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win six of their other seven remaining games to seal the title.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:50 PM EDT
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea has slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns and might even challenge for the top four. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Everton, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves, Leeds, and West Ham all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 5

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


