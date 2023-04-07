Erling Haaland injury update: Pep confirms star striker to return

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MANCHESTER — Manchester City star Erling Haaland was kept out of City’s huge win against Liverpool (Watch full match replay online via Peacock Premium) but he is now back fit.

Haaland left the Norway squad during the international break after suffering a groin injury during City’s FA Cup win against Burnley.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Southampton on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium), City boss Pep Guardiola revealed the Premier League’s top goal scorer is back fit and available.

Bad news for Premier League defenders, Erling Haaland is ready to return to action! 💥pic.twitter.com/g9lRlxAknN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 7, 2023

ProSoccerTalk’s Joe Prince-Wright was on-site at the Etihad Stadium and it was announced that Haaland was not in the Manchester City matchday squad as he did not get off the team bus, but he did attend the match in the stands.

What happened?

Haaland, 22, joined up with Norway for their EURO 2024 qualifiers but has been sent back to Manchester City for treatment. That meant he went to Marbella and then Barcelona in Spain for specialist treatment and he is now back in Manchester recovering from the groin injury he picked up against Burnley.

The Norwegian striker has been in stunning form in recent weeks, scoring nine goals in his last three games in all competitions for City (including five against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a hat trick against Burnley in the FA Cup) before the break.

He has scored 42 (yes, forty two) goals in all competitions for Man City this season.

An injury to Erling Haaland is the last thing City wanted before a pivotal final few months of the season as they chase the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble but it seems like they won’t push him too hard.

Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola were FIRED UP by this beautiful build-up play by Manchester City! 🤩 📺: @peacock #MyPLMorning | #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/1aMTHeWiTi — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 1, 2023

What is the latest update?

Erling Haaland was photographed training with City ahead of their trip to Southampton and Guardiola confirmed he is available.

That sound you can hear is Premier League defenders once again shuddering with fear.

Which games could he miss?

Haaland could return for the trip to Southampton on Apr. 8, but Pep Guardiola may choose to rest him from the start and bring him on as a sub. Why? They have a massive UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Bayern Munich on Apr. 11.

Given the form Erling Haaland is in right now, it will be a blow for City if he does miss the next few games but the last thing they want is any long-term damage.

Plus, it’s helpful to have the likes of World Cup winner Julian Alvarez in reserve to step in for Haaland.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports