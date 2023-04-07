Both Leeds and Crystal Palace will try to make it back-to-back victories, and put considerable distance between themselves and the relegation zone, when they meet at Elland Road on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium).
After beating Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, Leeds (29 points) jumped from 18th to 13th in the Premier League table, though Javi Gracia’s side sits just two points clear of the bottom-three. Crystal Palace (30 points – 12th place), meanwhile, are fresh off snapping a 12-game winless skid after beating Leicester 2-1 last weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Crystal Palace.
Roy Hodgson made his return as Crystal Palace’s interim manager in the come-from-behind win over Leicester, replacing recently departed Patrick Vieira, and the Eagles scored multiple goals in a PL game for the first time since — you guessed it — their last win, over Bournemouth on Dec. 31. To add injury to insult, Wilfried Zaha will miss Sunday’s game after picking up a groin injury last weekend.
As for Leeds, it’s been nine games since Jesse Marsch was fired and the results are finally starting to turn in their favor. After taking just one point from the first three games of the post-Marsch era, it’s been 3W-1D-2L in the last six games. Jack Harrison is in the midst of a purple patch with three goals and an assist in the last four games — so purple, in fact, that the 26-year-old winger signed a new five-year contract this week.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Maximillian Wober (hamstring)
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
Cristian Stellini remains in charge of Tottenham on an interim basis following Antonio Conte’s departure, and his return to the top seat couldn’t have gone much worse than it did on Monday. Up a goal and a man with just two minutes of regular time (plus stoppage) remaining, Lucas Moura was sent off on 88 minutes and Michael Keane sent a laser past Hugo Lloris two minutes later to give relegation-fighting Everton a 1-1 draw. Harry Kane’s 22 goals are second to only Erling Haaland (28) in the Golden Boot race, but it will be another trophy-less season — and increasingly likely, a Champions League-less one to follow — for Kane, who will turn 30 this summer and whose contract has just has just two years remaining.
With a win on Saturday, Brighton would move within three points of overtaking Spurs for 5th, while still having the pair of games in hand to play. As things stand, Roberto De Zerbi’s side holds all the cards, currently two points above 7th-place Aston Villa, who have also played two more games the Brighton thus far. Wingers Koaru Mitoma and Solly March (7 goals each) have emerged as breakout stars since Leandro Trossard departed for Arsenal in January, and now 18-year-old Evan Ferguson is making a name for himself with four goals in his last seven appearances (all competitions) and four goals in the PL this season, including the winner against Bournemouth on Tuesday.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (undisclosed)
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) (undisclosed)
Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals (76) and conceding the fewest (30) in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.
Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s 17 goals but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has seven assists to go with his six markers.
The top two Championship sides after 46 matches are promoted to the Premier League. Burnley opens the match week Friday with 84 points,17 more than third-place Middlesbrough and fourth-place Luton Town.
Boro and Luton max out at 88 points, but results this weekend could drop those figures to 86 or 85. In Boro’s case, the dropped point or points will go to Burnley, who would go back to the Premier League.
Burnley’s going to get there soon, in any event, while second-place Sheffield United is in a healthy position with 73 points.
Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 3rd-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, coupled with 3rd-place Luton Town failing to beat Millwall in a 0-0 draw.
Who else is in the mix for promotion?
Sheffield United‘s 73 points are six more than Boro and Luton, and their 16-point lead over seventh-place Norwich City and eighth-place Coventry means the Blades will at-worst be headed to the promotion playoffs.
Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town and Middlesbrough have a double-digit point lead on the teams seventh and lower with seven matches left on each of their dockets. They should reach the playoffs should they fail to overtake the Blades for second.
Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are next, and hold four-point leads over seventh. Norwich City, Coventry City, West Brom, Preston North End, Watford, and Sunderland all can still reach the playoffs but have a lot of work to do.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (back)
OUT: Miguel Almiron (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (achilles), Emmanuel Dennis (undisclosed), Scott McKenna (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (shoulder)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Che Adams (calf), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (undisclosed)
