Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high eight teams sit within seven points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.
Leicester City: Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)
West Ham: Fulham (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)
Nottingham Forest: Villa (A), Man Utd (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)
Leeds: Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)
Everton: Man Utd (A), Fulham (H), Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)
Southampton: Man City (H), Palace (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)
Bournemouth: Leicester (A), Spurs (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap
Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester vs AFC Bournemouth — 10am ET
Saturday, April 8: Leeds vs Crystal Palace — 12:30pm ET
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 9am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD
Premier League relegation odds (As of April 5, 2023)
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Man City v Leicester
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 23 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
Postponed due to European action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Chelsea looks to get fit and firing ahead of a big Champions League quarterfinal first leg when it visits Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Blues drew Liverpool 0-0 on Tuesday in their first match since the firing of Graham Potter, and they deserved three points but were against let down by their finishing.
The trip to Wolves precedes a visit to Real Madrid for their first leg, as the Blues are a few great performances from playing for another European Cup.
Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves are in a dry patch and very much in a relegation scrap. They drew Forest away on April Fools’ Day after out-performing but falling 4-2 to Leeds, keeping a pair of relegation rivals very much in the safety picture.
Here’s what you need for Wolves vs Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.
Wolves have only won once in seven outings, a 1-0 defeat of Tottenham, but they’ve scored in every match of their most recent three-match skid. The summer exits of Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, and Willy Bolly would seem to be a cautionary tale but Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, and Nathan Collins have been alright at center back. But this has been a down patch as a whole for almost all of the men in front of Jose Sa.
Chelsea hasn’t scored since a 76th-minute penalty vs Everton, making it 194 minutes of Premier League play without a goal. Who’s going to find their finishing form first for Chelsea with that Real Madrid match-up waiting? Can it be Christian Pulisic? Only one thing seems certain: Kai Havertz will be on the pitch with a chance to deliver the goods.
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chang Hwang (fitness). OUT: Ruben Neves (suspension), Jonny Otto (suspension), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee).
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (lower back). OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head).
The Saints are bottom of the table with nine games to go but are still just four points from safety as Ruben Selles has made them tougher to beat but time is running out to save themselves from relegation. They were beaten narrowly (their eighth 1-0 defeat of the season) away at West Ham last weekend and many have already resigned Southampton to relegation. But can they pull off a huge shock to reignite their campaign and give them belief heading into the final few weeks? They have already beaten Man City at home, in the League Cup quarterfinal, this season…
Manchester City are flying. It is as simple as that. They battered Liverpool 4-1 last weekend and Pep Guardiola’s side have won seven-straight games in all competitions and are chasing down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. A win at Southampton would momentarily cut the gap to Arsenal to five points and City would then have a game in-hand, as well as having to host the Gunners on April 26. Everything points to that game being the title decider but City have to take care of business between now and then and hope Arsenal slip up.
Saints are scrapping away but it may not be enough to save them this season. Just over a year after their new owners (Sport Republic) arrived they are staring relegation square in the face. Sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl followed by the disastrous tenure of Nathan Jones has been a huge part of why they are at the bottom and not signing a star striker last summer, plus adding plenty of talented but inexperienced youngsters, has all led to this mess. They can still stay up but games against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest in their final nine games have now become must wins. This game against City is a free-hit but Saints have a strange knack of pulling off huge shocks. Captain James Ward-Prowse looks like the pressure is getting to him as even his free kicks have been off, while Kyle Walker-Peters is consistently their best player as he offers so much down the right flank and Romeo Lavia is a special talent.
Manchester City have been on fire, even without the injured Erling Haaland, as Julian Alvarez stepped in admirably against Liverpool. Jack Grealish put in his best display in a City shirt in the demolition of Liverpool, while Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez are all in their best form of the season at precisely the right time. Manchester City have peaked perfectly and their hybrid 3-2-4-1 system is bamboozling teams with John Stones playing as both a right back and central midfielder. Pep Guardiola is finding new ways to dominant games and anybody who comes up against City right now is in damage limitation mode from the start.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock)
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Phil Foden (appendix) | DOUBT: Erling Haaland (groin)
Burnley can return to the Premier League as early as this weekend, as the Clarets are set to come back to the top flight a whole different side than the one who was relegated last season.
Vincent Kompany’s Clarets are a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.
Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s 17 goals but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has seven assists to go with his six markers.
The top two Championship sides after 46 matches are promoted to the Premier League. Burnley opens the match week Friday with 84 points,17 more than third-place Middlesbrough and fourth-place Luton Town.
Boro and Luton max out at 88 points, but results this weekend could drop those figures to 86 or 85. In Boro’s case, the dropped point or points will go to Burnley, who would go back to the Premier League.
Burnley’s going to get there soon, in any event, while second-place Sheffield United is in a healthy position with 73 points.
Burnley can be promoted back to the Premier League with a win over third-place Middlesbrough at 3pm ET Friday at the Riverside Stadium on Teeside if Luton Town fails to beat fourth-place Millwall at 7:30 am ET Friday.
Who else is in the mix for promotion?
Sheffield United‘s 73 points are six more than Boro and Luton, and their 16-point lead over seventh-place Norwich City and eighth-place Coventry means the Blades will at-worst be headed to the promotion playoffs.
Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town and Middlesbrough have a double-digit point lead on the teams seventh and lower with seven matches left on each of their dockets. They should reach the playoffs should they fail to overtake the Blades for second.
Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are next, and hold four-point leads over seventh. Norwich City, Coventry City, West Brom, Preston North End, Watford, and Sunderland all can still reach the playoffs but have a lot of work to do.