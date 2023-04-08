Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa looks to stretch its unbeaten Premier League run to eight games when it welcomes Nottingham Forest to Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Villans have won three-straight and now sit seventh on the Premier League table. Unai Emery’s men have played at least one more match than all of the teams around it but that won’t matter much if the Villans keep collecting points.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA v NOTTINGHAM FOREST

The Tricky Trees are out of the bottom three on goal differential, and Cooper’s men have not won since a Feb. 5 triumph over Leeds United.

Steve Cooper has been backed to continue at Forest for now, who have just never found their footing after a summer (and winter) of transfer tumult.

The two sides split 1-1 at the City Ground back in October.

Here’s what you need for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Forest has scored in five-straight games. The Tricky Trees have… two points gained from that run. This is with Keylor Navas of all players at the back. It makes for fun viewing but Forest needs to get more control of the game and Danilo can help with this in the midfield.

Villa is getting lung-bursting performances from Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey, and Unai Emery’s team is just exhausting those opponents looking for a walk in the park or any reasonable amount of time on the ball at the back.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Matty Cash (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Jed Steer (calf)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (knock), OUT: Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Chris Wood (thigh), Ryan Yates (shoulder).

