Brentford vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 8, 2023, 9:16 AM EDT
Newcastle United can ruin Brentford’s dwindling top-four hopes while insuring its own when it visits Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Magpies remain third on the Premier League table after smashing West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday, the same day Brentford slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs NEWCASTLE

The Bees are now ninth with 43 points through 29 matches, 10 points off both Newcastle and fourth-place Man United. Brentford’s played one more match than both, too.

Here’s what you need for Brentford vs Newcastle at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Brentford’s claimed just two of the last nine points available, and its only win in five tries is away to Southampton on March 15. Ivan Toney is the only repeat goal scorer amongst the six goals scored since March 11.

Newcastle has won four-straight matches, scoring two goals in three of them before banging in five at West Ham. That’s what striker play can do for you, as Callum Wilson’s scored thrice in two matches. to give him 10 goals on the season and Alexander Isak has four goals during the unbeaten run.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Frank Onyeka (thigh), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh).

Manchester United vs Everton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 8, 2023, 9:16 AM EDT
Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday and both teams need a win for very different reasons.

The pressure is on late in the season for both the Red Devils and the Toffees.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED v EVERTON

Erik ten Hag saw his side grab a hugely important 1-0 win at home against Brentford in midweek as they continue to scrap with Tottenham and Newcastle for a top four finish. The display was much better from United after they were run ragged by Newcastle in their defeat at St James’ Park last weekend. Marcus Rashford is once again their main hope and United will be aiming to put a bit of pressure on their top four rivals by winning the early game in Matchweek 30.

10-man Everton secured a late comeback draw against Tottenham on Monday as Michael Keane spanked home a stunner in the 90th minute to grab a deserved point for Sean Dyche’s side. They are still in the relegation scramble but have become much tougher to beat and there is a growing belief around Goodison Park that they can stay out of the relegation zone for the rest of the season. Still, they are only outside of the bottom three on goal difference heading into this weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Manchester United vs Everton at Old Trafford.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Not a sight United fans wanted to see. Marcus Rashford limping off with an injury and Wout Weghorst is on. Rashford is holding his right groin/hip area. We will keep you updated with the latest on Rashford’s injury.

GOALLL! Manchester United 2-0 Everton – 10 minutes after coming on, substitute Anthony Martial slots home to surely seal the win. A ball over the top catches out Seamus Coleman who could not control and Rashford picks out Martial to finish.

SAVE! Pickford once again saves a header from Bruno Fernandes.

CHANCE! Everton have an effort as Iwobi curls a shot towards goal but it is deflected over. The Toffees are having a bit of a go now.

Bright start to the second half from Manchester United. They are dominating this game but just can’t quite unlock Everton’s defense to score a crucial second goal.

HALF TIME: Manchester United 1-0 Everton – A brilliant first half at Old Trafford as United had plenty of chances but finally got past Jordan Pickford. Everton had chances on the break too but the Toffees have left themselves so exposed as they’re playing a high line against Rashford, Sancho and Antony.

SAVE! Antony once again denied by Pickford. Everton’s goalkeeper pushes a curled effort away. That was heading into the far bottom corner.

GOALLLL! Manchester United 1-0 Everton – Scott McTominay slams home after lovely patient play from Manchester United and Marcus Rashford in particular. Great pass from Jadon Sancho to set up McTominay who made the third man run.

SAVE! Pickford denies Rashford again. Another long ball over the top catches Everton out. How is this game still level!?

CHANCE! Marcus Rashford has a shot blocked by Michael Keane and Everton are hanging on here.

SAVE! Jordan Pickford celebrates after another fine stop. Antony is played in over the top and is clean through but hits his shot straight at Pickford. What an open game this is. Moments later Antony is in again but Ben Godfrey just gets back with a perfectly timed tackle.

WIDE! Ellis Simms drags a shot wide from a very good position. A lovely move from Everton. Sean Dyche can’t believe it.

POST! Antony hits the post and the rebound comes back out Aaron Wan-Bissaka puts it just past the other post. So close to an opener for United.

CHANCE! At the other end a great free kick is whipped in and it looks like Onana got to it first but couldn’t get his effort on target.

SAVE! Marcus Rashford should be Manchester United 1-0 up. He got ahead of James Tarkowski and was clean through but Jordan Pickford stood tall to deny him. Great save and great pace and strength from Rashford to get in-behind.

KICK OFF! We are underway at a sun-drenched Old Trafford. A pretty even start and Everton look dangerous when they get the ball forward quickly.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

United sit in fourth place, three points above fifth-place Tottenham who they also have a game in-hand over. But this top four race is going to be so tight as Newcastle are level on points with Manchester United but the Magpies have the edge on goal difference. There is a real scrappiness about this United side which was surprisingly missing at Newcastle but Erik ten Hag demanded a reaction and he got it against Brentford. They miss Casemiro badly in midfield but this is the final game of his four-match suspension for a red card against Southampton on Mar. 12.

Everton are struggling to score goals which is the main reason they are in the relegation scrap. However, in midfield they look very solid with Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure striking up a great partnership. They will have to do without the latter for the next few games after his red card for lashing out at Harry Kane. Defensively Michael Keane has been excellent, so too has Jordan Pickford in goal while Alex Iwobi covers so much ground and has taken his game to a new level this season.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle), Luke Shaw (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension)

Tottenham vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 8, 2023, 9:08 AM EDT
Tottenham will try to save their top-four dreams when they welcome surprise European hopefuls Brighton to north London on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs BRIGHTON

Both Newcastle and Manchester United (53 points each, in 3rd and 4th, respectively) moved three points clear of Tottenham (5th place) by winning midweek, and both still have a game in hand as well. Brighton (46 points – 6th place) have two games in hand on Spurs, as the Seagulls soar toward a place in next season’s Europa League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Brighton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Cristian Stellini remains in charge of Tottenham on an interim basis following Antonio Conte’s departure, and his return to the top seat couldn’t have gone much worse than it did on Monday. Up a goal and a man with just two minutes of regular time (plus stoppage) remaining, Lucas Moura was sent off on 88 minutes and Michael Keane sent a laser past Hugo Lloris two minutes later to give relegation-fighting Everton a 1-1 draw. Harry Kane’s 22 goals are second to only Erling Haaland (28) in the Golden Boot race, but it will be another trophy-less season — and increasingly likely, a Champions League-less one to follow — for Kane, who will turn 30 this summer and whose contract has just has just two years remaining.

With a win on Saturday, Brighton would move within three points of overtaking Spurs for 5th, while still having the pair of games in hand to play. As things stand, Roberto De Zerbi’s side holds all the cards, currently two points above 7th-place Aston Villa, who have also played two more games the Brighton thus far. Wingers Koaru Mitoma and Solly March (7 goals each) have emerged as breakout stars since Leandro Trossard departed for Arsenal in January, and now 18-year-old Evan Ferguson is making a name for himself with four goals in his last seven appearances (all competitions) and four goals in the PL this season, including the winner against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) (undisclosed)

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 8, 2023, 9:07 AM EDT
Aston Villa looks to stretch its unbeaten Premier League run to eight games when it welcomes Nottingham Forest to Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Villans have won three-straight and now sit seventh on the Premier League table. Unai Emery’s men have played at least one more match than all of the teams around it but that won’t matter much if the Villans keep collecting points.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA v NOTTINGHAM FOREST

The Tricky Trees are out of the bottom three on goal differential, and Cooper’s men have not won since a Feb. 5 triumph over Leeds United.

Steve Cooper has been backed to continue at Forest for now, who have just never found their footing after a summer (and winter) of transfer tumult.

The two sides split 1-1 at the City Ground back in October.

Here’s what you need for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Forest has scored in five-straight games. The Tricky Trees have… two points gained from that run. This is with Keylor Navas of all players at the back. It makes for fun viewing but Forest needs to get more control of the game and Danilo can help with this in the midfield.

Villa is getting lung-bursting performances from Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey, and Unai Emery’s team is just exhausting those opponents looking for a walk in the park or any reasonable amount of time on the ball at the back.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Matty Cash (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Jed Steer (calf)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE:  Serge Aurier (knock), OUT: Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Chris Wood (thigh), Ryan Yates (shoulder).

Southampton vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 8, 2023, 8:04 AM EDT
SOUTHAMPTON — Struggling Southampton host red-hot Manchester City on Saturday and crunch time has arrived for both teams at either end of the Premier League table.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v MANCHESTER CITY

The Saints are bottom of the table with nine games to go but are still just four points from safety as Ruben Selles has made them tougher to beat but time is running out to save themselves from relegation. They were beaten narrowly (their eighth 1-0 defeat of the season) away at West Ham last weekend and many have already resigned Southampton to relegation. But can they pull off a huge shock to reignite their campaign and give them belief heading into the final few weeks? They have already beaten Man City at home, in the League Cup quarterfinal, this season…

Manchester City are flying. It is as simple as that. They battered Liverpool 4-1 last weekend and Pep Guardiola’s side have won seven-straight games in all competitions and are chasing down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. A win at Southampton would momentarily cut the gap to Arsenal to five points and City would then have a game in-hand, as well as having to host the Gunners on April 26. Everything points to that game being the title decider but City have to take care of business between now and then and hope Arsenal slip up.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Manchester City at St Mary’s.

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com & Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are scrapping away but it may not be enough to save them this season. Just over a year after their new owners (Sport Republic) arrived they are staring relegation square in the face. Sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl followed by the disastrous tenure of Nathan Jones has been a huge part of why they are at the bottom and not signing a star striker last summer, plus adding plenty of talented but inexperienced youngsters, has all led to this mess. They can still stay up but games against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest in their final nine games have now become must wins. This game against City is a free-hit but Saints have a strange knack of pulling off huge shocks. Captain James Ward-Prowse looks like the pressure is getting to him as even his free kicks have been off, while Kyle Walker-Peters is consistently their best player as he offers so much down the right flank and Romeo Lavia is a special talent.

Manchester City have been on fire, even without the injured Erling Haaland, as Julian Alvarez stepped in admirably against Liverpool. Jack Grealish put in his best display in a City shirt in the demolition of Liverpool, while Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez are all in their best form of the season at precisely the right time. Manchester City have peaked perfectly and their hybrid 3-2-4-1 system is bamboozling teams with John Stones playing as both a right back and central midfielder. Pep Guardiola is finding new ways to dominant games and anybody who comes up against City right now is in damage limitation mode from the start. And now Haaland has returned from injury too.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Phil Foden (appendix)

