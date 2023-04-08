Fulham vs West Ham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 8, 2023, 5:27 AM EDT
0 Comments

West Ham United looks for its first home Premier League win since August when it visits slumping Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Irons haven’t even claimed an away point since a Feb. 4 draw at Newcastle, the club that clobbered them 5-1 on Wednesday to return dour vibes to an Olympic Stadium that saw a win over Saints at the weekend.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v WEST HAM

Fulham hasn’t played since the weekend, a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth that underscored how far the Cottagers have fallen from their early season highs.

Once a surprise candidate for the top seven, Fulham’s only claimed eight of its 39 points since Jan. 15. Their recent run sits at three-straight losses, and suspensions for Aleksandar Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva for tantrums in the FA Cup are clearly affecting the side.

Here’s what you need for Fulham vs West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

Premier League news

Manchester United vs Everton live
Manchester United vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland injury update: Pep confirms star striker to return
Arsenal
Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Willian returns to the fold for Fulham, and the side is aching for difference makers to join Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon as Mitrovic’s absence looms large.

West Ham needs to find the right mix in attack, too. Despite the alarming five goals conceded against Newcastle, the Irons should be more concerned about the fact that they’ve gone 365 minutes without a goal from a forward in the run of play. Center backs Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are the goal scorers in that span.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspended), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Neeskens Kebano (Achilles)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Latest USMNT news

2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest
Tyler Adams
Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

Manchester United vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 8, 2023, 5:35 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday and both teams need a win for very different reasons.

The pressure is on late in the season for both the Red Devils and the Toffees.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED v EVERTON

Erik ten Hag saw his side grab a hugely important 1-0 win at home against Brentford in midweek as they continue to scrap with Tottenham and Newcastle for a top four finish. The display was much better from United after they were run ragged by Newcastle in their defeat at St James’ Park last weekend. Marcus Rashford is once again their main hope and United will be aiming to put a bit of pressure on their top four rivals by winning the early game in Matchweek 30.

10-man Everton secured a late comeback draw against Tottenham on Monday as Michael Keane spanked home a stunner in the 90th minute to grab a deserved point for Sean Dyche’s side. They are still in the relegation scramble but have become much tougher to beat and there is a growing belief around Goodison Park that they can stay out of the relegation zone for the rest of the season. Still, they are only outside of the bottom three on goal difference heading into this weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Manchester United vs Everton at Old Trafford.

Premier League news

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland injury update: Pep confirms star striker to return
Arsenal
Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?
Premier League
Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

United sit in fourth place, three points above fifth-place Tottenham who they also have a game in-hand over. But this top four race is going to be so tight as Newcastle are level on points with Manchester United but the Magpies have the edge on goal difference. There is a real scrappiness about this United side which was surprisingly missing at Newcastle but Erik ten Hag demanded a reaction and he got it against Brentford. They miss Casemiro badly in midfield but this is the final game of his four-match suspension for a red card against Southampton on Mar. 12.

Everton are struggling to score goals which is the main reason they are in the relegation scrap. However, in midfield they look very solid with Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure striking up a great partnership. They will have to do without the latter for the next few games after his red card for lashing out at Harry Kane. Defensively Michael Keane has been excellent, so too has Jordan Pickford in goal while Alex Iwobi covers so much ground and has taken his game to a new level this season.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle). DOUBT: Luke Shaw (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension)

Latest USMNT news

2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest
Tyler Adams
Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

 

Erling Haaland injury update: Pep confirms star striker to return

By Apr 8, 2023, 5:33 AM EDT
0 Comments

MANCHESTER — Manchester City star Erling Haaland was kept out of City’s huge win against Liverpool (Watch full match replay online via Peacock Premium) but he is now back fit.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Haaland left the Norway squad during the international break after suffering a groin injury during City’s FA Cup win against Burnley.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Southampton on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium), City boss Pep Guardiola revealed the Premier League’s top goal scorer is back fit and available.

ProSoccerTalk’s Joe Prince-Wright was on-site at the Etihad Stadium and it was announced that Haaland was not in the Manchester City matchday squad as he did not get off the team bus, but he did attend the match in the stands.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Latest Premier League news

Manchester United vs Everton live
Manchester United vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal
Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?
Premier League
Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

What happened?

Haaland, 22, joined up with Norway for their EURO 2024 qualifiers but has been sent back to Manchester City for treatment. That meant he went to Marbella and then Barcelona in Spain for specialist treatment and he is now back in Manchester recovering from the groin injury he picked up against Burnley.

The Norwegian striker has been in stunning form in recent weeks, scoring nine goals in his last three games in all competitions for City (including five against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a hat trick against Burnley in the FA Cup) before the break.

He has scored 42 (yes, forty two) goals in all competitions for Man City this season.

An injury to Erling Haaland is the last thing City wanted before a pivotal final few months of the season as they chase the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble but it seems like they won’t push him too hard.

What is the latest update?

Erling Haaland was photographed training with City ahead of their trip to Southampton and Guardiola confirmed he is available.

That sound you can hear is Premier League defenders once again shuddering with fear.

Which games could he miss?

Haaland could return for the trip to Southampton on Apr. 8, but Pep Guardiola may choose to rest him from the start and bring him on as a sub. Why? They have a massive UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Bayern Munich on Apr. 11.

Given the form Erling Haaland is in right now, it will be a blow for City if he does miss the next few games but the last thing they want is any long-term damage.

Plus, it’s helpful to have the likes of World Cup winner Julian Alvarez in reserve to step in for Haaland.

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By Apr 8, 2023, 5:32 AM EDT
0 Comments

Eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with nine games to go, what do Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Mikel Arteta has his young side on the cusp of a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win.

With a solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third, there is so much to love about this Arsenal team.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

Latest Premier League news

Manchester United vs Everton live
Manchester United vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland injury update: Pep confirms star striker to return
Premier League
Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With nine games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win eight of their final nine games they will be crowned Premier League games.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26 and win their game in-hand, Arsenal will need to win all of their other remaining game to be sure of the title. That would give them 96 points and Man City could only finish on 94.

If Arsenal drew against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to reach 94 points to win the title.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win six of their other seven remaining games to seal the title.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 8, 2023, 5:29 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Tottenham has opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and questions over whether Cristian Stellini will be able to right the ship wobbled at the end of Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager.

So who is going to seize the chance? Newcastle’s gotten back to winning ways and would be set for third place based on goal differential and points-per-game, though Manchester United will fancy the opportunity to stake its claim despite being alive in a host of competitions.

Brighton is also on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, and the Seagulls look prepared to challenge for a place in the Champions League well into the stretch run. And Brentford could also join the fray.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester United vs Everton live
Manchester United vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland injury update: Pep confirms star striker to return
Arsenal
Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Everton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Fulham (H).

Tottenham: Brighton (H), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).

Newcastle: Brentford (A), Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).

Brighton: Tottenham (A), Chelsea (A), Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A), Newcastle (A – to be rescheduled).

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham vs Brighton – 10am ET
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET
Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea vs Brighton – 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle vs Tottenham – 9am ET
Sunday, April 23: Brighton vs Manchester City – 11:30am ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed
Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of April 5, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: WLWDD
Liverpool’s last 5 results: WWLLD
Newcastle’s last 5 results: LWWWW
Brighton’s last 5 results: WDWDW
Manchester United’s last 5 results: WLDLW

Premier League top-four odds (As of April 4, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United: -400
Newcastle: -275
Tottenham: +250
Liverpool: +350
Brighton: +450
Chelsea: +15000
Brentford: +25000
Aston Villa: +25000
Fulham: +50000

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Follow @AndyEdMLS