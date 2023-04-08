Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday and both teams need a win for very different reasons.

The pressure is on late in the season for both the Red Devils and the Toffees.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED v EVERTON

Erik ten Hag saw his side grab a hugely important 1-0 win at home against Brentford in midweek as they continue to scrap with Tottenham and Newcastle for a top four finish. The display was much better from United after they were run ragged by Newcastle in their defeat at St James’ Park last weekend. Marcus Rashford is once again their main hope and United will be aiming to put a bit of pressure on their top four rivals by winning the early game in Matchweek 30.

10-man Everton secured a late comeback draw against Tottenham on Monday as Michael Keane spanked home a stunner in the 90th minute to grab a deserved point for Sean Dyche’s side. They are still in the relegation scramble but have become much tougher to beat and there is a growing belief around Goodison Park that they can stay out of the relegation zone for the rest of the season. Still, they are only outside of the bottom three on goal difference heading into this weekend.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester United vs Everton at Old Trafford.

Premier League news Erling Haaland injury update: Pep confirms star striker to return Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League? Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

United sit in fourth place, three points above fifth-place Tottenham who they also have a game in-hand over. But this top four race is going to be so tight as Newcastle are level on points with Manchester United but the Magpies have the edge on goal difference. There is a real scrappiness about this United side which was surprisingly missing at Newcastle but Erik ten Hag demanded a reaction and he got it against Brentford. They miss Casemiro badly in midfield but this is the final game of his four-match suspension for a red card against Southampton on Mar. 12.

Everton are struggling to score goals which is the main reason they are in the relegation scrap. However, in midfield they look very solid with Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure striking up a great partnership. They will have to do without the latter for the next few games after his red card for lashing out at Harry Kane. Defensively Michael Keane has been excellent, so too has Jordan Pickford in goal while Alex Iwobi covers so much ground and has taken his game to a new level this season.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle). DOUBT: Luke Shaw (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension)

Latest USMNT news 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

Follow @JPW_NBCSports