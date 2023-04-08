Leicester City and Bournemouth square off in a huge relegation six-pointer on Saturday as both teams enter the weekend in the bottom three.
STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v BOURNEMOUTH
The Foxes are in freefall as they’ve lost five of their last six games and are managerless after they fired Brendan Rodgers last weekend. Their agonizing midweek home defeat against Aston Villa rubbed further salt into their wounds and they are now two points off safety with nine games to go. Caretaker boss Mike Stowell and Adam Stadler have a huge job on their hands to get Leicester back on track as they await the appointment of a new boss.
As for Bournemouth, they lost 2-0 at home against Brighton in midweek and although they created plenty of chances they were undone by the Seagulls having a bit of extra quality in attack. Gary O’Neil’s side have still had a superb last few weeks and have given themselves every chance of staying in the Premier League. Every single Bournemouth fan would have taken being in this scenario with nine games to when the season began.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.
How to watch Leicester vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
The Foxes really need a win this weekend as all of a sudden they have dropped deep into the relegation zone and time is running out. On paper this squad should be much higher up the table but in reality, they have been poor for much of this season and defensively they continue to make big mistakes. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes hold the key for them in attack and Leicester have to get that duo the ball as much as possible. Caretaker managers Mike Stowell and Adam Stadler are really up against it but a positive start in this game will get the crowd going, as the home fans appreciated the effort throughout their narrow defeat to Villa in midweek.
Bournemouth are playing with real confidence and have won two of their last four games as the Cherries have given themselves a chance to stay up. For most of this season everyone has said ‘well, Bournemouth will be one of the teams who go down.’ That may still be true but they’re putting up a much better fight of it and January arrivals Hamed Traore and Dango Ouattara have both made a big difference in attack.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed), Jonny Evans (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended)
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | DOUBTFUL: Marcos Senesi (thigh)