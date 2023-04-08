Leicester vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Apr 8, 2023, 10:42 AM EDT
Leicester City and Bournemouth square off in a huge relegation six-pointer on Saturday as both teams enter the weekend in the bottom three.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v BOURNEMOUTH

The Foxes are in freefall as they’ve lost five of their last six games and are managerless after they fired Brendan Rodgers last weekend. Their agonizing midweek home defeat against Aston Villa rubbed further salt into their wounds and they are now two points off safety with nine games to go. Caretaker boss Mike Stowell and Adam Stadler have a huge job on their hands to get Leicester back on track as they await the appointment of a new boss.

As for Bournemouth, they lost 2-0 at home against Brighton in midweek and although they created plenty of chances they were undone by the Seagulls having a bit of extra quality in attack. Gary O’Neil’s side have still had a superb last few weeks and have given themselves every chance of staying in the Premier League. Every single Bournemouth fan would have taken being in this scenario with nine games to when the season began.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.

Premier League news

How to watch Leicester vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Bournemouth – It had been coming. Billing finishes off after a poor defensive error from Leicester as Maddison plays it short. The Cherries deserve this lead.

CLOSE! Dominic Solanke should put Bournemouth 1-0 up. The ball drops to him in the box but he drags his shot wide.

SAVE! Philip Billing with a beauty of a low strike, which took a deflection, but Iversen saves well. Bournemouth pushing for the opener.

A few half chances for both sides but nobody has really taken control of this game yet. Very tense, as you would expect.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Foxes really need a win this weekend as all of a sudden they have dropped deep into the relegation zone and time is running out. On paper this squad should be much higher up the table but in reality, they have been poor for much of this season and defensively they continue to make big mistakes. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes hold the key for them in attack and Leicester have to get that duo the ball as much as possible. Caretaker managers Mike Stowell and Adam Stadler are really up against it but a positive start in this game will get the crowd going, as the home fans appreciated the effort throughout their narrow defeat to Villa in midweek.

Bournemouth are playing with real confidence and have won two of their last four games as the Cherries have given themselves a chance to stay up. For most of this season everyone has said ‘well, Bournemouth will be one of the teams who go down.’ That may still be true but they’re putting up a much better fight of it and January arrivals Hamed Traore and Dango Ouattara have both made a big difference in attack.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcos Senesi (thigh)

Wolves vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By and Apr 8, 2023, 10:41 AM EDT
Chelsea looks to get fit and firing ahead of a big Champions League quarterfinal first leg when it visits Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues drew Liverpool 0-0 on Tuesday in their first match since the firing of Graham Potter, and they deserved three points but were against let down by their finishing.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES v CHELSEA

The trip to Wolves precedes a visit to Real Madrid for their first leg, as the Blues are a few great performances from playing for another European Cup.

Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves are in a dry patch and very much in a relegation scrap. They drew Forest away on April Fools’ Day after out-performing but falling 4-2 to Leeds, keeping a pair of relegation rivals very much in the safety picture.

Here’s what you need for Wolves vs Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

WHAT A GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Chelsea – Matheus Nunes with a beauty to put Wolves ahead.

The hosts have had the better of it as they try to force the issue. Plenty of corners being whipped in but Chelsea holding firm, with Wesley Fofana making a great last-ditch tackle.

A tight, tense start at Molineux as the hosts are trying to play direct but Chelsea are seeing a lot of the ball. No real chances so far.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves have only won once in seven outings, a 1-0 defeat of Tottenham, but they’ve scored in every match of their most recent three-match skid. The summer exits of Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, and Willy Bolly would seem to be a cautionary tale but Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, and Nathan Collins have been alright at center back. But this has been a down patch as a whole for almost all of the men in front of Jose Sa.

Chelsea hasn’t scored since a 76th-minute penalty vs Everton, making it 194 minutes of Premier League play without a goal. Who’s going to find their finishing form first for Chelsea with that Real Madrid match-up waiting? Can it be Christian Pulisic? Only one thing seems certain: Kai Havertz will be on the pitch with a chance to deliver the goods.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Boubacar Traore (groin), Ruben Neves (suspension), Jonny Otto (suspension), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee).

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head).

Fulham vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 8, 2023, 10:40 AM EDT
West Ham United looks for its first home Premier League win since August when it visits slumping Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Irons haven’t even claimed an away point since a Feb. 4 draw at Newcastle, the club that clobbered them 5-1 on Wednesday to return dour vibes to an Olympic Stadium that saw a win over Saints at the weekend.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v WEST HAM

Fulham hasn’t played since the weekend, a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth that underscored how far the Cottagers have fallen from their early season highs.

Once a surprise candidate for the top seven, Fulham’s only claimed eight of its 39 points since Jan. 15. Their recent run sits at three-straight losses, and suspensions for Aleksandar Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva for tantrums in the FA Cup are clearly affecting the side.

Here’s what you need for Fulham vs West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

Fulham vs West Ham live score: 0-1

Harrison Reed own goal video: Bowen prods Fulham own goal

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Willian returns to the fold for Fulham, and the side is aching for difference makers to join Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon as Mitrovic’s absence looms large.

West Ham needs to find the right mix in attack, too. Despite the alarming five goals conceded against Newcastle, the Irons should be more concerned about the fact that they’ve gone 365 minutes without a goal from a forward in the run of play. Center backs Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are the goal scorers in that span.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspended), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Neeskens Kebano (Achilles)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Brentford vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 8, 2023, 10:33 AM EDT
Newcastle United can ruin Brentford’s dwindling top-four hopes while insuring its own when it visits Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Magpies remain third on the Premier League table after smashing West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday, the same day Brentford slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs NEWCASTLE

The Bees are now ninth with 43 points through 29 matches, 10 points off both Newcastle and fourth-place Man United. Brentford’s played one more match than both, too.

Here’s what you need for Brentford vs Newcastle at the King Power Stadium.

Brentford vs Newcastle live score: 0-0

Ivan Toney penalty saved by Nick Pope

Brentford vs Newcastle live: How to watch, stream link, start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Brentford’s claimed just two of the last nine points available, and its only win in five tries is away to Southampton on March 15. Ivan Toney is the only repeat goal scorer amongst the six goals scored since March 11.

Newcastle has won four-straight matches, scoring two goals in three of them before banging in five at West Ham. That’s what striker play can do for you, as Callum Wilson’s scored thrice in two matches. to give him 10 goals on the season and Alexander Isak has four goals during the unbeaten run.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Frank Onyeka (thigh), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (other), Miguel Almiron (thigh).

Tottenham vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 8, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
Tottenham will try to save their top-four dreams when they welcome surprise European hopefuls Brighton to north London on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs BRIGHTON

Both Newcastle and Manchester United (53 points each, in 3rd and 4th, respectively) moved three points clear of Tottenham (5th place) by winning midweek, and both still have a game in hand as well. Brighton (46 points – 6th place) have two games in hand on Spurs, as the Seagulls soar toward a place in next season’s Europa League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Brighton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Cristian Stellini remains in charge of Tottenham on an interim basis following Antonio Conte’s departure, and his return to the top seat couldn’t have gone much worse than it did on Monday. Up a goal and a man with just two minutes of regular time (plus stoppage) remaining, Lucas Moura was sent off on 88 minutes and Michael Keane sent a laser past Hugo Lloris two minutes later to give relegation-fighting Everton a 1-1 draw. Harry Kane’s 22 goals are second to only Erling Haaland (28) in the Golden Boot race, but it will be another trophy-less season — and increasingly likely, a Champions League-less one to follow — for Kane, who will turn 30 this summer and whose contract has just has just two years remaining.

With a win on Saturday, Brighton would move within three points of overtaking Spurs for 5th, while still having the pair of games in hand to play. As things stand, Roberto De Zerbi’s side holds all the cards, currently two points above 7th-place Aston Villa, who have also played two more games the Brighton thus far. Wingers Koaru Mitoma and Solly March (7 goals each) have emerged as breakout stars since Leandro Trossard departed for Arsenal in January, and now 18-year-old Evan Ferguson is making a name for himself with four goals in his last seven appearances (all competitions) and four goals in the PL this season, including the winner against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS