Bournemouth win relegation six-pointer at Leicester

There are reports that Jesse Marsch is lined up to come in as Leicester boss but he may want to think about that. Leicester are in freefall and it is hard to see if they will win another game this season. They look totally devoid of confidence, their best players looked stunned they are in this situation and they keep losing tight games in demoralizing fashion. Bournemouth didn’t even have to play that well to win at Leicester and there is a real lack of fight and, most importantly, belief that they can get out of the situation. If Leicester do go down, it will be one of the biggest shocks of the Premier League season.
Leicester players want new manager: ‘The club needs to decide’
Leicester defender Wout Faes speaking to BBC’s Match of the Day: “The game isn’t going to decide if we stay up or go down. It is a painful defeat. We’ve got no other option that sticking together and showing fight. The first half was very bad but we came back in the second half, but we weren’t able to put them under enough danger. The crowd stuck behind us and supported us. We need them. We’re going to do our best to stay up. The club needs to decide about a manager. We don’t know anything. I guess they are working on it. It is not going to be easy to stay up, but we need to stick together.”
Stars of the show; Leicester vs Bournemouth player ratings
Philip Billing: He was absolutely sensational, scored the goal and could have had a few more. What a midfield display.
Chris Mepham: So solid defensively and Bournemouth never really looked in danger of letting their lead slip.
What’s next?
Leicester head to Manchester City next Saturday, Apr. 15, while Bournemouth head to Tottenham on the same day.
Leicester are trying to push for the equalizer but Bournemouth are looking pretty comfortable. Can they hold on?
Bournemouth are absolutely flying at the start of the second half. Leicester did have a half chance but Vardy’s ball across goal missed everyone.
HALF TIME: Leicester 0-1 Bournemouth – A deserved lead for the visitors who could have scored three or four in that first half. Leicester all over the place defensively. A huge mountain for the Foxes to climb.
GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Bournemouth – It had been coming. Billing finishes off after a poor defensive error from Leicester as Maddison plays it short. The Cherries deserve this lead.
CLOSE! Dominic Solanke should put Bournemouth 1-0 up. The ball drops to him in the box but he drags his shot wide.
SAVE! Philip Billing with a beauty of a low strike, which took a deflection, but Iversen saves well. Bournemouth pushing for the opener.
A few half chances for both sides but nobody has really taken control of this game yet. Very tense, as you would expect.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
The Foxes really need a win this weekend as all of a sudden they have dropped deep into the relegation zone and time is running out. On paper this squad should be much higher up the table but in reality, they have been poor for much of this season and defensively they continue to make big mistakes. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes hold the key for them in attack and Leicester have to get that duo the ball as much as possible. Caretaker managers Mike Stowell and Adam Stadler are really up against it but a positive start in this game will get the crowd going, as the home fans appreciated the effort throughout their narrow defeat to Villa in midweek.
Bournemouth are playing with real confidence and have won two of their last four games as the Cherries have given themselves a chance to stay up. For most of this season everyone has said ‘well, Bournemouth will be one of the teams who go down.’ That may still be true but they’re putting up a much better fight of it and January arrivals Hamed Traore and Dango Ouattara have both made a big difference in attack.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended)
The Saints are bottom of the table with nine games to go but are still just four points from safety as Ruben Selles has made them tougher to beat but time is running out to save themselves from relegation. They were beaten narrowly (their eighth 1-0 defeat of the season) away at West Ham last weekend and many have already resigned Southampton to relegation. But can they pull off a huge shock to reignite their campaign and give them belief heading into the final few weeks? They have already beaten Man City at home, in the League Cup quarterfinal, this season…
Manchester City are flying. It is as simple as that. They battered Liverpool 4-1 last weekend and Pep Guardiola’s side have won seven-straight games in all competitions and are chasing down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. A win at Southampton would momentarily cut the gap to Arsenal to five points and City would then have a game in-hand, as well as having to host the Gunners on April 26. Everything points to that game being the title decider but City have to take care of business between now and then and hope Arsenal slip up.
CHANCE! Ilkay Gundogan curls a shot wide of the far post after another great counter from City. Grealish did really well, again.
Second half is underway here at St Mary’s and Saints have started well. Can they get level? Or will City ease to victory? Most would say it will be the latter but Arsenal fans (and Southampton supporters, of course) will be hoping Theo Walcott and Co. can maybe grab a point. Intriguing 45 coming up.
🚨 A very enjoyable first half here at St Mary’s as Erling Haaland scored (again) but Southampton were pretty good.
HALF TIME: Southampton 0-1 Manchester City – Saints almost made it to the break without conceding but that extra bit of quality has City ahead. The hosts played pretty well but KDB to Haaland and it is advantage City. As it stands, City have cut the gap to leaders Arsenal to just five points.
GOALLL! Southampton 0-1 Manchester City – Right on half time City take the lead. A brilliant cross from Kevin de Bruyne and Haaland heads home easily.
CHANCE! Kamaldeen Sulemana played in by Romeo Lavia and his effort is wide of the far post. No real belief in that and no Southampton player was following in.
WIDE! Erling Haaland should score. Kevin de Bruyne played a lovely ball out to Jack Grealish and then KDB whipped in a cross which deflected and looped up into the air and found Haaland at the back post. He towers over Ward-Prowse but puts his header wide. The City fans here at St Mary’s thought that was in. It should have been.
Wow. Kamaldeen Sulemana with an outrageous piece of skill to get away from Akanji but his cross just misses everyone. That has got the home fans going here. Also, a seagull keeps swooping in front of the press box here. They’re having a lovely old time in the sun.
CHANCE! A cross is whipped into the box and Saints can’t quite get on the end of it but this is promising from the home side. Ruben Dias is working hard to make tackles and blocks but City aren’t too comfortable.
CHANCE! Kamaldeen Sulemana races towards goal but Nathan Ake makes him delay and he runs the ball straight at Ederson and City get away with it. Some hope for Saints but Sulemana should have at least got a shot away.
SAVE! Gavin Bazunu pushes away a shot from Jack Grealish after a fluid Man City counter. What a move that was.
CHANCE! Carlos Alcaraz whips in a lovely cross from the right but nobody is on the end of it. Good start from Saints.
Hello and welcome to the very sunny South Coast! It is a beautiful spring day here. Will the locals be celebrating a huge upset win a few hours from now? They certainly need one after big wins for Bournemouth and Wolves at the bottom of the table earlier today. Manchester City have to win to close the gap on leaders Arsenal and keep their title bid alive. Also, a certain Mr. Haaland has returned for City…
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints are scrapping away but it may not be enough to save them this season. Just over a year after their new owners (Sport Republic) arrived they are staring relegation square in the face. Sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl followed by the disastrous tenure of Nathan Jones has been a huge part of why they are at the bottom and not signing a star striker last summer, plus adding plenty of talented but inexperienced youngsters, has all led to this mess. They can still stay up but games against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest in their final nine games have now become must wins. This game against City is a free-hit but Saints have a strange knack of pulling off huge shocks. Captain James Ward-Prowse looks like the pressure is getting to him as even his free kicks have been off, while Kyle Walker-Peters is consistently their best player as he offers so much down the right flank and Romeo Lavia is a special talent.
Manchester City have been on fire, even without the injured Erling Haaland, as Julian Alvarez stepped in admirably against Liverpool. Jack Grealish put in his best display in a City shirt in the demolition of Liverpool, while Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez are all in their best form of the season at precisely the right time. Manchester City have peaked perfectly and their hybrid 3-2-4-1 system is bamboozling teams with John Stones playing as both a right back and central midfielder. Pep Guardiola is finding new ways to dominant games and anybody who comes up against City right now is in damage limitation mode from the start. And now Haaland has returned from injury too.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock)
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
Below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Man City v Leicester
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 23 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
Postponed due to European action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him.
A couple of hours of later it was the first name on the list, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, bagging two goals to move seven clear of Kane! The second was an emphatic and acrobatic overhead kick that reminded the Premier League that its Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory even as Kane continues to finish at a world-class rate.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 30 goals have him seven goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000) *tied April 8
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Alan Shearer is the king of Premier League goal scorers, but Harry Kane is racing to challenge his crown.
Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure’s even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.
Wayne Rooney’s incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.