Major League Soccer 2023 season: How to watch MLS, schedule

By Apr 8, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and has met the ceremony with substance, winning its first five (5?!?) games.

What’s worth watching in 2023? Plenty, but let’s start with these questions:

  • Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario? The Reds are 1W-1L-3T to start the seeason.
  • Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?
  • Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?
  • WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?
  • Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?
  • Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?
  • What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?
  • Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?

Fun!

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 11

Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City

Sunday, March 12

LAFC 4-0 New England

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 4

Saturday, March 18

Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC
Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia
Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers
New England 1-0 Nashville
Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte
Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus
NYCFC 3-2 DC United
FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC
Houston 2-0 Austin
St Louis City 3-0 San Jose
Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 5

Saturday, March 25

Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy
Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City
DC United 1-2 New England
Columbus 6-1 Atlanta
Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago
Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati
Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders
Austin 1-1 Colorado
Houston 1-0 NYCFC
Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City
LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas
San Jose 0-0 Toronto

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 6

Saturday, April 1

Toronto 2-2 Charlotte
LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders
New England 1-1 NYCFC
Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting KC
Orlando City 0-2 Nashville
Columbus 4-0 Real Salt Lake
Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami
Atlanta 1-0 New York Red Bulls
FC Dallas 1-1 Portland Timbers
St. Louis City 0-1 Minnesota United
Chicago 0-0 DC United
Colorado Rapids 0-0 LAFC
Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 Montreal Impact
San Jose 2-1 Houston

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 7

Saturday, April 8

DC United vs Columbus — 7:30pm ET
Inter Miami vs FC Dallas — 7:30pm ET
NYCFC vs Atlanta United — 7:30pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia — 7:30pm ET
LAFC vs Austin — 7:30pm ET
New England vs Montreal Impact — 7:30pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs San Jose — 7:30pm ET
Sporting KC vs Colorado Rapids — 8:30pm ET
Houston vs LA Galaxy — 8:30pm ET
Nashville SC vs Toronto FC — 8:30pm ET
Chicago vs Minnesota United — 8:30pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs Charlotte — 9:30pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers — 10:30pm ET
Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis City — 10:30pm ET

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 8

Saturday, April 15

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United — 7:30pm ET
Montreal Impact vs DC United — 7:30pm ET
NYCFC vs Nashville SC — 7:30pm ET
Columbus vs New England — 7:30pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs Houston — 7:30pm ET
Charlotte vs Colorado — 7:30pm ET
Chicago vs Philadelphia — 8:30pm ET
Minnesota vs Orlando CIty — 8:30pm ET
FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake — 8:30pm ET
St Louis City vs Cincinnati — 8:30pm ET
Austin vs Vancouver — 8:30pm ET
Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders — 10:30pm ET
San Jose vs Sporting KC — 10:30pm ET

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

MLS standings

NBC Sports’ scoreboard page

MLS Western Conference Standings

MLS standings

NBC Sports’ scoreboard page

Southampton vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Apr 8, 2023, 1:24 PM EDT
SOUTHAMPTON — Struggling Southampton host red-hot Manchester City on Saturday and crunch time has arrived for both teams at either end of the Premier League table.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v MANCHESTER CITY

The Saints are bottom of the table with nine games to go but are still just four points from safety as Ruben Selles has made them tougher to beat but time is running out to save themselves from relegation. They were beaten narrowly (their eighth 1-0 defeat of the season) away at West Ham last weekend and many have already resigned Southampton to relegation. But can they pull off a huge shock to reignite their campaign and give them belief heading into the final few weeks? They have already beaten Man City at home, in the League Cup quarterfinal, this season…

Manchester City are flying. It is as simple as that. They battered Liverpool 4-1 last weekend and Pep Guardiola’s side have won seven-straight games in all competitions and are chasing down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. A win at Southampton would momentarily cut the gap to Arsenal to five points and City would then have a game in-hand, as well as having to host the Gunners on April 26. Everything points to that game being the title decider but City have to take care of business between now and then and hope Arsenal slip up.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Manchester City at St Mary’s.

Premier League news

Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League
Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com & Peacock Premium

Southampton vs Manchester City live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at St Mary’s

HALF TIME: Southampton 0-1 Manchester City – Saints almost made it to the break without conceding but that extra bit of quality has City ahead. The hosts played pretty well but KDB to Haaland and it is advantage City. As it stands, City have cut the gap to leaders Arsenal to just five points.

GOALLL! Southampton 0-1 Manchester City – Right on half time City take the lead. A brilliant cross from Kevin de Bruyne and Haaland heads home easily.

CHANCE! Kamaldeen Sulemana played in by Romeo Lavia and his effort is wide of the far post. No real belief in that and no Southampton player was following in.

WIDE! Erling Haaland should score. Kevin de Bruyne played a lovely ball out to Jack Grealish and then KDB whipped in a cross which deflected and looped up into the air and found Haaland at the back post. He towers over Ward-Prowse but puts his header wide. The City fans here at St Mary’s thought that was in. It should have been.

Wow. Kamaldeen Sulemana with an outrageous piece of skill to get away from Akanji but his cross just misses everyone. That has got the home fans going here. Also, a seagull keeps swooping in front of the press box here. They’re having a lovely old time in the sun.

CHANCE! A cross is whipped into the box and Saints can’t quite get on the end of it but this is promising from the home side. Ruben Dias is working hard to make tackles and blocks but City aren’t too comfortable.

CHANCE! Kamaldeen Sulemana races towards goal but Nathan Ake makes him delay and he runs the ball straight at Ederson and City get away with it. Some hope for Saints but Sulemana should have at least got a shot away.

SAVE! Gavin Bazunu pushes away a shot from Jack Grealish after a fluid Man City counter. What a move that was.

CHANCE! Carlos Alcaraz whips in a lovely cross from the right but nobody is on the end of it. Good start from Saints.

Hello and welcome to the very sunny South Coast! It is a beautiful spring day here. Will the locals be celebrating a huge upset win a few hours from now? They certainly need one after big wins for Bournemouth and Wolves at the bottom of the table earlier today. Manchester City have to win to close the gap on leaders Arsenal and keep their title bid alive. Also, a certain Mr. Haaland has returned for City…

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are scrapping away but it may not be enough to save them this season. Just over a year after their new owners (Sport Republic) arrived they are staring relegation square in the face. Sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl followed by the disastrous tenure of Nathan Jones has been a huge part of why they are at the bottom and not signing a star striker last summer, plus adding plenty of talented but inexperienced youngsters, has all led to this mess. They can still stay up but games against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest in their final nine games have now become must wins. This game against City is a free-hit but Saints have a strange knack of pulling off huge shocks. Captain James Ward-Prowse looks like the pressure is getting to him as even his free kicks have been off, while Kyle Walker-Peters is consistently their best player as he offers so much down the right flank and Romeo Lavia is a special talent.

Manchester City have been on fire, even without the injured Erling Haaland, as Julian Alvarez stepped in admirably against Liverpool. Jack Grealish put in his best display in a City shirt in the demolition of Liverpool, while Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez are all in their best form of the season at precisely the right time. Manchester City have peaked perfectly and their hybrid 3-2-4-1 system is bamboozling teams with John Stones playing as both a right back and central midfielder. Pep Guardiola is finding new ways to dominant games and anybody who comes up against City right now is in damage limitation mode from the start. And now Haaland has returned from injury too.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Phil Foden (appendix)

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Apr 8, 2023, 1:15 PM EDT
Harry Kane scored twice one Saturday to give him 20 goals on the Premier League season, an impressive figure with 10-plus matches left for the teams of the Premier League this season.

That same weekend Erling Haaland converted a penalty at Crystal Palace to give him 28 on the season, reminding the country that the Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory even as Kane continues to finish at a world-class rate.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 29 goals have him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 29
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 23
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 18
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 15
    5. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 13
    6. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 12
    7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 12
    8. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 12
    9. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 11
    10. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    11. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 11
    12. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 10
    13. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 10
    14. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 10
    15. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    16. Phil Foden, Man City — 9
    17. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    18. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    19. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 8
    20. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 8
    21. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 8
    22. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 8
    23. Alexander Isak, Newcastle — 8
    24. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 7
    25. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 7
    26. Solly March, Brighton — 7
    27. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 7
    28. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 7
    29. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 7
    30. Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 7

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Apr 8, 2023, 1:15 PM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 14 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 100 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 64 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.67 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 14
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
  3. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 9
  4. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  5. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  6. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7
  7. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  8. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  9. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  10. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 6
  11. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 6
  12. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 6
  13. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  14. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United — 6
  15. Solly March, Brighton — 6
  16. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 6
  17. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  18. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  19. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  20. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  21. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 5
  22. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  23. Erling Haaland, Man City — 5
  24. Rodri, Manchester City — 5
  25. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 5
  26. Jack Grealish, Man City — 5
  27. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 5
  28. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 5
  29. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 5
  30. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 5
  31. Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle — 5

Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 8, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham has opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and questions over whether Cristian Stellini will be able to right the ship wobbled at the end of Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager. A win over Brighton has eased some of those concerns.

Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?

Newcastle’s gotten back to winning ways and would be set for third place based on goal differential and points-per-game, though Manchester United will fancy the opportunity to stake its claim despite being alive in a host of competitions.

Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls still can challenge for a place in the Champions League well into the stretch run despite recent setbacks. Liverpool can all but forget about the top four if it fails to beat Arsenal on Sunday.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Fulham (H).

Tottenham: Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).

Newcastle: Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).

Brighton: Chelsea (A), Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A), Newcastle (A – to be rescheduled).

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET
Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea vs Brighton – 10am ET
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle vs Tottenham – 9am ET
Sunday, April 23: Brighton vs Manchester City – 11:30am ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed
Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of April 8, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: LWDDW
Liverpool’s last 5 results: WWLLD
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Brighton’s last 5 results: DWDWL
Manchester United’s last 5 results: LDLWW

Premier League top-four odds (As of April 4, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United: -400
Newcastle: -275
Tottenham: +250
Liverpool: +350
Brighton: +450
Chelsea: +15000
Brentford: +25000
Aston Villa: +25000
Fulham: +50000

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

