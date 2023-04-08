Manchester United vs Everton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday and both teams need a win for very different reasons.

The pressure is on late in the season for both the Red Devils and the Toffees.

Erik ten Hag saw his side grab a hugely important 1-0 win at home against Brentford in midweek as they continue to scrap with Tottenham and Newcastle for a top four finish. The display was much better from United after they were run ragged by Newcastle in their defeat at St James’ Park last weekend. Marcus Rashford is once again their main hope and United will be aiming to put a bit of pressure on their top four rivals by winning the early game in Matchweek 30.

10-man Everton secured a late comeback draw against Tottenham on Monday as Michael Keane spanked home a stunner in the 90th minute to grab a deserved point for Sean Dyche’s side. They are still in the relegation scramble but have become much tougher to beat and there is a growing belief around Goodison Park that they can stay out of the relegation zone for the rest of the season. Still, they are only outside of the bottom three on goal difference heading into this weekend.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester United vs Everton at Old Trafford.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Not a sight United fans wanted to see. Marcus Rashford limping off with an injury and Wout Weghorst is on. Rashford is holding his right groin/hip area. We will keep you updated with the latest on Rashford’s injury.

GOALLL! Manchester United 2-0 Everton – 10 minutes after coming on, substitute Anthony Martial slots home to surely seal the win. A ball over the top catches out Seamus Coleman who could not control and Rashford picks out Martial to finish.

SAVE! Pickford once again saves a header from Bruno Fernandes.

CHANCE! Everton have an effort as Iwobi curls a shot towards goal but it is deflected over. The Toffees are having a bit of a go now.

Bright start to the second half from Manchester United. They are dominating this game but just can’t quite unlock Everton’s defense to score a crucial second goal.

HALF TIME: Manchester United 1-0 Everton – A brilliant first half at Old Trafford as United had plenty of chances but finally got past Jordan Pickford. Everton had chances on the break too but the Toffees have left themselves so exposed as they’re playing a high line against Rashford, Sancho and Antony.

SAVE! Antony once again denied by Pickford. Everton’s goalkeeper pushes a curled effort away. That was heading into the far bottom corner.

GOALLLL! Manchester United 1-0 Everton – Scott McTominay slams home after lovely patient play from Manchester United and Marcus Rashford in particular. Great pass from Jadon Sancho to set up McTominay who made the third man run.

SAVE! Pickford denies Rashford again. Another long ball over the top catches Everton out. How is this game still level!?

CHANCE! Marcus Rashford has a shot blocked by Michael Keane and Everton are hanging on here.

SAVE! Jordan Pickford celebrates after another fine stop. Antony is played in over the top and is clean through but hits his shot straight at Pickford. What an open game this is. Moments later Antony is in again but Ben Godfrey just gets back with a perfectly timed tackle.

WIDE! Ellis Simms drags a shot wide from a very good position. A lovely move from Everton. Sean Dyche can’t believe it.

POST! Antony hits the post and the rebound comes back out Aaron Wan-Bissaka puts it just past the other post. So close to an opener for United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka misses the open net from the six yard box. 😳 📺: @USANetwork | #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/lODBHaH7zq — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 8, 2023

CHANCE! At the other end a great free kick is whipped in and it looks like Onana got to it first but couldn’t get his effort on target.

SAVE! Marcus Rashford should be Manchester United 1-0 up. He got ahead of James Tarkowski and was clean through but Jordan Pickford stood tall to deny him. Great save and great pace and strength from Rashford to get in-behind.

KICK OFF! We are underway at a sun-drenched Old Trafford. A pretty even start and Everton look dangerous when they get the ball forward quickly.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

United sit in fourth place, three points above fifth-place Tottenham who they also have a game in-hand over. But this top four race is going to be so tight as Newcastle are level on points with Manchester United but the Magpies have the edge on goal difference. There is a real scrappiness about this United side which was surprisingly missing at Newcastle but Erik ten Hag demanded a reaction and he got it against Brentford. They miss Casemiro badly in midfield but this is the final game of his four-match suspension for a red card against Southampton on Mar. 12.

Everton are struggling to score goals which is the main reason they are in the relegation scrap. However, in midfield they look very solid with Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure striking up a great partnership. They will have to do without the latter for the next few games after his red card for lashing out at Harry Kane. Defensively Michael Keane has been excellent, so too has Jordan Pickford in goal while Alex Iwobi covers so much ground and has taken his game to a new level this season.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle), Luke Shaw (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension)

Team news is in! 🚨 🔄 One change – Simms starts with Doucouré suspended. COYB! 🔵 #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/eX6X3BJ6YQ — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

