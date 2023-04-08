Impressive Manchester United surge past Everton

By Apr 8, 2023, 9:25 AM EDT
Manchester United eased past Everton in an entertaining clash at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s side are back on track in the top four hunt.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

A first half strike from Scott McTominay was added to by Anthony Martial in the second, as Jordan Pickford kept the scoreline down as the Red Devils were rampant.

The only negative for United was losing Marcus Rashford to injury late on.

United have now won 21 of their 24 home games this season, losing just once, as there is an aura returning to the Theatre of Dreams.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

After sealing back-to-back wins Manchester United momentarily moved into third place in the Premier League table on 56 points, while Everton remain on 27 points and are embroiled in the relegation scrap as they’ve won just one of their last five games.

Direct United regain intensity to boost top four hopes; Rashford injury update

Erik ten Hag changed his back four around with Malacia, Maguire and Wan-Bissaka coming in and it had the desired impact. United’s intensity was up, just like it was in the second half against Brentford in midweek. After such a sluggish display at Newcastle last week, the Red Devils have been sparked into life and rotating the squad to get some freshness back into key players was a smart move. This display proved their squad is big enough to be rotated and for the levels not to drop and Erik ten Hag rotate more often to seal a top four finish and push to win the FA Cup and Europa League in the final weeks of the campaign. The intensity is back for United, they were relentless for most of this game and teams can’t cope with the movement of their front four.

The only issue is that Marcus Rashford went down holding his right groin/hip area and had to be subbed off with 10 minutes to go. The United star didn’t score but set up one and was a constant threat with his runs in-behind. Given the form he has been in since the World Cup, United can’t afford to lose Rashford for an extended period of time. At least Antony Martial is back fit and could slot in for Rashford if he misses the next few weeks.

Stars of the show; Manchester United vs Everton player ratings

Bruno Fernandes: Some lovely passes over the top and almost scored himself. A constant threat with his incredible vision.

Jordan Pickford: Made several stunning saves to deny Antony and Rashford in particular. Had very little protection ahead of him.

Manchester United vs Everton
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Manchester United host Sevilla on Thursday, April 13 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal and then head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, April 16 in the PL. Everton host Fulham on Saturday, April 15.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

FULL TIME – Manchester United 2-0 Everton – A very impressive display by United as they were up for it from the very start. Everton couldn’t handle their direct play over the top and the Toffees had a few chances but can have no complaints with this defeat. United’s top four bid is truly back on track.

Not a sight United fans wanted to see. Marcus Rashford limping off with an injury and Wout Weghorst is on. Rashford is holding his right groin/hip area. We will keep you updated with the latest on Rashford’s injury.

GOALLL! Manchester United 2-0 Everton – 10 minutes after coming on, substitute Anthony Martial slots home to surely seal the win. A ball over the top catches out Seamus Coleman who could not control and Rashford picks out Martial to finish.

SAVE! Pickford once again saves a header from Bruno Fernandes.

CHANCE! Everton have an effort as Iwobi curls a shot towards goal but it is deflected over. The Toffees are having a bit of a go now.

Bright start to the second half from Manchester United. They are dominating this game but just can’t quite unlock Everton’s defense to score a crucial second goal.

HALF TIME: Manchester United 1-0 Everton – A brilliant first half at Old Trafford as United had plenty of chances but finally got past Jordan Pickford. Everton had chances on the break too but the Toffees have left themselves so exposed as they’re playing a high line against Rashford, Sancho and Antony.

SAVE! Antony once again denied by Pickford. Everton’s goalkeeper pushes a curled effort away. That was heading into the far bottom corner.

GOALLLL! Manchester United 1-0 Everton – Scott McTominay slams home after lovely patient play from Manchester United and Marcus Rashford in particular. Great pass from Jadon Sancho to set up McTominay who made the third man run.

SAVE! Pickford denies Rashford again. Another long ball over the top catches Everton out. How is this game still level!?

CHANCE! Marcus Rashford has a shot blocked by Michael Keane and Everton are hanging on here.

SAVE! Jordan Pickford celebrates after another fine stop. Antony is played in over the top and is clean through but hits his shot straight at Pickford. What an open game this is. Moments later Antony is in again but Ben Godfrey just gets back with a perfectly timed tackle.

WIDE! Ellis Simms drags a shot wide from a very good position. A lovely move from Everton. Sean Dyche can’t believe it.

POST! Antony hits the post and the rebound comes back out Aaron Wan-Bissaka puts it just past the other post. So close to an opener for United.

CHANCE! At the other end a great free kick is whipped in and it looks like Onana got to it first but couldn’t get his effort on target.

SAVE! Marcus Rashford should be Manchester United 1-0 up. He got ahead of James Tarkowski and was clean through but Jordan Pickford stood tall to deny him. Great save and great pace and strength from Rashford to get in-behind.

KICK OFF! We are underway at a sun-drenched Old Trafford. A pretty even start and Everton look dangerous when they get the ball forward quickly.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

United sit in fourth place, three points above fifth-place Tottenham who they also have a game in-hand over. But this top four race is going to be so tight as Newcastle are level on points with Manchester United but the Magpies have the edge on goal difference. There is a real scrappiness about this United side which was surprisingly missing at Newcastle but Erik ten Hag demanded a reaction and he got it against Brentford. They miss Casemiro badly in midfield but this is the final game of his four-match suspension for a red card against Southampton on Mar. 12.

Everton are struggling to score goals which is the main reason they are in the relegation scrap. However, in midfield they look very solid with Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure striking up a great partnership. They will have to do without the latter for the next few games after his red card for lashing out at Harry Kane. Defensively Michael Keane has been excellent, so too has Jordan Pickford in goal while Alex Iwobi covers so much ground and has taken his game to a new level this season.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle), Luke Shaw (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension)

Fulham vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Apr 8, 2023, 10:25 AM EDT
West Ham United looks for its first home Premier League win since August when it visits slumping Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Irons haven’t even claimed an away point since a Feb. 4 draw at Newcastle, the club that clobbered them 5-1 on Wednesday to return dour vibes to an Olympic Stadium that saw a win over Saints at the weekend.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v WEST HAM

Fulham hasn’t played since the weekend, a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth that underscored how far the Cottagers have fallen from their early season highs.

Once a surprise candidate for the top seven, Fulham’s only claimed eight of its 39 points since Jan. 15. Their recent run sits at three-straight losses, and suspensions for Aleksandar Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva for tantrums in the FA Cup are clearly affecting the side.

Here’s what you need for Fulham vs West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

Fulham vs West Ham live score: 0-1

Harrison Reed own goal video: Bowen prods Fulham own goal

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Willian returns to the fold for Fulham, and the side is aching for difference makers to join Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon as Mitrovic’s absence looms large.

West Ham needs to find the right mix in attack, too. Despite the alarming five goals conceded against Newcastle, the Irons should be more concerned about the fact that they’ve gone 365 minutes without a goal from a forward in the run of play. Center backs Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are the goal scorers in that span.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspended), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Neeskens Kebano (Achilles)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Leicester vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Apr 8, 2023, 10:21 AM EDT
Leicester City and Bournemouth square off in a huge relegation six-pointer on Saturday as both teams enter the weekend in the bottom three.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v BOURNEMOUTH

The Foxes are in freefall as they’ve lost five of their last six games and are managerless after they fired Brendan Rodgers last weekend. Their agonizing midweek home defeat against Aston Villa rubbed further salt into their wounds and they are now two points off safety with nine games to go. Caretaker boss Mike Stowell and Adam Stadler have a huge job on their hands to get Leicester back on track as they await the appointment of a new boss.

As for Bournemouth, they lost 2-0 at home against Brighton in midweek and although they created plenty of chances they were undone by the Seagulls having a bit of extra quality in attack. Gary O’Neil’s side have still had a superb last few weeks and have given themselves every chance of staying in the Premier League. Every single Bournemouth fan would have taken being in this scenario with nine games to when the season began.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Leicester vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

CLOSE! Dominic Solanke should put Bournemouth 1-0 up. The ball drops to him in the box but he drags his shot wide.

SAVE! Philip Billing with a beauty of a low strike, which took a deflection, but Iversen saves well. Bournemouth pushing for the opener.

A few half chances for both sides but nobody has really taken control of this game yet. Very tense, as you would expect.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Foxes really need a win this weekend as all of a sudden they have dropped deep into the relegation zone and time is running out. On paper this squad should be much higher up the table but in reality, they have been poor for much of this season and defensively they continue to make big mistakes. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes hold the key for them in attack and Leicester have to get that duo the ball as much as possible. Caretaker managers Mike Stowell and Adam Stadler are really up against it but a positive start in this game will get the crowd going, as the home fans appreciated the effort throughout their narrow defeat to Villa in midweek.

Bournemouth are playing with real confidence and have won two of their last four games as the Cherries have given themselves a chance to stay up. For most of this season everyone has said ‘well, Bournemouth will be one of the teams who go down.’ That may still be true but they’re putting up a much better fight of it and January arrivals Hamed Traore and Dango Ouattara have both made a big difference in attack.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspended)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcos Senesi (thigh)

Tottenham vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Apr 8, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
Tottenham will try to save their top-four dreams when they welcome surprise European hopefuls Brighton to north London on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs BRIGHTON

Both Newcastle and Manchester United (53 points each, in 3rd and 4th, respectively) moved three points clear of Tottenham (5th place) by winning midweek, and both still have a game in hand as well. Brighton (46 points – 6th place) have two games in hand on Spurs, as the Seagulls soar toward a place in next season’s Europa League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Brighton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Cristian Stellini remains in charge of Tottenham on an interim basis following Antonio Conte’s departure, and his return to the top seat couldn’t have gone much worse than it did on Monday. Up a goal and a man with just two minutes of regular time (plus stoppage) remaining, Lucas Moura was sent off on 88 minutes and Michael Keane sent a laser past Hugo Lloris two minutes later to give relegation-fighting Everton a 1-1 draw. Harry Kane’s 22 goals are second to only Erling Haaland (28) in the Golden Boot race, but it will be another trophy-less season — and increasingly likely, a Champions League-less one to follow — for Kane, who will turn 30 this summer and whose contract has just has just two years remaining.

With a win on Saturday, Brighton would move within three points of overtaking Spurs for 5th, while still having the pair of games in hand to play. As things stand, Roberto De Zerbi’s side holds all the cards, currently two points above 7th-place Aston Villa, who have also played two more games the Brighton thus far. Wingers Koaru Mitoma and Solly March (7 goals each) have emerged as breakout stars since Leandro Trossard departed for Arsenal in January, and now 18-year-old Evan Ferguson is making a name for himself with four goals in his last seven appearances (all competitions) and four goals in the PL this season, including the winner against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Wolves vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By and Apr 8, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
Chelsea looks to get fit and firing ahead of a big Champions League quarterfinal first leg when it visits Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues drew Liverpool 0-0 on Tuesday in their first match since the firing of Graham Potter, and they deserved three points but were against let down by their finishing.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES v CHELSEA

The trip to Wolves precedes a visit to Real Madrid for their first leg, as the Blues are a few great performances from playing for another European Cup.

Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves are in a dry patch and very much in a relegation scrap. They drew Forest away on April Fools’ Day after out-performing but falling 4-2 to Leeds, keeping a pair of relegation rivals very much in the safety picture.

Here’s what you need for Wolves vs Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

A tight, tense start at Molineux as the hosts are trying to play direct but Chelsea are seeing a lot of the ball. No real chances so far.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves have only won once in seven outings, a 1-0 defeat of Tottenham, but they’ve scored in every match of their most recent three-match skid. The summer exits of Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, and Willy Bolly would seem to be a cautionary tale but Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, and Nathan Collins have been alright at center back. But this has been a down patch as a whole for almost all of the men in front of Jose Sa.

Chelsea hasn’t scored since a 76th-minute penalty vs Everton, making it 194 minutes of Premier League play without a goal. Who’s going to find their finishing form first for Chelsea with that Real Madrid match-up waiting? Can it be Christian Pulisic? Only one thing seems certain: Kai Havertz will be on the pitch with a chance to deliver the goods.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Boubacar Traore (groin), Ruben Neves (suspension), Jonny Otto (suspension), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee).

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head).

