Manchester United eased past Everton in an entertaining clash at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s side are back on track in the top four hunt.

A first half strike from Scott McTominay was added to by Anthony Martial in the second, as Jordan Pickford kept the scoreline down as the Red Devils were rampant.

The only negative for United was losing Marcus Rashford to injury late on.

United have now won 21 of their 24 home games this season, losing just once, as there is an aura returning to the Theatre of Dreams.

After sealing back-to-back wins Manchester United momentarily moved into third place in the Premier League table on 56 points, while Everton remain on 27 points and are embroiled in the relegation scrap as they’ve won just one of their last five games.

Direct United regain intensity to boost top four hopes; Rashford injury update

Erik ten Hag changed his back four around with Malacia, Maguire and Wan-Bissaka coming in and it had the desired impact. United’s intensity was up, just like it was in the second half against Brentford in midweek. After such a sluggish display at Newcastle last week, the Red Devils have been sparked into life and rotating the squad to get some freshness back into key players was a smart move. This display proved their squad is big enough to be rotated and for the levels not to drop and Erik ten Hag rotate more often to seal a top four finish and push to win the FA Cup and Europa League in the final weeks of the campaign. The intensity is back for United, they were relentless for most of this game and teams can’t cope with the movement of their front four.

The only issue is that Marcus Rashford went down holding his right groin/hip area and had to be subbed off with 10 minutes to go. The United star didn’t score but set up one and was a constant threat with his runs in-behind. Given the form he has been in since the World Cup, United can’t afford to lose Rashford for an extended period of time. At least Antony Martial is back fit and could slot in for Rashford if he misses the next few weeks.

Stars of the show; Manchester United vs Everton player ratings

Bruno Fernandes: Some lovely passes over the top and almost scored himself. A constant threat with his incredible vision.

Jordan Pickford: Made several stunning saves to deny Antony and Rashford in particular. Had very little protection ahead of him.

What’s next?

Manchester United host Sevilla on Thursday, April 13 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal and then head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, April 16 in the PL. Everton host Fulham on Saturday, April 15.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

FULL TIME – Manchester United 2-0 Everton – A very impressive display by United as they were up for it from the very start. Everton couldn’t handle their direct play over the top and the Toffees had a few chances but can have no complaints with this defeat. United’s top four bid is truly back on track.

Not a sight United fans wanted to see. Marcus Rashford limping off with an injury and Wout Weghorst is on. Rashford is holding his right groin/hip area. We will keep you updated with the latest on Rashford’s injury.

GOALLL! Manchester United 2-0 Everton – 10 minutes after coming on, substitute Anthony Martial slots home to surely seal the win. A ball over the top catches out Seamus Coleman who could not control and Rashford picks out Martial to finish.

SAVE! Pickford once again saves a header from Bruno Fernandes.

CHANCE! Everton have an effort as Iwobi curls a shot towards goal but it is deflected over. The Toffees are having a bit of a go now.

Bright start to the second half from Manchester United. They are dominating this game but just can’t quite unlock Everton’s defense to score a crucial second goal.

HALF TIME: Manchester United 1-0 Everton – A brilliant first half at Old Trafford as United had plenty of chances but finally got past Jordan Pickford. Everton had chances on the break too but the Toffees have left themselves so exposed as they’re playing a high line against Rashford, Sancho and Antony.

SAVE! Antony once again denied by Pickford. Everton’s goalkeeper pushes a curled effort away. That was heading into the far bottom corner.

GOALLLL! Manchester United 1-0 Everton – Scott McTominay slams home after lovely patient play from Manchester United and Marcus Rashford in particular. Great pass from Jadon Sancho to set up McTominay who made the third man run.

SAVE! Pickford denies Rashford again. Another long ball over the top catches Everton out. How is this game still level!?

CHANCE! Marcus Rashford has a shot blocked by Michael Keane and Everton are hanging on here.

SAVE! Jordan Pickford celebrates after another fine stop. Antony is played in over the top and is clean through but hits his shot straight at Pickford. What an open game this is. Moments later Antony is in again but Ben Godfrey just gets back with a perfectly timed tackle.

WIDE! Ellis Simms drags a shot wide from a very good position. A lovely move from Everton. Sean Dyche can’t believe it.

POST! Antony hits the post and the rebound comes back out Aaron Wan-Bissaka puts it just past the other post. So close to an opener for United.

CHANCE! At the other end a great free kick is whipped in and it looks like Onana got to it first but couldn’t get his effort on target.

SAVE! Marcus Rashford should be Manchester United 1-0 up. He got ahead of James Tarkowski and was clean through but Jordan Pickford stood tall to deny him. Great save and great pace and strength from Rashford to get in-behind.

KICK OFF! We are underway at a sun-drenched Old Trafford. A pretty even start and Everton look dangerous when they get the ball forward quickly.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

United sit in fourth place, three points above fifth-place Tottenham who they also have a game in-hand over. But this top four race is going to be so tight as Newcastle are level on points with Manchester United but the Magpies have the edge on goal difference. There is a real scrappiness about this United side which was surprisingly missing at Newcastle but Erik ten Hag demanded a reaction and he got it against Brentford. They miss Casemiro badly in midfield but this is the final game of his four-match suspension for a red card against Southampton on Mar. 12.

Everton are struggling to score goals which is the main reason they are in the relegation scrap. However, in midfield they look very solid with Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure striking up a great partnership. They will have to do without the latter for the next few games after his red card for lashing out at Harry Kane. Defensively Michael Keane has been excellent, so too has Jordan Pickford in goal while Alex Iwobi covers so much ground and has taken his game to a new level this season.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (other), Tom Heaton (ankle), Luke Shaw (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension)

Team news is in! 🚨 🔄 One change – Simms starts with Doucouré suspended. COYB! 🔵 #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/eX6X3BJ6YQ — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

