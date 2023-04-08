Premier League all-time goal leaders: Can Kane chase down Shearer?

By Apr 8, 2023, 1:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

Alan Shearer is the king of Premier League goal scorers, but Harry Kane is racing to challenge his crown.

Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure’s even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.

Wayne Rooney’s incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.

[ MORE: Premier League all-time assist leaders ]

Two behind him and fast-approaching is Harry Kane, whose 206 goals are 54 behind Shearer.

Kane, 29, has 23 goals this Premier League season and would be running away with accolades were It not for some cat named Erling Haaland bagging goal after goal for Manchester City.

Will the Tottenham legend stay in England in a bid to chase down Shearer and, if he does, will he do it?

Read the full list of the Premier League’s all-time goal scorers, after the jump.

More Premier League

Brentford vs Newcastle
Newcastle comes back to win at Brentford, reclaims third place
West Ham vs Newcastle
Newcastle smash West Ham to take command of top-four race
Everton vs Tottenham
Everton draws Tottenham on Michael Keane’s spellbinding strike

Premier League all-time goal leaders

bold denotes active player

  1. Alan Shearer, 260
  2. Wayne Rooney, 208
  3. Harry Kane, 206
  4. Andrew Cole, 187
  5. Sergio Aguero, 184
  6. Frank Lampard, 177
  7. Thierry Henry, 175
  8. Robbie Fowler, 163
  9. Jermain Defoe, 162
  10. Michael Owen, 150
  11. Les Ferdinand, 149
  12. Teddy Sheringham, 146
  13. Robin van Persie, 144
  14. Jamie Vardy, 134
  15. Mohamed Salah, 132
  16. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 127
  17. Robbie Keane, 126
  18. Nicolas Anelka, 125
  19. Dwight Yorke, 123
  20. Romelu Lukaku, 121
  21. Steven Gerrard, 120
  22. Raheem Sterling, 113
  23. Ian Wright, 113
  24. Dion Dublin, 111
  25. Sadio Mane, 111

Southampton vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Apr 8, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

SOUTHAMPTON — Struggling Southampton host red-hot Manchester City on Saturday and crunch time has arrived for both teams at either end of the Premier League table.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v MANCHESTER CITY

The Saints are bottom of the table with nine games to go but are still just four points from safety as Ruben Selles has made them tougher to beat but time is running out to save themselves from relegation. They were beaten narrowly (their eighth 1-0 defeat of the season) away at West Ham last weekend and many have already resigned Southampton to relegation. But can they pull off a huge shock to reignite their campaign and give them belief heading into the final few weeks? They have already beaten Man City at home, in the League Cup quarterfinal, this season…

Manchester City are flying. It is as simple as that. They battered Liverpool 4-1 last weekend and Pep Guardiola’s side have won seven-straight games in all competitions and are chasing down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. A win at Southampton would momentarily cut the gap to Arsenal to five points and City would then have a game in-hand, as well as having to host the Gunners on April 26. Everything points to that game being the title decider but City have to take care of business between now and then and hope Arsenal slip up.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Manchester City at St Mary’s.

Premier League news

Harry Kane
Premier League all-time goal leaders: Can Kane chase down Shearer?
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne becomes fifth man to record 100 Premier League assists
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com & Peacock Premium

Southampton vs Manchester City live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at St Mary’s

GOALLL! Jack Grealish makes it 2-0. His first effort is saved by Bazunu but he buries the rebound. Clinical from City. That should be it.

CHANCE! Ilkay Gundogan curls a shot wide of the far post after another great counter from City. Grealish did really well, again.

Second half is underway here at St Mary’s and Saints have started well. Can they get level? Or will City ease to victory? Most would say it will be the latter but Arsenal fans (and Southampton supporters, of course) will be hoping Theo Walcott and Co. can maybe grab a point. Intriguing 45 coming up.

HALF TIME: Southampton 0-1 Manchester City – Saints almost made it to the break without conceding but that extra bit of quality has City ahead. The hosts played pretty well but KDB to Haaland and it is advantage City. As it stands, City have cut the gap to leaders Arsenal to just five points.

GOALLL! Southampton 0-1 Manchester City – Right on half time City take the lead. A brilliant cross from Kevin de Bruyne and Haaland heads home easily.

CHANCE! Kamaldeen Sulemana played in by Romeo Lavia and his effort is wide of the far post. No real belief in that and no Southampton player was following in.

WIDE! Erling Haaland should score. Kevin de Bruyne played a lovely ball out to Jack Grealish and then KDB whipped in a cross which deflected and looped up into the air and found Haaland at the back post. He towers over Ward-Prowse but puts his header wide. The City fans here at St Mary’s thought that was in. It should have been.

Wow. Kamaldeen Sulemana with an outrageous piece of skill to get away from Akanji but his cross just misses everyone. That has got the home fans going here. Also, a seagull keeps swooping in front of the press box here. They’re having a lovely old time in the sun.

CHANCE! A cross is whipped into the box and Saints can’t quite get on the end of it but this is promising from the home side. Ruben Dias is working hard to make tackles and blocks but City aren’t too comfortable.

CHANCE! Kamaldeen Sulemana races towards goal but Nathan Ake makes him delay and he runs the ball straight at Ederson and City get away with it. Some hope for Saints but Sulemana should have at least got a shot away.

SAVE! Gavin Bazunu pushes away a shot from Jack Grealish after a fluid Man City counter. What a move that was.

CHANCE! Carlos Alcaraz whips in a lovely cross from the right but nobody is on the end of it. Good start from Saints.

Hello and welcome to the very sunny South Coast! It is a beautiful spring day here. Will the locals be celebrating a huge upset win a few hours from now? They certainly need one after big wins for Bournemouth and Wolves at the bottom of the table earlier today. Manchester City have to win to close the gap on leaders Arsenal and keep their title bid alive. Also, a certain Mr. Haaland has returned for City…

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints are scrapping away but it may not be enough to save them this season. Just over a year after their new owners (Sport Republic) arrived they are staring relegation square in the face. Sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl followed by the disastrous tenure of Nathan Jones has been a huge part of why they are at the bottom and not signing a star striker last summer, plus adding plenty of talented but inexperienced youngsters, has all led to this mess. They can still stay up but games against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest in their final nine games have now become must wins. This game against City is a free-hit but Saints have a strange knack of pulling off huge shocks. Captain James Ward-Prowse looks like the pressure is getting to him as even his free kicks have been off, while Kyle Walker-Peters is consistently their best player as he offers so much down the right flank and Romeo Lavia is a special talent.

Manchester City have been on fire, even without the injured Erling Haaland, as Julian Alvarez stepped in admirably against Liverpool. Jack Grealish put in his best display in a City shirt in the demolition of Liverpool, while Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez are all in their best form of the season at precisely the right time. Manchester City have peaked perfectly and their hybrid 3-2-4-1 system is bamboozling teams with John Stones playing as both a right back and central midfielder. Pep Guardiola is finding new ways to dominant games and anybody who comes up against City right now is in damage limitation mode from the start. And now Haaland has returned from injury too.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Phil Foden (appendix)

Latest USMNT news

2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun to USMNT? England to hold talks after U.S. interest
Tyler Adams
Report: USMNT, Leeds star Tyler Adams set for lengthy spell out

 

Kevin De Bruyne becomes fifth man to record 100 Premier League assists

By Apr 8, 2023, 1:35 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne, as he’s done so many times, lofted a ball to where only his man could meet it on Saturday, as Erling Haaland’s 29th goal of the season marked a bigger number for the assist maker.

“KDB” now has 100 Premier League assists, a feat that can be claimed by only four other players and has never been done faster than De Bruyne’s achieved it.

The assist is De Bruyne’s 14th of this Premier League season and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead over Southampton at St. Mary’s. PST’s Joe Prince-Wright is on the scene and you can follow his coverage from that game here.

[ MORE: Premier League assist leaders ]

De Bruyne may not track down Ryan Giggs’ 162 career PL assists, but the other members are the top four are within his reach if he plays at least one more season with Man City.

A couple of current coaches are next on his list: Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard has 102 assists while DC United boss Wayne Rooney recorded 103.

Second place could take some doing, as Cesc Fabregas record 111 assists between Arsenal and Chelsea.

There are several other active Premier League players in and around the top 25 for all-time assists. Check the full list after the jump.

Premier League all-time assist leaders

bold denotes active player

  1. Ryan Giggs, 162
  2. Cesc Fabregas, 111
  3. Wayne Rooney, 103
  4. Frank Lampard, 102
  5. Kevin De Bruyne, 100
  6. Dennis Bergkamp, 94
  7. David Silva, 93
  8. Steven Gerrard, 92
  9. James Milner, 87
  10. David Beckham, 80
  11. Teddy Sheringham, 76
  12. Thierry Henry, 74
  13. Andrew Cole, 73
  14. Christian Eriksen, 73
  15. Ashley Young, 71
  16. Darren Anderton, 68
  17. Gareth Barry, 64
  18. Alan Shearer, 64
  19. Matt Le Tissier, 63
  20. Nolberto Solano, 62
  21. Stewart Downing, 59
  22. Steve McManaman, 59
  23. Peter Crouch, 58
  24. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 58
  25. Raheem Sterling, 58
  26. Eric Cantona, 56
  27. Riyad Mahrez, 56
  28. Kevin Davies, 55
  29. Didier Drogba, 55
  30. Damien Duff, 55
  31. Steed Malbranque, 55
  32. Danny Murphy
  33. Andy Robertson, 55
  34. Paul Scholes, 55
  35. Theo Walcott, 55
  36. Eden Hazard, 54
  37. Juan Mata, 54
  38. Mesut Ozil, 54
  39. Mohamed Salah, 54

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Apr 8, 2023, 1:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

Harry Kane scored twice one Saturday to give him 20 goals on the Premier League season, an impressive figure with 10-plus matches left for the teams of the Premier League this season.

That same weekend Erling Haaland converted a penalty at Crystal Palace to give him 28 on the season, reminding the country that the Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory even as Kane continues to finish at a world-class rate.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 29 goals have him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Latest Premier League news

Harry Kane
Premier League all-time goal leaders: Can Kane chase down Shearer?
Southampton vs Manchester City live
Southampton vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream,...
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne becomes fifth man to record 100 Premier League assists

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Latest Premier League

Harry Kane
Premier League all-time goal leaders: Can Kane chase down Shearer?
Southampton vs Manchester City live
Southampton vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream,...
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne becomes fifth man to record 100 Premier League assists

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 29
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 23
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 18
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 15
    5. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 13
    6. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 12
    7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 12
    8. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 12
    9. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 11
    10. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    11. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 11
    12. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 10
    13. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 10
    14. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 10
    15. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    16. Phil Foden, Man City — 9
    17. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    18. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    19. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 8
    20. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 8
    21. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 8
    22. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 8
    23. Alexander Isak, Newcastle — 8
    24. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 7
    25. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 7
    26. Solly March, Brighton — 7
    27. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 7
    28. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 7
    29. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 7
    30. Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 7

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Apr 8, 2023, 1:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 14 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 100 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 64 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.67 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Latest Premier League

Harry Kane
Premier League all-time goal leaders: Can Kane chase down Shearer?
Southampton vs Manchester City live
Southampton vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream,...
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne becomes fifth man to record 100 Premier League assists

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 14
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
  3. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 9
  4. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  5. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  6. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7
  7. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  8. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  9. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  10. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 6
  11. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 6
  12. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 6
  13. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  14. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United — 6
  15. Solly March, Brighton — 6
  16. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 6
  17. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  18. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  19. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  20. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  21. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 5
  22. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  23. Erling Haaland, Man City — 5
  24. Rodri, Manchester City — 5
  25. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 5
  26. Jack Grealish, Man City — 5
  27. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 5
  28. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 5
  29. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 5
  30. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 5
  31. Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle — 5