City in best form of the season at exactly the right time
Last week Bernardo Silva said City were playing their best football of the season. He’s right. City have peaked at the perfect time and with the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties against Bayern Munich, plus an FA Cup semifinal and a showdown with Arsenal coming up, they are roaring towards the finish line. Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish ran the show, just like they did against Liverpool last weekend, and although they battled through a slow first half it was business as usual in the second. They have arrived at this stage of the season in stunning form so many times in recent seasons (ask Liverpool) and they’re doing it again. Premier League leaders Arsenal will be extremely concerned ahead of their showdown with City at the Etihad on April 26. Right now City look unstoppable and Erling Haaland is back fit and banging in the goals too.
Stars of the show; Southampton vs Manchester City player ratings
Kevin de Bruyne: Two assists, won a penalty kick and oozed class. He is in peak form.
Jack Grealish: Goal and assist for the second game running and he’s now one of the first names on the team sheet. Saints couldn’t handle him and KDB.
What’s next?
Southampton host Crystal Palace on Saturday, Apr. 15. Manchester City host Bayern in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday, Apr. 11 and then head to Leicester on Saturday, Apr. 15.
CHANCE! Ilkay Gundogan curls a shot wide of the far post after another great counter from City. Grealish did really well, again.
Second half is underway here at St Mary’s and Saints have started well. Can they get level? Or will City ease to victory? Most would say it will be the latter but Arsenal fans (and Southampton supporters, of course) will be hoping Theo Walcott and Co. can maybe grab a point. Intriguing 45 coming up.
🚨 A very enjoyable first half here at St Mary’s as Erling Haaland scored (again) but Southampton were pretty good.
HALF TIME: Southampton 0-1 Manchester City – Saints almost made it to the break without conceding but that extra bit of quality has City ahead. The hosts played pretty well but KDB to Haaland and it is advantage City. As it stands, City have cut the gap to leaders Arsenal to just five points.
GOALLL! Southampton 0-1 Manchester City – Right on half time City take the lead. A brilliant cross from Kevin de Bruyne and Haaland heads home easily.
CHANCE! Kamaldeen Sulemana played in by Romeo Lavia and his effort is wide of the far post. No real belief in that and no Southampton player was following in.
WIDE! Erling Haaland should score. Kevin de Bruyne played a lovely ball out to Jack Grealish and then KDB whipped in a cross which deflected and looped up into the air and found Haaland at the back post. He towers over Ward-Prowse but puts his header wide. The City fans here at St Mary’s thought that was in. It should have been.
Wow. Kamaldeen Sulemana with an outrageous piece of skill to get away from Akanji but his cross just misses everyone. That has got the home fans going here. Also, a seagull keeps swooping in front of the press box here. They’re having a lovely old time in the sun.
CHANCE! A cross is whipped into the box and Saints can’t quite get on the end of it but this is promising from the home side. Ruben Dias is working hard to make tackles and blocks but City aren’t too comfortable.
CHANCE! Kamaldeen Sulemana races towards goal but Nathan Ake makes him delay and he runs the ball straight at Ederson and City get away with it. Some hope for Saints but Sulemana should have at least got a shot away.
SAVE! Gavin Bazunu pushes away a shot from Jack Grealish after a fluid Man City counter. What a move that was.
CHANCE! Carlos Alcaraz whips in a lovely cross from the right but nobody is on the end of it. Good start from Saints.
Hello and welcome to the very sunny South Coast! It is a beautiful spring day here. Will the locals be celebrating a huge upset win a few hours from now? They certainly need one after big wins for Bournemouth and Wolves at the bottom of the table earlier today. Manchester City have to win to close the gap on leaders Arsenal and keep their title bid alive. Also, a certain Mr. Haaland has returned for City…
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints are scrapping away but it may not be enough to save them this season. Just over a year after their new owners (Sport Republic) arrived they are staring relegation square in the face. Sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl followed by the disastrous tenure of Nathan Jones has been a huge part of why they are at the bottom and not signing a star striker last summer, plus adding plenty of talented but inexperienced youngsters, has all led to this mess. They can still stay up but games against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest in their final nine games have now become must wins. This game against City is a free-hit but Saints have a strange knack of pulling off huge shocks. Captain James Ward-Prowse looks like the pressure is getting to him as even his free kicks have been off, while Kyle Walker-Peters is consistently their best player as he offers so much down the right flank and Romeo Lavia is a special talent.
Manchester City have been on fire, even without the injured Erling Haaland, as Julian Alvarez stepped in admirably against Liverpool. Jack Grealish put in his best display in a City shirt in the demolition of Liverpool, while Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez are all in their best form of the season at precisely the right time. Manchester City have peaked perfectly and their hybrid 3-2-4-1 system is bamboozling teams with John Stones playing as both a right back and central midfielder. Pep Guardiola is finding new ways to dominant games and anybody who comes up against City right now is in damage limitation mode from the start. And now Haaland has returned from injury too.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Valentino Livramento (hamstring), Che Adams (calf), Mohammed Salisu (knock)
Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him.
A couple of hours of later it was the first name on the list, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, bagging two goals to move seven clear of Kane! The second was an emphatic and acrobatic overhead kick that reminded the Premier League that its Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory even as Kane continues to finish at a world-class rate.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 30 goals have him seven goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000) *tied April 8
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s 14 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 100 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 64 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.67 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Man City v Leicester
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 23 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
Postponed due to European action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Unai Emery’s side (47 points) now sits a point and a place above fellow overachievers and Europa League chasers Brighton, who were beaten by Tottenham on Saturday, though the Seagulls have two games in hand still to play. Nottingham Forest (27 points – 18th place), meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone, behind 17th-place Everton on goal difference at the moment (-20 to -30).
Forest held firm for a half, but Aston Villa broke through just after the restart as Bertrand Traore hammered a left-footed finish inside the far post from close range. It was a preventable goal for Steve Cooper’s side, though, with Jonjo Shelvey playing the ball straight to Traore atop the six-yard box, thinking he had a teammate present and ready to receive the pass.
The score remained 1-0 until the final seconds of stoppage time, when Ollie Watkins weaved his way past two defenders and lifted the ball over Keylor Navas to make it 2-0. That makes an even dozen PL goals for Watkins and three straight seasons in double digits since signing from Brentford in the summer of 2020.
And the Premier League’s 2nd-best on-form side is…
Aston Villa, duh.
Saturday made it seven games unbeaten for Julen Lopetegui’s side (6W-1D-0L), as only Arsenal have been better over their last seven games (Manchester City have an equal 19 points). They have conceded just two goals in the seven games, while scoring 13. One slight asterisk, of course: all seven games have been against sides currently in the bottom half of the table, including 11th-place Chelsea.
Steve Cooper reaction: Forest fans’ support beautiful, hurtful
On Nottingham Forest’s performance (via the BBC): “We were fine in the game. We’re away from home, our away record speaks for itself and we won’t try and hide from that, I certainly won’t. We were fine. To give that goal away and the way we gave it away, we can only blame ourselves. Even though we did respond well ten men completely stifled our rhythm and it felt like a day where a lot of things didn’t go our way.”
On fans chanting his name in support after Cooper was backed by ownership this week: “That’s the bit that hurts the most, that we and I are desperate to do well for the supporters and the club. It makes these moments and these mistakes and these goals even more costly and even more hurtful. I repeat what I’ve said, we can blame nobody but ourselves because of the mistakes we made.”
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Aston Villa will face a tough test next Saturday (7:30 am ET), when Newcastle (56 points – 3rd place) turn up at Villa Park hoping for three more points to boost their Champions League chase. Forest will host the other side currently holding down a top-four place, Manchester United, on Sunday (11:30 am ET).
How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Forest has scored in five-straight games. The Tricky Trees have… two points gained from that run. This is with Keylor Navas of all players at the back. It makes for fun viewing but Forest needs to get more control of the game and Danilo can help with this in the midfield.
Villa is getting lung-bursting performances from Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey, and Unai Emery’s team is just exhausting those opponents looking for a walk in the park or any reasonable amount of time on the ball at the back.