USWNT eases to 2-0 win over Ireland, but Swanson injury looms

The Yanks out-attempted the Irish by a gaudy 25-6, had 11 shots on frame, and held 70 percent possession. The two sides will meet again Tuesday in St. Louis. That’ll be the final friendly before USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski names his World Cup roster.
The USWNT wore their World Cup “paint splatter” jerseys for the first time, and North Carolina Courage defender Emily Fox scored a terrific goal to mark the occasion. Star midfielder Lindsey Horan would later draw and convert a penalty, and the second half marked the return of Julie Ertz to the team for the first time since giving birth.
But all eyes will remain on Swanson’s trip to the hospital.
The Associated Press confirmed through U.S. Soccer that Swanson was taken to a hospital for examinations but gave no other updates on the team’s 2023 leading scorer.
Swanson, known as Mallory Pugh before her winter wedding to Chicago Cubs infielder Dansby Swanson, has been in electric form when wearing a national team shirt. Pugh has seven goals in six appearances this year after bagging seven goals and seven assists in 15 matches over the course of 2022.
Swanson was NWSL Best XI for her 2022 club season with Chicago Red Stars, her best scoring season since going pro as a teenager in 2017 for the Washington Spirit.
Mikel Arteta has his young side on the cusp of a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win.
With a solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third, there is so much to love about this Arsenal team.
How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?
With nine games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title.
In its simplest form: if Arsenal win eight of their final nine games they will be crowned Premier League games.
The magic number for Arsenal to reach is 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.
But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26 and win their game in-hand, Arsenal will need to win all of their other remaining game to be sure of the title. That would give them 96 points and Man City could only finish on 94.
If Arsenal drew against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to reach 94 points to win the title.
If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win six of their other seven remaining games to seal the title.
All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.
When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?
They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.
Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.
When did Arsenal last win a trophy?
The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.
Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.
Which trophies have Arsenal won?
Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:
The Premier League winners are yet to be determined for the 2022-23 season but there is going to be one epic battle to decide who are crowned champions.
With Arsenal leading the way but Manchester City set to hunt them down in the final months of the current campaign, it makes you think back to some of the great teams, and champs, in years gone by.
From Manchester United’s legendary treble winning side to the Leicester City fairytale and Arsenal’s Invincibles, there have been so many amazing title winners over the 30 seasons of the Premier League.
