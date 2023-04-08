Wolves edge past Chelsea to boost survival hopes

Wolves held on for a huge win against Chelsea as Julen Lopetegui’s side dragged themselves further away from the relegation zone.
A first half screamer from Matheus Nunes was enough to seal all three points for Wolves as Frank Lampard’s first game in caretaker charge ended in defeat.
With the win Wolves move on to 31 points, while Chelsea are on 39 points and lost more ground in the race to qualify for Europe.
Lampard’s arrival fails to spark Blues
This was the same Chelsea which faltered under Tuchel early in the season and the same which stuttered for months under Potter. Frank Lampard’s return wasn’t meant to have an immediate impact but they looked worse than they did against Liverpool when Bruno Saltor was put in caretaker charge and Lampard’s arrival seemed to confuse an already confused set of players further. Wolves didn’t really have to work that hard for the win and Chelsea never really threatened to draw level. It was one of the most uninspiring displays in a season of uninspiring displays and that shows just how much work whoever comes in next has to do at Chelsea.
Stars of the show; Wolves vs Chelsea player ratings
Matheus Nunes: Was excellent down the right and smashed home a stunner. Hobble off near the end which will be a concern.
Reece James: Got forward so often and Chelsea’s right back was their main attacking threat.
What’s next?
Wolves host Brentford on Saturday, April 15. Chelsea host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday, then host Brighton next Saturday.
How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Wolves are working so hard and are frustrating Chelsea. Can Wolves hold on for what will be a huge win?
It is all Chelsea in the second half, but Wolves are a threat on the break.
HALF TIME: Wolves 1-0 Chelsea – The Blues have yet to get going in Lampard’s second spell as boss as a beauty from Nunes has the hosts ahead. Can they hold on in the second half?
Chelsea have finally woken up after that goal. Plenty of shots in on goal but Jose Sa is looking comfortable.
WHAT A GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Chelsea – Matheus Nunes with a beauty to put Wolves ahead.
MY WORD MATHEUS NUNES! 🤤
📺: @USANetwork | #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/w5tvy0J1vm
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 8, 2023
The hosts have had the better of it as they try to force the issue. Plenty of corners being whipped in but Chelsea holding firm, with Wesley Fofana making a great last-ditch tackle.
A tight, tense start at Molineux as the hosts are trying to play direct but Chelsea are seeing a lot of the ball. No real chances so far.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Wolves have only won once in seven outings, a 1-0 defeat of Tottenham, but they’ve scored in every match of their most recent three-match skid. The summer exits of Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, and Willy Bolly would seem to be a cautionary tale but Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, and Nathan Collins have been alright at center back. But this has been a down patch as a whole for almost all of the men in front of Jose Sa.
Chelsea hasn’t scored since a 76th-minute penalty vs Everton, making it 194 minutes of Premier League play without a goal. Who’s going to find their finishing form first for Chelsea with that Real Madrid match-up waiting? Can it be Christian Pulisic? Only one thing seems certain: Kai Havertz will be on the pitch with a chance to deliver the goods.
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Boubacar Traore (groin), Ruben Neves (suspension), Jonny Otto (suspension), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee).
#WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/5foF5x1HK7
— Wolves (@Wolves) April 8, 2023
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head).
Your Chelsea! 🤝#WolChe pic.twitter.com/YKz5b0vo7P
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 8, 2023