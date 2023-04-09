Report: Leicester ‘closing in’ on Jesse Marsch after Brendan Rodgers exit

And The Telegraph claims that Marsch’s appointment could come by the end of the weekend and would be a three-year deal plus the remainder of this season, with the American coach undeterred at the prospect of leading the club into the Championship if they cannot climb out of the bottom three.
Dean Smith and Martin O’Neill were also sounded out about the gig, according to that report, but Marsch impressed the club and is in the driver’s seat. Marsch was fired by Leeds United midway through this season with the club in relegation danger, but had led the club to safety during the 2021-22 campaign. He was reportedly offered the Southampton job in the interim before talks fell apart.
Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will remain in charge for Leicester’s relegation six-pointer versus Bournemouth on Saturday (10 am ET). The club’s preference is for Sadler and Stowell to guide the Foxes to Premier League safety before appointing a permanent manager in the summer.
Brendan Rodgers exits Leicester after extended dry spell
Leicester City is in the bottom three despite Brendan Rodgers and his players’ recent pronouncements that they were not in a relegation fight, and now the club will conduct a relegation fight without him.
Leicester’s won just twice since the Premier League returned from World Cup break, besting Aston Villa and Tottenham on Feb. 4 and 11, and has lost five of six while scoring just three goals.
Leicester boss Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in his statement –posted in full after the jump — that the club “will always be grateful” to Brendan Rodgers and his staff for their time.
Rodgers, 50, began his coaching career in Chelsea’s system before spending time with Watford and Reading. He made his name with Swansea from 2010-12, then moving onto Liverpool and Celtic before returning to the Premier League with the Foxes in 2019.
Leicester City statement from chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha
“The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.
“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.
“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.
“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”
Leicester City remaining Premier League fixtures
Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)
Arsenal’s next obstacle on the path to a Premier League title is just months removed from considering itself a contender, as Liverpool hosts the Gunners at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET Sunday online via Premier League on Peacock).
The Gunners enter the weekend with an 8-point lead on two-time defending champions Manchester City, who hold a match-in-hand and play Southampton on Saturday.
Arsenal is just cruising right now, winners of seven-straight since their early February slump saw them claim just a point from nine. The Gunners scored less than three goals in just one of those wins, a 1-0 win at Leicester City.
Liverpool enters the match having been blasted by Man City at the weekend and being outplayed by Chelsea in a scoreless draw on Tuesday. The Reds lost to Bournemouth prior to that and hammered Manchester United before that, so who knows what you’ll get from one of the most inconsistent and talented sides in the Premier League.
Here’s what you need for Liverpool vs Arsenal at Anfield.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool’s three-match winless streak features exactly one goal, and that’s come from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King has to be wondering what’s become of his attack corps, one of the most electric in the world for so many years in a row. Who will help him turn things around as the midfield continues to struggle? Darwin Nunez? Cody Gakpo? Roberto Firmino? Bueller?
Arsenal’s getting the goals from everywhere, but Granit Xhaka’s scored in back-to-back games and seems to be having the time of his life. Bukayo Saka’s year-long run as one of the stars of the show continues, as Gabriel Jesus has joined Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard in asking opponents just where they fancy putting their focus when the Gunners have the ball.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Luis Diaz (knee), Virgil van Dijk (illness), Thiago Alcantara (groin). OUT: Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Naby Keita (muscular).
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Mohamed Elneny (knee), William Saliba (lower back)
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Wolves have moved four points clear of the bottom three but Bournemouth, Leeds, Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham all find themselves within three points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Ever Wonder why Brentford fans sing about being a ‘bus stop in Hounslow?’
They are close to being everyone’s favorite second team in the Premier League and fans of Brentford chant ‘we’re just a bus stop in Hounslow!’ loud and proud.
But what does it mean? Why do they sing it? When did it start?
The main reason behind the chant is to wind up their local rivals in west London. But it has a greater meaning.
Flipping a chant from rivals on its head
How did it start?
Local rivals Queens Park Rangers fans mocked Brentford a few years back after a win and chanted ‘you’re just a bus stop in Hounslow!’
Hounslow is a part of west London which you mostly pass through to get to Heathrow Airport in the western suburbs.
Brentford’s fans then flipped that chant on its head and embraced their status as a small industrial town which 1) has a bus stop and 2) is in the Borough of Hounslow. The song is factually correct but it is about so much more than that.
Punching above their weight
For decades Brentford have been one of London’s smallest professional teams but this season they have overtaken all of their rivals and this self-deprecating chant sums up the spirit of the rise.
Multiple promotions, which culminated in a first-ever promotion to the Premier League in 2021, has been led by incredible recruitment by data-driven owner Matthew Benham (who also owns FC Midtjylland in Denmark).
And if you sprinkle in sublime community spirit and the charisma of manager Thomas Frank, they are now taking on the big boys at the very top of the Premier League.
This bus stop in Hounslow is now being talked about all over the world.
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Man City v Leicester
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 23 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
Postponed due to European action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool