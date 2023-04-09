Both Leeds and Crystal Palace will try to make it back-to-back victories, and put considerable distance between themselves and the relegation zone, when they meet at Elland Road on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium).
After beating Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, Leeds (29 points) jumped from 18th to 13th in the Premier League table, though Javi Gracia’s side sits just two points clear of the bottom-three. Crystal Palace (30 points – 12th place), meanwhile, are fresh off snapping a 12-game winless skid after beating Leicester 2-1 last weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Crystal Palace.
How to watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Roy Hodgson made his return as Crystal Palace’s interim manager in the come-from-behind win over Leicester, replacing recently departed Patrick Vieira, and the Eagles scored multiple goals in a PL game for the first time since — you guessed it — their last win, over Bournemouth on Dec. 31. To add injury to insult, Wilfried Zaha will miss Sunday’s game after picking up a groin injury last weekend.
As for Leeds, it’s been nine games since Jesse Marsch was fired and the results are finally starting to turn in their favor. After taking just one point from the first three games of the post-Marsch era, it’s been 3W-1D-2L in the last six games. Jack Harrison is in the midst of a purple patch with three goals and an assist in the last four games — so purple, in fact, that the 26-year-old winger signed a new five-year contract this week.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Maximillian Wober (hamstring)
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Chris Richards (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)