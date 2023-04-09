Mallory Swanson injury update: Tears patella in USWNT win over Ireland

The Yanks out-attempted the Irish by a gaudy 25-6, had 11 shots on frame, and held 70 percent possession. The two sides will meet again Tuesday in St. Louis. That’ll be the final friendly before USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski names his World Cup roster.
The USWNT wore their World Cup “paint splatter” jerseys for the first time, and North Carolina Courage defender Emily Fox scored a terrific goal to mark the occasion. Star midfielder Lindsey Horan would later draw and convert a penalty, and the second half marked the return of Julie Ertz to the team for the first time since giving birth.
The Associated Press confirmed through U.S. Soccer that Swanson was taken to a hospital for examinations. Those revealed the patella tendon tear on the left knee of USWNT’s 2023 leading scorer.
Swanson, known as Mallory Pugh before her winter wedding to Chicago Cubs infielder Dansby Swanson, has been in electric form when wearing a national team shirt. Pugh has seven goals in six appearances this year after bagging seven goals and seven assists in 15 matches over the course of 2022.
Swanson was NWSL Best XI for her 2022 club season with Chicago Red Stars, her best scoring season since going pro as a teenager in 2017 for the Washington Spirit.
Arsenal’s next obstacle on the path to a Premier League title is just months removed from considering itself a contender, as Liverpool hosts the Gunners at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET Sunday online via Premier League on Peacock).
The Gunners enter the weekend with an 8-point lead on two-time defending champions Manchester City, who hold a match-in-hand and play Southampton on Saturday.
Arsenal is just cruising right now, winners of seven-straight since their early February slump saw them claim just a point from nine. The Gunners scored less than three goals in just one of those wins, a 1-0 win at Leicester City.
Liverpool enters the match having been blasted by Man City at the weekend and being outplayed by Chelsea in a scoreless draw on Tuesday. The Reds lost to Bournemouth prior to that and hammered Manchester United before that, so who knows what you’ll get from one of the most inconsistent and talented sides in the Premier League.
Here’s what you need for Liverpool vs Arsenal at Anfield.
FIRST HALF: Well, well, well, what an affair this has been at Anfield.
The host Reds came out of the gates with vigor and the match very much looked like it could be tight and touchy (which it became over the time).
But Arsenal cut through Liverpool so easily for two goals that were arguably against the run of play or at least in defiance of appearance.
Gabriel Martinelli’s goal and set-up of Gabriel Jesus gave another look to the game, one of inevitability, but Mohamed Salah beat Gabriel Magalhaes to a ball in the six after Liverpool diced up Arsenal in a bit of turnabout being fair play.
And that’s how we’re sitting 2-1 at the break. Shots are 8-5 to Liverpool and xG is 1.20-1.14 to Arsenal, with the hosts holding 53 percent possession.
SECOND HALF: OH NO! Rob Holding’s taken down Diogo Jota in the boss.
Double OH NO! Mohamed Salah has missed the goal with his penalty, low and to the right of the right post.
Still 2-1 Arsenal, and barely.
Liverpool continue with the ball and keep pushing for an equalizer. Aaron Ramsdale denies Salah at the back post, and Liverpool’s players are furious when a rally is stopped before the hour mark due to Gabriel blocking a shot with his face and slumping to the turf.
60′ Enter Thiago Alcantara for his first match since early February, and he’ll be joined by Darwin Nunez as Curtis Jones and Jota, respectively.
Thiago has been the story of the match since his introduction, both pushing play forward but also making interventions when Arsenal gets the ball. Still, it’s 2-1 Arsenal heading into the final 15 minutes.
78′ Fabinho out, Roberto Firmino in as Liverpool is, obviously, going for it with their flickering top-four hopes all but out.
Now Salah has sent Nunez through to goal, but Ramsdale is wise to the opportunity and gets low to stop it.
Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool’s three-match winless streak features exactly one goal, and that’s come from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King has to be wondering what’s become of his attack corps, one of the most electric in the world for so many years in a row. Who will help him turn things around as the midfield continues to struggle? Darwin Nunez? Cody Gakpo? Roberto Firmino? Bueller?
Arsenal’s getting the goals from everywhere, but Granit Xhaka’s scored in back-to-back games and seems to be having the time of his life. Bukayo Saka’s year-long run as one of the stars of the show continues, as Gabriel Jesus has joined Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard in asking opponents just where they fancy putting their focus when the Gunners have the ball.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Naby Keita (muscular), Luis Diaz (knee).
Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him.
A couple of hours of later it was the first name on the list, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, bagging two goals to move seven clear of Kane! The second was an emphatic and acrobatic overhead kick that reminded the Premier League that its Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory even as Kane continues to finish at a world-class rate.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 30 goals have him seven goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000) *tied April 8
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s 14 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 100 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 64 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.67 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
With the win Palace move on to 33 points and after going 12 games without a win before Roy Hodgson’s return, they have won his first two games in charge. Leeds are just two points above the relegation zone with eight games of the season to go.
Clinical Palace could have huge impact on Leeds’ survival hopes
With Leeds 1-0 up against Crystal Palace and half time approaching (and following their midweek win against Nottingham Forest) it seemed like they were basically out of relegation trouble. Javi Gracia’s side had dominated the first half against Palace and should have been two or three up. Then Guehi equalized right on half time and Leeds’ brittle confidence was clear for all to see. Palace’s clinical finishing was incredible to witness in the second half as the brilliant Michael Olise bamboozled Leeds’ midfield and defense and the hosts reverted to their haphazard defending of the last few seasons.
There had been a solidity about Leeds under Gracia but this hammering could undo all of the good work the Spaniard has done to steady the ship, and their play, since arriving in late February. Leeds have a tough run of games to finish the season and it looks like relegation six-pointers against Bournemouth and Leicester will decide their fate. As the first half against Palace proved, they probably have enough to stay up. But just like last season they’re determined to make it harder than it needs to be.
Leeds boss Javi Gracia stunned after Palace surge back; Bamford: ‘Freak result’
“It’s unbelievable after that first half we had to finish like that. We dominated the first half and created many chances. We could have finished the game. After we conceded before half-time everything changed. We started very bad in the second half and didn’t perform as well,” Javi Gracia said to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.
“We have to be really disappointed because the second half was very bad, the result as well is difficult to accept. It’s only a game. We try to keep a positive mentality for the next game. There’s only one way, to work hard and try to understand why we conceded this result today and to try to come back as soon as possible to all the things we’ve been doing well. We try to work hard this week to prepare for the next game. I’d like to give the fans a better performance and result.”
Patrick Bamford to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports: “It was one of those where the first half was really good, we should have been more goals ahead. The second half, we fell apart a bit. It was a freak result and one we will move on from… It was one of those games where every mistake we made literally got punished. In there the boys were, I don’t want to say upbeat because we lost 5-1, but they understood that one game like that will not decide our season.”
Stars of the show; Leeds vs Crystal Palace player ratings
Michael Olise: Three assists and tore Leeds apart in the second half. What a special talent the youngster is.
Eberechi Eze: Lovely goal and involved in everything good Palace did in the second half.
What’s next?
Leeds head to Liverpool on Monday, April 17. Crystal Palace head to Southampton on Saturday, April 15.
This has been absolutely incredible. Leeds were brilliant for most of the first half but Palace have been ruthless in the second half.
GOALLL! Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace – Jordan Ayew finishes after Will Hughes sees his shot deflected into his path. It was ruled out for offside but VAR checked and he was clearly on. Leeds have absolutely collapsed.
GOALLL! Leeds 1-4 Crystal Palace – Odsonne Edouard with a great finish on the counter as Elland Road is stunned. Olise picked the right pass and Edouard smashes across goal. Who needs Wilfried Zaha, huh?
GOALLL! Leeds 1-3 Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze scores a beauty as he starts the move, gives it to Olise and then latches onto a lovely pass before dinking home. Leeds cannot believe it.
Crystal Palace suddenly lead 3-1 now at Elland Road! 😱
GOALLLL! Leeds 1-2 Crystal Palace – The Eagles have turned it around with two goals either side of half time. What a comeback. And what a cross from Michael Olise as Jordan Ayew scores with a fabulous header.
Crystal Palace with their second goal within 10 minutes to take the lead!
We are back underway in the second half and Palace are pushing for a second. Leeds have to regain control here.
HALF TIME: Leeds 1-1 Crystal Palace – The Eagles have pinned Leeds back just before the break and Javi Gracia will be concerned with the way his side have defended set pieces. Leeds were very good for most of that first half and should be ahead by a couple. But they’re not. Big first 15 minutes coming up after the break as Palace could well have the momentum now. Entertaining start to Sunday.
GOALLLL! Leeds 1-1 Crystal Palace – Right on half time Marc Guehi equalizes. A free kick comes in and Schlupp flicks it on off his shoulder, then Guehi reacts first to prod it home. His first Premier League goal of the season. Leeds will be kicking themselves. They have dominated this game but Palace have had chances from set pieces.
Marc Guehi with a CRUCIAL goal right before the half!
SAVE! Another really good stop from Johnstone as a free kick is whipped in and Pascal Struijk flicks a good header towards goal. Leeds looking really dangerous from the set piece opportunities.
CLOSE! Jordan Ayew heads a corner just wide. Palace have had a few good chances.
SAVE! Johnstone with a fine stop to his right to push Jack Harrison’s free kick around the corner.
POST! Jeffrey Schlupp hits the post with a header from a corner. So close to an equalizer from Palace.
GOALLLL! Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace – A deserved lead for Leeds as Patrick Bamford flicks home a superb header. What a corner from USMNT winger Brenden Aaronson and a lovely decoy run from Weston McKennie to help Bamford get a free run in the box.
A wonderful ball by Brenden Aaronson leads to Patrick Bamford's 50th Leeds United goal!
KICK OFF! We are underway at a sun-bathed Elland Road. Can Leeds take another huge step towards safety? Can Palace make it two wins from two under Roy Hodgson?
Key storylines & star players
Roy Hodgson made his return as Crystal Palace’s interim manager in the come-from-behind win over Leicester, replacing recently departed Patrick Vieira, and the Eagles scored multiple goals in a PL game for the first time since — you guessed it — their last win, over Bournemouth on Dec. 31. To add injury to insult, Wilfried Zaha will miss Sunday’s game after picking up a groin injury last weekend.
As for Leeds, it’s been nine games since Jesse Marsch was fired and the results are finally starting to turn in their favor. After taking just one point from the first three games of the post-Marsch era, it’s been 3W-1D-2L in the last six games. Jack Harrison is in the midst of a purple patch with three goals and an assist in the last four games — so purple, in fact, that the 26-year-old winger signed a new five-year contract this week.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Maximillian Wober (hamstring)