Mallory Swanson injury update: Tears patella in USWNT win over Ireland

Crystal Palace smashed five past Leeds as they surged to a second-straight victory thanks to a sensational second half at Elland Road.

Leeds took the lead through Patrick Bamford and were excellent in the first half but the game swung in Palace’s favor just before the break as Marc Guehi equalized.

Jordan Ayew scored twice, plus Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard each added a goal as Michael Olise grabbed three assists and ripped a stunned Leeds to shreds.

With the win Palace move on to 33 points and after going 12 games without a win before Roy Hodgson’s return, they have won his first two games in charge. Leeds are just two points above the relegation zone with eight games of the season to go.

Clinical Palace could have huge impact on Leeds’ survival hopes

With Leeds 1-0 up against Crystal Palace and half time approaching (and following their midweek win against Nottingham Forest) it seemed like they were basically out of relegation trouble. Javi Gracia’s side had dominated the first half against Palace and should have been two or three up. Then Guehi equalized right on half time and Leeds’ brittle confidence was clear for all to see. Palace’s clinical finishing was incredible to witness in the second half as the brilliant Michael Olise bamboozled Leeds’ midfield and defense and the hosts reverted to their haphazard defending of the last few seasons.

There had been a solidity about Leeds under Gracia but this hammering could undo all of the good work the Spaniard has done to steady the ship, and their play, since arriving in late February. Leeds have a tough run of games to finish the season and it looks like relegation six-pointers against Bournemouth and Leicester will decide their fate. As the first half against Palace proved, they probably have enough to stay up. But just like last season they’re determined to make it harder than it needs to be.

Leeds boss Javi Gracia stunned after Palace surge back; Bamford: ‘Freak result’

“It’s unbelievable after that first half we had to finish like that. We dominated the first half and created many chances. We could have finished the game. After we conceded before half-time everything changed. We started very bad in the second half and didn’t perform as well,” Javi Gracia said to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.

“We have to be really disappointed because the second half was very bad, the result as well is difficult to accept. It’s only a game. We try to keep a positive mentality for the next game. There’s only one way, to work hard and try to understand why we conceded this result today and to try to come back as soon as possible to all the things we’ve been doing well. We try to work hard this week to prepare for the next game. I’d like to give the fans a better performance and result.”

Patrick Bamford to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports: “It was one of those where the first half was really good, we should have been more goals ahead. The second half, we fell apart a bit. It was a freak result and one we will move on from… It was one of those games where every mistake we made literally got punished. In there the boys were, I don’t want to say upbeat because we lost 5-1, but they understood that one game like that will not decide our season.”

Stars of the show; Leeds vs Crystal Palace player ratings

Michael Olise: Three assists and tore Leeds apart in the second half. What a special talent the youngster is.

Eberechi Eze: Lovely goal and involved in everything good Palace did in the second half.

What’s next?

Leeds head to Liverpool on Monday, April 17. Crystal Palace head to Southampton on Saturday, April 15.

This has been absolutely incredible. Leeds were brilliant for most of the first half but Palace have been ruthless in the second half.

GOALLL! Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace – Jordan Ayew finishes after Will Hughes sees his shot deflected into his path. It was ruled out for offside but VAR checked and he was clearly on. Leeds have absolutely collapsed.

GOALLL! Leeds 1-4 Crystal Palace – Odsonne Edouard with a great finish on the counter as Elland Road is stunned. Olise picked the right pass and Edouard smashes across goal. Who needs Wilfried Zaha, huh?

GOALLL! Leeds 1-3 Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze scores a beauty as he starts the move, gives it to Olise and then latches onto a lovely pass before dinking home. Leeds cannot believe it.

GOALLLL! Leeds 1-2 Crystal Palace – The Eagles have turned it around with two goals either side of half time. What a comeback. And what a cross from Michael Olise as Jordan Ayew scores with a fabulous header.

We are back underway in the second half and Palace are pushing for a second. Leeds have to regain control here.

HALF TIME: Leeds 1-1 Crystal Palace – The Eagles have pinned Leeds back just before the break and Javi Gracia will be concerned with the way his side have defended set pieces. Leeds were very good for most of that first half and should be ahead by a couple. But they’re not. Big first 15 minutes coming up after the break as Palace could well have the momentum now. Entertaining start to Sunday.

GOALLLL! Leeds 1-1 Crystal Palace – Right on half time Marc Guehi equalizes. A free kick comes in and Schlupp flicks it on off his shoulder, then Guehi reacts first to prod it home. His first Premier League goal of the season. Leeds will be kicking themselves. They have dominated this game but Palace have had chances from set pieces.

SAVE! Another really good stop from Johnstone as a free kick is whipped in and Pascal Struijk flicks a good header towards goal. Leeds looking really dangerous from the set piece opportunities.

CLOSE! Jordan Ayew heads a corner just wide. Palace have had a few good chances.

SAVE! Johnstone with a fine stop to his right to push Jack Harrison’s free kick around the corner.

POST! Jeffrey Schlupp hits the post with a header from a corner. So close to an equalizer from Palace.

GOALLLL! Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace – A deserved lead for Leeds as Patrick Bamford flicks home a superb header. What a corner from USMNT winger Brenden Aaronson and a lovely decoy run from Weston McKennie to help Bamford get a free run in the box.

SAVE! Sam Johnstones gets down low to deny USMNT playmaker Brendan Aaronson as his lovely flick towards goal looked like it would sneak in. Leeds have started superbly.

CHANCE! Should be 1-0 to Leeds. A horrible shanked clearance from Marc Guehi falls straight to Luis Sinisterra but he drags his shot wide of the far post. Brilliant opportunity for the hosts.

KICK OFF! We are underway at a sun-bathed Elland Road. Can Leeds take another huge step towards safety? Can Palace make it two wins from two under Roy Hodgson?

Key storylines & star players

Roy Hodgson made his return as Crystal Palace’s interim manager in the come-from-behind win over Leicester, replacing recently departed Patrick Vieira, and the Eagles scored multiple goals in a PL game for the first time since — you guessed it — their last win, over Bournemouth on Dec. 31. To add injury to insult, Wilfried Zaha will miss Sunday’s game after picking up a groin injury last weekend.

As for Leeds, it’s been nine games since Jesse Marsch was fired and the results are finally starting to turn in their favor. After taking just one point from the first three games of the post-Marsch era, it’s been 3W-1D-2L in the last six games. Jack Harrison is in the midst of a purple patch with three goals and an assist in the last four games — so purple, in fact, that the 26-year-old winger signed a new five-year contract this week.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Maximillian Wober (hamstring)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Chris Richards (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

