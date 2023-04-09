Mikel Arteta has his young side on the cusp of a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is open for Man City with a match-in-hand and a late April visit from Arsenal still to come to the Etihad Stadium.
Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third, have given Gooners and neutral alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.
How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?
With eight games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title.
In its simplest form: if Arsenal win their final eight games they will be crowned Premier League champions. Alternatively, Arsenal can win seven games and draw Man City on April 26 to win the title.
The magic number for Arsenal to reach is still 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.
But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26 and win their game in-hand, Arsenal will need to win all of their other remaining games and make up what would be at least six goals in goal difference to pass Man City. This, of course, means Man City would not lose another game on their schedule.
If Arsenal draw against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to reach 94 points to win the title, or finish on 92 points and make up the goal differential difference as stated above.
If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win six of their other seven remaining games to seal the title.
There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.
All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.
When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?
They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.
Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.
When did Arsenal last win a trophy?
The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.
Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.
Which trophies have Arsenal won?
Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:
Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?
Every match matters, of course, but a late Wednesday in April at the Etihad Stadium may well be the biggest one on the calendar if Man City can continue to navigate three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone.
For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they have regressed in recent weeks and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.
Arsenal should feel fortunate to come away with a point as Salah got himself into promising positions time and again but missed the frame with every one but his first-half goal and a late curler saved by Aaron Ramsdale.
The Gunners now hold a six-point lead on second-place Manchester City, who has a match-in-hand and a match versus Arsenal left on its docket.
Liverpool’s point leaves it eighth with 44 points, two points off seventh-place Brighton and 12 off the top-four.
This could’ve been so much worse for an Arsenal team that held a 2-0 lead and looked set for a coronation as recently as a few hours ago, then rode its luck all the way over the line.
Liverpool held 59 percent of the ball, out-attempted Arsenal 21-9, and won the xG fight by a 3.96-1.41 margin.
To be clear, Arsenal opened the door to the throne room. And it could be open much wider if Liverpool had its finishing boots.
The Gunners’ second half performance will give a lot of hope to opposing attacks, as the first test without William Saliba against a good attack was a failed one.
Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings: Stars of the Show
Thiago Alcantara: His substitution absolutely changed the game, and showed the Premier League what Liverpool can look like with a midfielder capable of controlling the pitch.
Gabriel Martinelli: Brazilian was up-and-down the pitch all game, getting the goal and assist that helped Arsenal to what could be a huge point.
Ibrahima Konate: Some absolutely pivotal interventions amongst his seven recoveries and 9-of-11 record in duels.
Liverpool vs Arsenal analysis, as it happened: 2-2
FIRST HALF: Well, well, well, what an affair this has been at Anfield.
The host Reds came out of the gates with vigor and the match very much looked like it could be tight and touchy (which it became over the time).
But Arsenal cut through Liverpool so easily for two goals that were arguably against the run of play or at least in defiance of appearance.
Gabriel Martinelli’s goal and set-up of Gabriel Jesus gave another look to the game, one of inevitability, but Mohamed Salah beat Gabriel Magalhaes to a ball in the six after Liverpool diced up Arsenal in a bit of turnabout being fair play.
And that’s how we’re sitting 2-1 at the break. Shots are 8-5 to Liverpool and xG is 1.20-1.14 to Arsenal, with the hosts holding 53 percent possession.
SECOND HALF: OH NO! Rob Holding’s taken down Diogo Jota in the boss.
Double OH NO! Mohamed Salah has missed the goal with his penalty, low and to the right of the right post.
Still 2-1 Arsenal, and barely.
Liverpool continue with the ball and keep pushing for an equalizer. Aaron Ramsdale denies Salah at the back post, and Liverpool’s players are furious when a rally is stopped before the hour mark due to Gabriel blocking a shot with his face and slumping to the turf.
60′ Enter Thiago Alcantara for his first match since early February, and he’ll be joined by Darwin Nunez as Curtis Jones and Jota, respectively.
Thiago has been the story of the match since his introduction, both pushing play forward but also making interventions when Arsenal gets the ball. Still, it’s 2-1 Arsenal heading into the final 15 minutes.
78′ Fabinho out, Roberto Firmino in as Liverpool is, obviously, going for it with their flickering top-four hopes all but out.
Now Salah has sent Nunez through to goal, but Ramsdale is wise to the opportunity and gets low to stop it.
Jurgen Klopp reaction: Liverpool really should’ve won
“We had to run a lot and work a lot but that is normal,” Klopp said, via the BBC. “In a game against Arsenal you have to close the centre. We had our struggles but when we were more compact and played with more direction it was good.
“In the end it is a question of how can we not win this game? It is obviously much better than getting nothing. I am not overly happy but I am absolutely okay with it.”
What’s next?
Liverpool’s off until an April 17 (Monday) match at Leeds, while Arsenal will visit West Ham one day earlier.
Gabriel Martinelli goal video: Arsenal counters to go in front
Gabriel Jesus goal video: Slick header of Martinelli cross
Mohamed Salah goal video: Reds cut into 18, 6
Roberto Firmino goal video: Brazilian hangs in air to nod equalizer home
Andy Robertson video: Incident with linesman’s elbow raises eyebrows
PGMOL is said to be reviewing an incident in which linesman Constantine Hatziadakis makes contact with an elbow to Liverpool defender Andy Robertson’s face.
“That’s about a guy that will never linesman in the Premier League again.”
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool’s three-match winless streak features exactly one goal, and that’s come from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King has to be wondering what’s become of his attack corps, one of the most electric in the world for so many years in a row. Who will help him turn things around as the midfield continues to struggle? Darwin Nunez? Cody Gakpo? Roberto Firmino? Bueller?
Arsenal’s getting the goals from everywhere, but Granit Xhaka’s scored in back-to-back games and seems to be having the time of his life. Bukayo Saka’s year-long run as one of the stars of the show continues, as Gabriel Jesus has joined Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard in asking opponents just where they fancy putting their focus when the Gunners have the ball.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Naby Keita (muscular), Luis Diaz (knee).
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Wolves have moved four points clear of the bottom three but Bournemouth, Leeds, Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham all find themselves within three points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.