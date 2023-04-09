Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By Apr 9, 2023, 4:49 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day on May 28.

Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?

For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they have regressed in recent weeks and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal (72 points through 29 games): Liverpool (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City (67 points through 29 games): Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of April 3, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWW

Current Premier League table

Premier League table

Key injuries

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), William Saliba (back)

Manchester City: Erling Haaland (groin), Phil Foden (appendectomy)

Premier League title odds (As of April 3, 2023)

Arsenal: -140
Manchester City: +110

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the title on goal difference)
2. Arsenal – 87 points

Liverpool vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 9, 2023, 4:57 AM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal’s next obstacle on the path to a Premier League title is just months removed from considering itself a contender, as Liverpool hosts the Gunners at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET Sunday online via Premier League on Peacock).

The Gunners enter the weekend with an 8-point lead on two-time defending champions Manchester City, who hold a match-in-hand and play Southampton on Saturday.

Arsenal is just cruising right now, winners of seven-straight since their early February slump saw them claim just a point from nine. The Gunners scored less than three goals in just one of those wins, a 1-0 win at Leicester City.

Liverpool enters the match having been blasted by Man City at the weekend and being outplayed by Chelsea in a scoreless draw on Tuesday. The Reds lost to Bournemouth prior to that and hammered Manchester United before that, so who knows what you’ll get from one of the most inconsistent and talented sides in the Premier League.

Here’s what you need for Liverpool vs Arsenal at Anfield.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool’s three-match winless streak features exactly one goal, and that’s come from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King has to be wondering what’s become of his attack corps, one of the most electric in the world for so many years in a row. Who will help him turn things around as the midfield continues to struggle? Darwin Nunez? Cody Gakpo? Roberto Firmino? Bueller?

Arsenal’s getting the goals from everywhere, but Granit Xhaka’s scored in back-to-back games and seems to be having the time of his life. Bukayo Saka’s year-long run as one of the stars of the show continues, as Gabriel Jesus has joined Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard in asking opponents just where they fancy putting their focus when the Gunners have the ball.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Luis Diaz (knee), Virgil van Dijk (illness), Thiago Alcantara (groin). OUT: Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Naby Keita (muscular).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Mohamed Elneny (knee), William Saliba (lower back)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 9, 2023, 4:57 AM EDT
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package

Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Wolves have moved four points clear of the bottom three but Bournemouth, Leeds, Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham all find themselves within three points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 5

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Ever Wonder why Brentford fans sing about being a ‘bus stop in Hounslow?’

By Apr 9, 2023, 4:56 AM EDT
0 Comments

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever Wonder why Brentford fans sing about being a ‘bus stop in Hounslow?’

They are close to being everyone’s favorite second team in the Premier League and fans of Brentford chant ‘we’re just a bus stop in Hounslow!’ loud and proud.

But what does it mean? Why do they sing it? When did it start?

The main reason behind the chant is to wind up their local rivals in west London. But it has a greater meaning.

Flipping a chant from rivals on its head

How did it start?

Local rivals Queens Park Rangers fans mocked Brentford a few years back after a win and chanted ‘you’re just a bus stop in Hounslow!’

Brentford v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship - Griffin Park
Getty Images

Hounslow is a part of west London which you mostly pass through to get to Heathrow Airport in the western suburbs.

Brentford’s fans then flipped that chant on its head and embraced their status as a small industrial town which 1) has a bus stop and 2) is in the Borough of Hounslow. The song is factually correct but it is about so much more than that.

Punching above their weight

For decades Brentford have been one of London’s smallest professional teams but this season they have overtaken all of their rivals and this self-deprecating chant sums up the spirit of the rise.

FC Copenhagen vs FC Midtjylland - Danish 3F Superliga
Getty Images

Multiple promotions, which culminated in a first-ever promotion to the Premier League in 2021, has been led by incredible recruitment by data-driven owner Matthew Benham (who also owns FC Midtjylland in Denmark).

And if you sprinkle in sublime community spirit and the charisma of manager Thomas Frank, they are now taking on the big boys at the very top of the Premier League.

Brentford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Getty Images

This bus stop in Hounslow is now being talked about all over the world.

Report: Leicester ‘closing in’ on Jesse Marsch after Brendan Rodgers exit

By Apr 9, 2023, 4:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

Leicester City have held talks with former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch over their managerial vacancy following Brendan Rodgers’ departure this week, according to a report from The Athletic.

And The Telegraph claims that Marsch’s appointment could come by the end of the weekend and would be a three-year deal plus the remainder of this season, with the American coach undeterred at the prospect of leading the club into the Championship if they cannot climb out of the bottom three.

Dean Smith and Martin O’Neill were also sounded out about the gig, according to that report, but Marsch impressed the club and is in the driver’s seat. Marsch was fired by Leeds United midway through this season with the club in relegation danger, but had led the club to safety during the 2021-22 campaign. He was reportedly offered the Southampton job in the interim before talks fell apart.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will remain in charge for Leicester’s relegation six-pointer versus Bournemouth on Saturday (10 am ET). The club’s preference is for Sadler and Stowell to guide the Foxes to Premier League safety before appointing a permanent manager in the summer.

Brendan Rodgers exits Leicester after extended dry spell

Leicester City is in the bottom three despite Brendan  Rodgers and his players’ recent pronouncements that they were not in a relegation fight, and now the club will conduct a relegation fight without him.

Rodgers’ four seasons in charge of the Foxes came to an end Sunday after the Foxes dipped into the Premier League’s bottom three following a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, and the club says it’s reached a ‘mutual agreement’ to go in a new direction.

Rodgers led Leicester to the FA Cup and Community Shield, but the club struggled to address its squad this year in the transfer market and the boss couldn’t get them sorted on the pitch.

[ PALACE 2-1 LEICESTER: Recap, player ratings, video highlights ]

Leicester’s won just twice since the Premier League returned from World Cup break, besting Aston Villa and Tottenham on Feb. 4 and 11, and has lost five of six while scoring just three goals.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take control of the team, as they did when the club fired Claude Puel in February 2019.

Leicester boss Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in his statement –posted in full after the jump — that the club “will always be grateful” to Brendan Rodgers and his staff for their time.

Rodgers, 50, began his coaching career in Chelsea’s system before spending time with Watford and Reading. He made his name with Swansea from 2010-12, then moving onto Liverpool and Celtic before returning to the Premier League with the Foxes in 2019.

Leicester City statement from chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha

“The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Leicester City remaining Premier League fixtures

Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)