Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham has opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and questions over whether Cristian Stellini will be able to right the ship wobbled at the end of Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager. A win over Brighton has eased some of those concerns.

Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?

Newcastle’s gotten back to winning ways and would be set for third place based on goal differential and points-per-game, though Manchester United will fancy the opportunity to stake its claim despite being alive in a host of competitions.

Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls still can challenge for a place in the Champions League well into the stretch run despite recent setbacks. Liverpool can all but forget about the top four if it fails to beat Arsenal on Sunday.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Fulham (H).

Tottenham: Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).

Newcastle: Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).

Brighton: Chelsea (A), Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A), Newcastle (A – to be rescheduled).

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap/video/player ratings

Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap/video/player ratings

Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap/video/player ratings

Sunday, April 9: Liverpool vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET

Saturday, April 15: Chelsea vs Brighton – 10am ET

Sunday, April 23: Newcastle vs Tottenham – 9am ET

Sunday, April 23: Brighton vs Manchester City – 11:30am ET

Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET

Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET

Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed

Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC

Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of April 8, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: LWDDW

Liverpool’s last 5 results: WWLLD

Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWWWW

Brighton’s last 5 results: DWDWL

Manchester United’s last 5 results: LDLWW

Premier League top-four odds (As of April 4, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United: -400

Newcastle: -275

Tottenham: +250

Liverpool: +350

Brighton: +450

Chelsea: +15000

Brentford: +25000

Aston Villa: +25000

Fulham: +50000

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points

4. Newcastle – 66 points

5. Tottenham – 66 points

6. Liverpool – 62 points

7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points

5. Tottenham – 66 points

6. Brighton – 64 points

7. Newcastle – 60 points

Follow @AndyEdMLS