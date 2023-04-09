Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

We may be heading for another summer of Tottenham transfer tumult, as uncertainty at manager following Antonio Conte’s exit could lead to quite a few exits and entrances.

And whether Spurs are a top-four team or not at the end of the Premier League season will make quite a difference to their recruitment team’s works.

Will Harry Kane sign a new deal and continue his rewriting of the team and PL record book, or might Tottenham be using a huge line item in the budget (again) to sign new attacking talent.

Another central midfielder (more on the attacking than defensive side) might make Spurs more dangerous, more consistently, going forward.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Tottenham Hotspur rumors transfer news today, live!

April 9 – North London derby battle as Spurs, Arsenal scrap for Elye Wahi

Twenty-year-old Montpellier striker Elye Wahi has attracted lots of interest this season with 12 goals and three assists this season.

French site Jeunes Footeux says that Arsenal and Tottenham (as well as PSG) have not been put off by that price tag and will look to woo the striker to North London this summer.

Wahi’s a young 20,  born in January, and he has a contract through the 2024-25 season so he won’t come cheap. The report says Montpellier’s asking for around $35 million.

The 6-foot center forward had four goals and an assist in his last four games entering Sunday’s visit from Toulouse. The advanced stats say he can carry the ball above average but basically has been strictly a finisher. Sounds like someone could use some schooling from a certain Harry Kane. (NM)

March 23 – Spurs linked with Dean Henderson interest

Look: A Tottenham story that isn’t about Antonio Conte or Harry Kane… at least entirely.

That’s because ESPN says that Tottenham’s interest in Manchester United property/serial loanee Dean Henderson could be used to lower the cost for Kane.

Henderson was 14 when he joined Manchester United from Carlisle United in 2011, and he made his senior move in 2015.

Henderson’s on loan to Nottingham Forest, where it’s been no surprise that he shined before going down to injury. Henderson was twice Sheffield United Young Player of the Year, on loan, and won the Championship Golden Glove in boosting the Blades into the Premier League.

Club legend Hugo Lloris has not been himself this season and is currently hurt, Fraser Forster is only under contract through 2023-24, and young keepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman have limited experience and all on loan. A solution will be needed, and soon. (NM)

Feb. 19 – Spurs to pursue Antonio Rudiger

Is a London return on the cards for longtime Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger? Maybe, according to Spanish language site Fichajes.

You’ll remember that the German center back wasn’t exactly angling to leave the Blues but uncertainty over the club’s ownership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Roman Abramovich’s links to his country’s president Vladimir Putin led to Rudiger moving to Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has been a regular starter at the Bernabeu but the report says continued Real links with new backs including RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol may unsettle Rudiger, who just wants regular playing time and a stable situation. (NM)

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal (loan)
Jude Soonsup-Bell – Chelsea

Outs

Matt Doherty (contract termination)

Tottenham Hotspur archived rumors transfer news

Jan. 31 – Matt Doherty, Spurs mutually terminate contract

As one full back is set to arrive in north London, another has left. Right back Matt Doherty is now expected to join Atletico Madrid after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Tottenham. (AE)

Jan. 31 – Pedro Porro loan move nears, Doherty to Atletico Madrid, Gil moves on loan

Matt Doherty may be leaving Tottenham on loan to Atletico Madrid, according to reports, while fullback Djed Spence will also be leaving on loan.

Atleti has plenty of success with their last acquisition of a fullback from Spurs, as Kieran Trippier shined at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And Spence reportedly turned down a loan to Atleti in favor of a move to Rennes in Ligue 1, while Bryan Gil is going on loan to Sevilla.

All this as Tottenham hopes to land Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon in a move that’s been slow-cooking all month and had plenty of complications. The Spence and Doherty reports will give Spurs fans hope that the Porro deal is coming.

Spurs also signed 19-year-old Chelsea starlet Jude Soonsup-Bell on a long-term deal (NM)

Jan. 25 – Spurs confirm Danjuma deal

Will the second time be the charm for Arnaut Danjuma when it comes to the Premier League?

Danjuma joins Spurs on loan for the rest of the season. He’s been playing plenty of center forward and can give Harry Kane a rest, but will also be plenty happy to head to the left wing.

The Bournemouth winger scored 10 times last season in La Liga and struck six times in 11 UEFA Champions League games, including in knockout round games against Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old has six goals in 17 matches across all competitions this season for Villarreal. (NM)

Jan. 24 – Danjuma to make late u-turn and join Spurs?

Arnaut Danjuma appeared to be heading to Everton from Villarreal but the Dutch winger could now be making a very late u-turn. Danjuma, 25, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs and looked set to join the Toffees on loan. Despite Frank Lampard being sacked, Danjuma was still expected to sign for Everton but our colleagues in the UK at Sky Sports say he is now heading to Tottenham for talks and a medical has been scheduled for him on Tuesday evening. Danjuma would be a solid squad player for Tottenham and we’ve seen flashes of his brilliance for Bournemouth and also at Villarreal. Antonio Conte wanted to sign some extra cover in attacking areas and it looks like he will get it. (JPW)

Jan. 23 – Kane ‘open’ to new contract talks at Tottenham

Harry Kane is reportedly keen and open to holding talks with Tottenham over a new contract at the club. The 29-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to both Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the past but a move to the former now seems like it has passed after Erling Haaland’s arrival. Per a report from David Ornstein, Kane and Spurs will talk in early February about a new deal and his priority is to ‘succeed with Tottenham.’ This is all quite a change from the previous years when it has seemed like Kane was very close to leaving but couldn’t force through an exit as Spurs asked for a huge transfer fee (and rightly so) for their star man. Despite Spurs struggling at the moment as they lose ground in the top four race and the future of Antonio Conte as boss is uncertain, having Kane sign a new contract would at least give Spurs fans some good news as they’ll know Kane will be around to score 20-25 goals a season for at least the next few years. (JPW)

Jan. 12 – Spurs offer $14 million for Trossard

Football.London has a very Spurs-like report that Tottenham has ‘verbally offered’ $14 million for Leandro Trossard after the Brighton man expressed his wishes to leave the Amex Stadium.

Trossard has reportedly fallen out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton’s been said to want between $25-30 million for the playmaker.

Spurs landing Trossard for under $20 million would be at-worst a good risk and at-best an absolute coup, as the Belgian has done big things for Brighton. Playing with a focal point like Harry Kane could take him to the next level. (NM)

Jan. 9 – Trossard, Raya linked with Spurs

Tottenham have been linked with moves for both Leandro Trossard and David Raya as they try to strengthen their lineup. According to The Telegraph, Brentford and Spain goalkeeper Raya, 27, is seen as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. The French captain only recently signed a contract extension but Lloris, 36, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent years. Per the report, Raya will become Spurs’ top goalkeeping target in the summer and he is a fine shot-stopper and is very good playing the ball out of the back with his feet.

As for Trossard, this seems like a deal which could happen in January. The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are among several clubs, including Chelsea, who are set to move for the Belgian winger. Trossard, 28, is out of contract at Brighton next summer and didn’t feature in their win at Everton or in their 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough. It seems like a move this month could be possible as Brighton will aim to recoup some cash for their talented winger/wing-back. Trossard has added goals and assists to his game over the last 12 months and was a key cog in Graham Potter’s success as a hybrid wing-back. However, Roberto De Zerbi could use Kaoru Mitoma in that role and Brighton will look to move on Trossard in January. Spurs need to upgrade their wing-back potions and if Trossard comes in on the left, it would allow Ivan Perisic to play further up the pitch. Alternatively, Trossard is also comfortable playing as a winger or attacking midfielder and he is proven in the Premier League. Is he the type of player who can turn Spurs into a guaranteed top four team? Probably not. Is he a top quality addition who has the potential to slot in seamlessly? He is. (JPW)

Dec. 29 – Tottenham, Manchester United open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Yes, Tottenham’s just splashed plenty of cash on a star left winger in Richarlison, but would the versatility of Martin Terrier make him a great fit to compete with the Brazilian as well as Heung-min Son?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Terrier is said to be a target for Tottenham and Manchester United as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has scored and assisted on the regular in France’s top flight. He scored 21 goals last season and has eight in 14 matches this season. The left wing can also play center forward amongst other positions. He’s chipped in three goals in the Europa League this campaign and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and plenty good in combination play, Terrier has posted impressed xG and xA numbers and could combine with Kane but also deputize for the exhaustively-used CF. He may be a better fit for Spurs but might Man United before more willing to spend to get him? (NM)

Tottenham 2022-23 archived transfers & signings – Summer

In

Richarlison – Everton ($73 million) – MORE
Yves Bissouma – Brighton ($30 million)
Djed Spence – Middlesbrough (up to $24 million)
Iyenoma Udogie – Udinese ($18 million – loaned back)
Clement Lenglet – Barcelona (loan)
Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan (free transfer) – MORE
Fraser Forster – Southampton (free transfer)

Out

Steven Bergwijn – Ajax ($31.9 million)
Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic ($7.4 million, plus $4.8 million possible add-ons)
Jack Clarke – Sunderland (undisclosed)
Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (end of loan)

Tottenham archived transfer news, rumors

August 30 – Sergio Reguilon joins Atletico Madrid on season-long loan

Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old was signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 and initially impressed under Jose Mourinho. The Spaniard was rather quickly deemed ill-fitting by current manager Antonio Conte, and that was pretty much that. Reguilon underwent groin surgery last week and will continue his rehabilitation at Atleti. (AE)

August 19 – Tanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on season-long loan

Tottenham’s club-record signing of three summers ago ($82 million), Tanguy Ndombele, is headed to Serie A side Napoli for a season-long loan after Spurs were unable to find a club interested in a permanent transfer. Ndombele spent the second half of last season on loan to Lyon, his club prior to Tottenham, and made 11 Ligue 1 appearances and another four in the Europa League. (AE)

Aug. 16 – Tottenham makes Udogie purchase, loan-back official

And there it is: a five-year contract for the below-mentioned teenage left back, the first year going back to Udine on loan.

Iyenoma “Destiny” Udogie has very promising advanced stats according to FB Reference, comparable to Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi, Spurs’ Sergio Reguilon, Gladbach’s Joe Scally, and Brentford’s Sergi Canos. (NM)

July 27 – Tottenham still hopeful of McKennie deal

Weston McKennie has been linked with a move to Tottenham approximately 1,752 times over the last 12 months and The Daily Mail are once again saying the USMNT star could swap Turin for north London. Per the report, Spurs are willing to pay up to $41 million for the Texas native. McKennie, 23, was signed for Juventus by their former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now in the same role at Spurs. Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his midfield options and McKennie would be a near-perfect fit in midfield in Conte’s aggressive, mobile 4-3-3 system. His versatility is also stated as a big factor for Conte.

But there’s a twist. There’s always a twist. With superstar Paul Pogba arriving back at Juventus this summer and expected to eat up plenty of the minutes McKennie was previously getting, Pogba has just gone down with a knee injury in preseason. That requires surgery and it means Juve may not move on McKennie this summer after all. Another twist? McKennie is yet to feature on Juventus’ preseason tour of the United States of America as he was unused substitute in each of their games against Barcelona and Chivas Guadalajara. During the tour Juve boss Max Allegri has stated that McKennie is working his way back to full fitness, so maybe there’s nothing to read into here, but it is a little odd that Juventus haven’t given any minutes to one of the best USMNT players on their U.S. tour, right? Perhaps they aren’t risking him being injured as a transfer away is imminent? McKennie seems fairly happy at Juventus but it seems inevitable he will end up in the Premier League at some point. (JPW)

July 19 – Tottenham finally sign Djed Spence

Tottenham have finally confirmed the signing of Djed Spence, 21, from Middlesbrough as the talented right back/wing-back becomes Antonio Conte’s sixth signing of the summer window. Spence excelled while he was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and it is believed he’s signed for Spurs for an initial $15 million fee and add ons could take the deal to $24 million. Spence is regarded as one of the top young right back prospects in England and he will push Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty all the way for a starting spot. Spence is exactly the kind of right wing-back Conte loves in his 3-4-3 system and his attacking instincts will slot in really well at Spurs. (JPW)

July 8 – Clement Lenglet signs for Tottenham

UPDATE: Spurs have confirmed Clement Lenglet’s arrival on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Antonio Conte looks set to land the a left-sided center back he so desperately coveted this summer transfer window, with French international Lenglet reportedly undergoing a medical in London. The 27-year-old is said to have stayed Thursday night in Tottenham’s on-site hotel at the club’s training facility.

While Ben Davies was certainly a (surprising) standout performer as the left-sided center back in Conte’s back-three down the stretch last season, Lenglet represents an upgrade in quality and his arrival instantly creates depth at a vitally important (and dangerous thin) position in Tottenham’s squad. As is the case all over the field, there will be plenty of games to go around — in two condensed half-seasons either side of the World Cup, with the five-substitutes rule once again in effect as well. (AE)

July 8 – Steven Bergwijn completes Ajax transfer

Steven Bergwijn’s long-rumored move to Ajax has been completed, after Tottenham announced the 24-year-old Dutch winger’s departure on Friday. Spurs will reportedly receive $31.9 million from Ajax, nearly an identical match to the $32 million they paid to PSV Eindhoven to bring him to the Premier League in January 2020. (AE)

July 1 – Richarlison unveiled by Tottenham

It’s official! Antonio Conte has added Richarlison to an attacking group that already included Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski.

It’s not a crazy profit for Everton, who purchased Richarlison from Watford for $60 million at the behest of manager Marco Silva, but the Toffees need the money after risking Financial Fair Play fouls.

More, here.

June 17 – Tottenham signs Bissouma

Spurs aren’t messing around in the transfer market this summer, are they?

They have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma, 25, from Brighton and it is believed the transfer fee is initially $30 million and could rise to $37 million. Bissouma, a Mali international, had one year left on his contract at Brighton and that drove his transfer fee down. He’s worth at least double what Spurs paid for him and the combative central midfielder is just the type of destroyer who will thrive in Antonio Conte’s system.

Of course, he’s smooth on the ball and has plenty of poise to his game too, but Bissouma’s arrival adds more steel to Tottenham’s team and more depth too as Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already arrived this summer. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are certainly delivering the additions Conte wanted. This is a very savvy addition by Spurs. With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur the first-choice pairing in central midfield and Oliver Skipp around too, Conte now has four top quality options for his two central midfield spots. That will help a lot with rotating the lineup from Champions League games in midweek to PL action at he weekend. (JPW)

June 10 – USMNT DF Cameron Carter-Vickers makes Celtic loan permanent

Cameron Carter-Vickers spent the 2021-22 season on loan to Celtic, and he had a great time in Scotland, where he made 28 league appearances as the Bhoys reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Rangers. Celtic were so pleased with Carter-Vickers’ loan spell that they made the transfer permanent and handed the USMNT center back a four-year contract. (AE)

June 8 – CONFIRMED: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

Both Leeds and Crystal Palace will try to make it back-to-back victories, and put considerable distance between themselves and the relegation zone, when they meet at Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and NBCSports.com). 

After beating Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, Leeds (29 points) jumped from 18th to 13th in the Premier League table, though Javi Gracia's side sits just two points clear of the bottom-three. Crystal Palace (30 points – 12th place), meanwhile, are fresh off snapping a 12-game winless skid after beating Leicester 2-1 last weekend.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Crystal Palace

How to watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

SAVE! Another really good stop from Johnstone as a free kick is whipped in and Pascal Struijk flicks a good header towards goal. Leeds looking really dangerous from the set piece opportunities.

CLOSE! Jordan Ayew heads a corner just wide. Palace have had a few good chances.

SAVE! Johnstone with a fine stop to his right to push Jack Harrison’s free kick around the corner.

POST! Jeffrey Schlupp hits the post with a header from a corner. So close to an equalizer from Palace.

GOALLLL! Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace – A deserved lead for Leeds as Patrick Bamford flicks home a superb header. What a corner from USMNT winger Brenden Aaronson.

SAVE! Sam Johnstones gets down low to deny USMNT playmaker Brendan Aaronson as his lovely flick towards goal looked like it would sneak in. Leeds have started superbly.

CHANCE! Should be 1-0 to Leeds. A horrible shanked clearance from Marc Guehi falls straight to Luis Sinisterra but he drags his shot wide of the far post. Brilliant opportunity for the hosts.

KICK OFF! We are underway at a sun-bathed Elland Road. Can Leeds take another huge step towards safety? Can Palace make it two wins from two under Roy Hodgson?

Key storylines & star players

Roy Hodgson made his return as Crystal Palace’s interim manager in the come-from-behind win over Leicester, replacing recently departed Patrick Vieira, and the Eagles scored multiple goals in a PL game for the first time since — you guessed it — their last win, over Bournemouth on Dec. 31. To add injury to insult, Wilfried Zaha will miss Sunday’s game after picking up a groin injury last weekend.

As for Leeds, it’s been nine games since Jesse Marsch was fired and the results are finally starting to turn in their favor. After taking just one point from the first three games of the post-Marsch era, it’s been 3W-1D-2L in the last six games. Jack Harrison is in the midst of a purple patch with three goals and an assist in the last four games — so purple, in fact, that the 26-year-old winger signed a new five-year contract this week.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Maximillian Wober (hamstring)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (groin), Vicente Guaita (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Chris Richards (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Jesse Marsch update: Leicester in talks with Marsch after Rodgers exit

Leicester City have held talks with former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch over their managerial vacancy following Brendan Rodgers' departure this week, according to a report from The Athletic.

And The Telegraph claims that Marsch's appointment could come by the end of the weekend and would be a three-year deal plus the remainder of this season, with the American coach undeterred at the prospect of leading the club into the Championship if they cannot climb out of the bottom three.

UPDATE (8:50am ET Sunday, April 9): It seems Jesse Marsch's status is in question. According to David Ornstein (video above), Leicester may be having some doubts inspired by fan and even alumni reaction (Gary Lineker expressed concerns over the potential hiring).

That’s not a great sign if Marsch impressed the hierarchy enough to move forward only for leadership to question itself. The club lost a relegation six-pointer to Bournemouth on Saturday and plays Man City next weekend before three-consecutive ‘six-pointers.’

Dean Smith and Martin O’Neill were also sounded out about the gig, according to that report, but Marsch impressed the club and is in the driver’s seat. Marsch was fired by Leeds United midway through this season with the club in relegation danger, but had led the club to safety during the 2021-22 campaign. He was reportedly offered the Southampton job in the interim before talks fell apart.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will remain in charge for Leicester’s relegation six-pointer versus Bournemouth on Saturday (10 am ET). The club’s preference is for Sadler and Stowell to guide the Foxes to Premier League safety before appointing a permanent manager in the summer.

Brendan Rodgers exits Leicester after extended dry spell

Leicester City is in the bottom three despite Brendan  Rodgers and his players’ recent pronouncements that they were not in a relegation fight, and now the club will conduct a relegation fight without him.

Rodgers’ four seasons in charge of the Foxes came to an end Sunday after the Foxes dipped into the Premier League’s bottom three following a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, and the club says it’s reached a ‘mutual agreement’ to go in a new direction.

Rodgers led Leicester to the FA Cup and Community Shield, but the club struggled to address its squad this year in the transfer market and the boss couldn’t get them sorted on the pitch.

[ PALACE 2-1 LEICESTER: Recap, player ratings, video highlights ]

Leicester’s won just twice since the Premier League returned from World Cup break, besting Aston Villa and Tottenham on Feb. 4 and 11, and has lost five of six while scoring just three goals.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take control of the team, as they did when the club fired Claude Puel in February 2019.

Leicester boss Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in his statement –posted in full after the jump — that the club “will always be grateful” to Brendan Rodgers and his staff for their time.

Rodgers, 50, began his coaching career in Chelsea’s system before spending time with Watford and Reading. He made his name with Swansea from 2010-12, then moving onto Liverpool and Celtic before returning to the Premier League with the Foxes in 2019.

Leicester City statement from chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha

“The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Leicester City remaining Premier League fixtures

Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

By , and Apr 9, 2023, 9:05 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United transfer news is always intriguing and manager Erik ten Hag is instilling a winning mentality, solid playing style and a positive vibe around Old Trafford.

The ex-Ajax and PEC Zwolle boss has put emphasis on United returning to the UEFA Champions League as soon as possible, and its beleaguered unit has gotten a lot of upgrades in a bid to move from sixth to the top four after finishing 13 points behind Tottenham last season.

United brought in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen last summer and bolstered their squad further in January with key additions of Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst.

So what’s next?

Below we round up the latest done deals, reports, and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester United transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic month.

Manchester United archived transfer news today, live!

April 9 – Man Utd become front-runner for long-time Ten Hag target Frimpong

Netherlands youth international Jeremie Frimpong could hop back to Manchester for a different color jersey than his youth days.

Frimpong, 22, came up through the ranks at Manchester City and exploded onto the scene with a move to Celtic in 2019.

The youngster impressed in 1.5 seasons in Glasgow, winning a Premiership, Scottish Cup, and League Cup treble before moving to Bayer Leverkusen midway through the 2020-21 season.

He’s on fire this season, with eight goals and six assists from the wide places. His ball progression numbers are outlandish in nearly 2.5 seasons with the Bundesliga outfit, and Ten Hag is said to have wanted to bring him to Old Trafford last summer, too. (NM)

March 28 – Goncalo Ramos emerges as top target for summer

Benfica and Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos has emerged as a top target for Manchester United this summer. According to a report from Record in Portugal, United want to sign Ramos as they need a new man to lead their attack. Per the report, Ramos has a release clause of $130 million in his contract. Given that Manchester United would have to pay a similar fee for Harry Kane and a deal for Kane would prove very difficult given Spurs’ reluctance to sell to a Premier League rivals, perhaps a move for Ramos, 21, is more attainable?

It would slot in with their philosophy of buying young emerging talents such as Jadon Sancho and Antony in recent windows and Ramos’ style of play would suit Erik ten Hag and United well. With injury issues to Anthony Martial throughout this season and Wout Weghorst expected to return to Burnley when his loan ends this summer, only Marcus Rashford is around to lead the charge up top. Even he is better starting out on the left so signing a new striker is a priority for ETH this summer and Ramos is experienced enough at a very young age, but also on the way up with plenty of room for improvement, to suggest he would be the perfect long-term option. (JPW)

March 27 – Manu Kone price tag starts at $53M plus add-ons

Kouadio “Manu” Kone is being linked with a move to Manchester United as the Red Devils look to invigorate their midfield with a player who won’t turn 22 until May.

Kone debuted for Toulouse as a teenager and came into his own once the club was relegated to Ligue 2 for the 2020-21 season.

His performances there got him a move to Borussia Dortmund, where the central midfielder has become a regular contributor as an aggressive dribbler and tackler.

Fabrizio Romano says Man United will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea when it comes to the France U-21 star’s signature. (NM)

March 23 – Red Devils to beat Chelsea to Watford teenage starlet

Watford left back Harry Amass is on the fast track to Hornets success, but instead may choose life in Manchester United’s academy over first team time at age 16 (?!).

Amass is an England U-15 and U-16 call-up who has made the bench for Watford against Reading in a January FA Cup match.

The London Evening Standard says that Amass believed a Champions League regular would be a better spot for his growth, and that Manchester United is expected to win his signature over Chelsea. (NM)

March 15 – Manchester United linked with $145 million bid for Eintracht forward

Regarding our latest update, Manchester United being linked with nine-figure strikers may become rather common until it solves its center forward challenges.

Bild, via Sky Sports, says that United will offer around $145 million for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, The 24-year-old forward scored his first senior goal for France when he added Les Bleus’ second goal of a 2-0 win over Morocco. He has five caps.

Kolo Muani’s star has risen dramatically over the past three seasons. He joined Nantes at age 17 and took a Championnat National loan before scoring nine Ligue 1 goals and eight assists two seasons again and bagging 12 goals in his second season.

Kolo Muani then signed for Eintracht Frankfurt and his first season in Germany has been exceptional. He has 16 goals and 14 assists across all competitions and Eintracht made it to the Champions League Round of 16 (where it seems destined to dip out following Wednesday’s second leg at Napoli, where it’s down 2-0).

FBRef.com details Kolo Muani as an elite ball carrier for a center forward, but the price tag is absolutely massive. That said, perhaps $100M is the new $50M. Rich. (NM)

March 11 – Harry Kane is Erik ten Hag’s No. 1 summer target

Imagine a Manchester United attacking three of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Antony, sitting underneath Harry Kane.

Come on, right? That’ll give any back line a run for its money, and the Manchester Evening Newssays that Erik ten Hag has prioritized Kane for a summer move.

Kane, 29, is heading into the final year of his Tottenham contract, with Spurs looking a good bet to keep their place in the top four and give Kane a route back into the Champions League.

But Kane has also been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich if he were to leave Tottenham, leaving North London without drawing as much domestic ire from a club and fan base which has earned him so much devotion.

The same report says Anthony Martial is going to leave United this summer.

Could you see Kane at Old Trafford in a home shirt? The powerhouse forward has been as crucial a finisher as any player in the Premier League not named Erling Haaland. Kane has 22 goal involvements in 27 Premier League games, not far off Haaland’s — relatively speaking — 32 in 25.  (NM)

February 27 — Red Devils linked with Celta Vigo starlet

Manchester United’s been linked with several players this weekend including long-time target Lautaro Martinez, but the biggest heat might be under the fight for Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Man Utd are reportedly in hot pursuit of the 20-year-old, viewing as a ball-carrying wizard with a eye for goal.

Veiga has eight goals, three assists, and 46 shot-creating actions during 22 La Liga matches for Celta, where he plays as an attacking midfielder and has earned call-ups to Spain’s U-18 and U-21 sides. (NM)

Manchester United confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Wout Weghorst – Burnley (loan)
Jack Butland – Crystal Palace (loan)
Marcel Sabitzer – Bayern Munich (loan)

Outs

Martin Dubravka – Newcastle United (loan recall)

Manchester United archived transfer news

January 31 – Marcel Sabitzer wants to leave Bayern Munich

Surprising moves between Munich and Manchester may not be limited to Joao Cancelo’s move abroad.

Marcel Sabitzer could end his frustrating spell at Bayern Munich by heading to Manchester United, as the Austrian is reportedly unhappy with his usage at Bayern.

The move makes a ton of sense now that Christian Eriksen is out until at least April with injury, and Sabitzer would likely be freed up to make more adventurous passes. He’s been in a more defensive role at Bayern.

A hard-tackling midfielder who likes to both advance the ball and receive the ball in advanced spots, Sabitzer could be another masterstroke from Erik ten Hag. (NM)

January 16 – Denzel Dumfries in discussions with Red Devils

Denzel Dumfries had a brilliant World Cup — USMNT fans may still be haunted by his name — and now may be headed for the Premier League.

Tutto Mercato says that Inter Milan is entertaining talks with Manchester United about uniting the Dutch right wingback with his countryman Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The reported price tag? $40-42 million.

One reason to consider this a bit unusual is that Diogo Dalot has become a Ten Hag favorite and currently occupies the right flank with Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the backup. Of course Ten Hag wants depth but Dumfries isn’t leaving Inter Milan to be a backup.

January 12 – Weghorst to United officially official

It is done. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Wout Weghorst terminated his loan deal with Besiktas, completed his medical and officially joined Manchester United on loan. It was widely reported that United have paid $3.2 million in compensation to Besiktas to sign Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the summer. Erik ten Hag wanted an extra forward option and the 30-year-old Dutch striker is his man. Weghorst will give United something totally different and his hold-up play should suit their style of play extremely well. (JPW/AE)

January 10 – Reports say Weghorst ready to personally pay compensation to leave Besiktas

Okay, this is pretty wild, but reports from Turkish journalist Gokhan Dinc state that Wout Weghorst is ready to pay compensation to Besiktas so he can rip up his loan deal with them and head to Manchester United. That’s right, the 30-year-old Dutch forward will dip into his own pocket to pay the termination fee to the Turkish giants who have an agreement with Burnley to loan him for this season. With Manchester United coming in for Weghorst and wanting to loan him until the summer, the forward is said to be desperate to join the Red Devils and even waved goodbye to Besiktas fans after scoring his most recent goal for them. This is fast moving but Weghorst was pictured training with Besiktas in photos released on Tuesday, so it appears there is still a little way to go in this one. (JPW)

January 9 – Besiktas holding firm over Weghorst deal; monster deals lined up summer

Turkish giants Besiktas have released a statement saying there will be no imminent move from Burnley to Manchester United for their on-loan striker Wout Weghorst. They added that reports suggesting it is possible to get Weghorst out of his loan deal to them for $3 million are wide of the mark. The Dutch forward is subject of serious interest from United as a loan signing until the end of the season as Erik ten Hag looks to boost his attacking options.

Weghorst is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley but the Turkish Super Lig side want to be compensated if Burnley decides to recall him and then he heads to United. The Dutch international, 30, has scored eight goals in 16 league games for Besiktas this season and they are extremely reluctant to let him go. Weghorst will give United an aerial threat up top, plus he can hold up the ball, link play and Erik ten Hag knows him extremely well. Per a report from ESPN, Weghorst is the short-term solution and in the summer United will try to sign Harry Kane, Benjamin Sesko or Victor Osimhen. That trio are the long-term options for United to build their attack around but in the meantime they certainly need to add one forward who is something different to what they already have and can help them in the League Cup, FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League grind. (JPW)

January 7 – Man United negotiating loan move for Wout Weghorst

Earlier this week, Erik ten Hag made Manchester United’s January intentions very clear: “We are looking for a striker,” he said. According to multiple reports, the Red Devils are in talks with Burnley over Dutch forward Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan to Besiktas. To facilitate a move to Old Trafford — temporary or otherwise — Burnley would have to recall Weghorst from his loan spell in Turkey. (AE)

Jan. 4 – Jack Butland in talks over becoming United’s No. 2 goalkeeper

According to The Telegraph Jack Butland, still just 29 years old, is in talks about signing for Manchester United. Butland is currently the back-up goalkeeper at Crystal Palace but with Martin Dubravka recalled by Newcastle United from his loan at Manchester United, the Red Devils need an extra goalkeeper to step in for David de Gea when needed. They currently have Tom Heaton as their other goalkeeping option.

Butland is an England international who suffered a serious ankle injury just when he was pushing to become England’s No. 1 but he still made the 2018 World Cup squad. He was relegated with Stoke City just before the World Cup and battled it out with them in the Championship before moving to Crystal Palace in 2020 to try and revive his career. He has six months left on his contract at Palace and remains behind Vicente Guaita in the pecking order so swapping a back-up role at Palace for a back-up role at United is a pretty decent move. Butland will likely play in FA Cup, League Cup and perhaps some Europa League games for United and with David de Gea’s future not certain, perhaps a spot could open up for him to fully revive his career? (JPW)

Jan. 2 – Ten Hag: “We are looking for a striker”

With a top-four place very much within reach, Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United’s top January priority: a striker.

“We are looking for offensive players. We are looking for a striker. We are always in the market but it has to match the sporting criteria — also the financial criteria. We do what we can to bring in the players we need.”

Dec. 29 – Manchester United, Tottenham open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Discussions about a new center forward at Manchester United had become commonplace even before it cut ties with Cristiano Ronaldo but another left winger (who, yes, also plays some center forward)?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Martin Terrier is said to be a target for United as well as Tottenham Hotspur as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has become a regular amongst the Ligue 1 scoring charts, bagging 21 goals last season and already delivering eight in 14 matches this season. He’s chipped in three goals in Europa League and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and a good passer to boot, Terrier is an expected goals and assists monster who could combine with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Anthony Martial (plus others) to haunt Premier League defenses. Problem is, might he match up just as well with Harry Kane and Tottenham? Antonio Conte is said to be on the case. (NM)

Dec. 21 – Cody Gakpo to continue Eredivisie imports at Old Trafford

UPDATE: Gakpo has signed for Liverpool

PSV Eindhoven held onto young Cody Gakpo this summer and the Dutch club looks fit to reap the rewards as it holds out for a club record transfer fee.

That wouldn’t be a problem for Man United if it goes for Gakpo, who has been rated at $50 million-plus and that fee has not been a problem in the past. According to talkSPORT, United are ‘desperate’ to sign Gakpo in January.

There are some Robin van Persie qualities in the 23-year-old’s game, but Gakpo will be hoping to find RVP’s highs and reproduce them more often in his career.

Gakpo stands 6-foot-2 and often comes off the left wing, scoring three goals in five appearances at the 2022 World Cup.

The Netherlands star has an almost-absurd nine goals and 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie minutes this young season, chipping in three more goals and two assists in the Europa League.

He’d join Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia as imports from the Netherlands’ top flight. (NM)

Dec. 21 – Diogo Costa to join World Cup teammate Bruno Fernandes in Old Trafford move?

Note the vowel: This is not about Diego Costa, now at Wolves.

No, it’s DIogo Costa, who was Portugal’s goalkeeper at the recently-completed World Cup in Qatar and apparently got tongues wagging around Old Trafford.

But the Red Devils would have to wait until summer, according to a report translated by Sky Sports, and they will have to pay Porto big bucks.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Costa will not be allowed to leave Porto in January and any move in the summer would require United to pay the full €75m (£65m) to release him.

The Swiss-born 23-year-old has 11 caps for Portugal and allowed just six goals in five matches in Qatar. Costa has appeared for Portugal at the U15-U21 levels and also performed for the Olympic team.

Manchester United 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings — Summer

In

Lisandro Martinez – Ajax ($68.7 million)
Tyrell Malacia – Feyenoord ($13.2 million, plus $2 million possible add-ons)
Christian Eriksen – Free
Casemiro  – Real Madrid ($70 million)
Antony – Ajax ($103 million)
Martin Dubravka – Newcastle United (loan – $3.5 million fee)

Out

Andreas Pereira – Fulham ($11.9 million)
Dean Henderson – Nottingham Forest (loan)
Paul Pogba (end of contract)
Nemanja Matic – Roma (free transfer)
Juan Mata (end of contract)
Edinson Cavani (end of contract)
Jesse Lingard (end of contract)
Lee Grant (end of contract)
Eric Bailly – Marseille (loan – $3 million fee)

Manchester United archived transfer news, rumors

August 31 – Ronaldo expected to stay at Man United; Antony, Dubravka to be last signings

Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United as the transfer deadline ticks down, while the Dutch coach also confirmed that winger Antony and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be United’s final pieces of business in the summer window.

Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with a move away all summer as it is believed he wanted to move on and play for a team in the Champions League. However, no deals have been lined up for him and Erik ten Hag and United have always stated that they want Ronaldo to stay. It seems like they may win this battle as the only real options left are Sporting Lisbon and Napoli on loan, and even those two deals seem very tough to get done with just over 24 hours to go in the summer window.

“It’s clear, of course. We need quality players,” Erik ten Hag said when asked about Ronaldo staying at United. “You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going, that’s what we strive for.”

If he doesn’t leave, let’s see how Ronaldo reacts to being a bit-part played at United over the next few months… (JPW)

August 29 – Antony flying to Manchester for medical ahead of $100 million move

Brazilian winger Antony, 22, will be on his way to Manchester shortly for his medical, according to Fabrizio Romano. After United and Ajax finally agreed a fee of $100 million (after a little push from Antony as he expressed his desire to leave the Amsterdam club), Antony is now ready to head to Manchester to complete the formalities of this huge deal. Do United need a winger? Probably not. But Antony’s arrival would add another attacking player who is able to play across the front line and United’s forward unit would become even more flexible. (JPW)

August 19 – Man United confirm agreement with Casemiro, Real Madrid

Man United announced on Friday that an agreement has been reached with Casemiro and Real Madrid, with the 30-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder set to move to Old Trafford upon completion of his medical exams. Casemiro recently held talks with the Real Madrid hierarchy and indicated that he “wants a new challenge” at this point in his career. According to reports, Casemiro’s contract will pay him just short of $450,000 per week ($23.4 million annually), marking significant investment in a vitally important position as Erik ten Hag tries to right a wayward ship. The transfer fee is reportedly $70.9 million with another $11.8 million possible in add-ons. (AE)

August 19 – Manchester United “making progress” on USMNT right back Sergino Dest

Sergiño Dest is not wanted by current Barcelona manager Xavi — not to mention, the club needs to rid itself of unwanted wages in the worst way — making the 21-year-old USMNT right back extremely available. The only problem, at least thus far, is that Dest doesn’t necessarily want to leave Catalonia. Now, according to a report from the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, Manchester United and new manager Erik ten Hag are “making progress” on a deal to bring Dest to Old Trafford. Dest played two seasons under Ten Hag at Ajax, from 2019-2021. (AE)

August 18 – Pulisic loan deal in doubt

The reports that Christian Pulisic is a loan target for Manchester United are swirling but both the BBC and Sky Sports believe a loan move for the USMNT star to United is very unlikely. Why? Well, Chelsea don’t want to strengthen a potential top four rival by letting the 23-year-old join them. Per the latest reports, Chelsea would prefer to sell Pulisic on a permanent deal or they may want him to extend his contract with them first before loaning him so his market value remains high. It seems unlikely that United, or any other club, will pay what Chelsea want for Pulisic as the American winger has just under two years left on his contract and the Blues are said to want to recoup most of the $70 million they paid for him in 2019. (JPW)

August 18 – Casemiro now the main target for United

According to a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester United’s main transfer target is now Casemiro from Real Madrid. The 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder has been a star at Real over the last nine years, winning five UEFA Champions League titles and his status as a Real legend is undoubted as he’s meshed so well with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Per the report, United have offered Casemiro huge wages and see him as being key to Erik ten Hag’s rebuild as he would give the team defensive stability in midfield. The midfielder is also said to be keen on a move (he’s been offered a five-year contract which will reportedly almost double his wages) and he has just under three years left on his current contract at Real Madrid. It is believed Casemiro would cost in the region of $70 million.

Would Casemiro be a good fit? Of course he would. He would break up play, get attacks going and general dominate the engine room. However, he is just one of a few key players United need to sign between now and the end of the summer window. Erik ten Hag needs a deep-lying playmaker (ahem, Frenkie de Jong…) to sit alongside Casemiro as that means all of the tackles he wins will then be used effectively to start attacks. Perhaps Christian Eriksen alongside Casemiro would work? (JPW)

August 17 – Cristiano Ronaldo sends cryptic message ahead of expected exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently keeping a notebook with all of his transfer rumors, as the egomaniac Portuguese megastar is reportedly moving closer to get his desired Manchester United exit, with the club reportedly now ready to sell him.

Ronaldo says that the media has been “telling lies” about him and his potential moves while promising that he will give an interview in two weeks’ time to give all the details of his summer. Does this mean he’s planning to stay, or just that he knows any Ronaldo transfer is going to take to the end of the transfer window?

Our own Joe-Prince Wright has more on the story, here.

We couldn’t wait two weeks, so we went in a time machine and found it: “I will always love Manchester United and am sad to leave/excited to stay. Something about Sir Alex. GGMU.” (NM)

August 17 – Christian Pulisic open to Man United loan move

Manchester United has reportedly joined the list of clubs interested in taking USMNT winger Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea, and the player is said to be into the move.

Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, and AC Milan have also been linked with Pulisic, who wants to stay at Chelsea but is anxious to leave Stamford Bridge in pursuit of playing time before the World Cup.

United could pair Pulisic and Jadon Sancho on either side of a center forward, whether Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo, or even Marcus Rashford. A new face has been expected to join United at CF for some time, too.

What does it say about the status of Manchester United that Chelsea would be open to the move? And to a lesser extent, what does it say about Thomas Tuchel’s view of Pulisic? (NM)

August 14 – USMNT back Sergino Dest linked with Old Trafford

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez needs players to leave in order to give him the freedom to register new players before the end of the window but Sergino Dest has so far shown desire to fight for his place.

And so Dest’s omission from the 18 for Barcelona’s 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday is reportedly intended to show the USMNT back his status in the pecking order, and now Man United is said to feel encouraged at their chances of wooing the player to Old Trafford.

Dest will surely want to play and Saturday could well serve as the intended wake-up call. Gregg Berhalter will be encouraging Dest to go somewhere he can play and United would provide that hope with reports of Diogo Dalot going the other way. With a pal in Frenkie de Jong continually linked with United, maybe having a teammate join them in the move could sway both to Manchester?

Would it be good for Dest? Who knows? United is a mess right now but the player would be familiar with so many pieces at United including fellow ex-Ajax men Lisandro Martinez and Erik ten Hag. (NM)

August 9 – Arnautovic deal is off

According to a report from The Athletic, a deal for Marko Arnautovic is off after uproar among United’s fanbase. Per the report, United’s hierarchy didn’t expect such a negative reaction and Bologna also began to increase their asking price for the Austrian striker. Let’s see who United move for next when it comes to forward options? (JPW)

July 29 – Ronaldo to play for Manchester United in preseason friendly this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo may want to leave Man United this summer, but with a clear path away from Old Trafford yet to materialize, the 37-year-old is set to join his Red Devil teammates in a preseason friendly this weekend. Ronaldo made the announcement himself on Friday, via Instagram, commented “Domingo o rei joga” — “Sunday, the king plays.” It was reported earlier on Friday that the Portuguese superstar had been left out of Erik ten Hag’s squad for a friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday (in Oslo, Norway), but Ronaldo has indicated his return is slated for a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (at Old Trafford). (AE)

July 29 – Ronaldo’s agent in talks with former club Sporting Lisbon

We now that Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United and his first-ever club, Sporting Lisbon, could be the solution. According to a report from The Athletic, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is in talks with the Sporting hierarchy over a potential deal. Ronaldo, 37, came up through the youth team at Sporting and left them for Manchester United when he was 18. Sporting finished second in the Portuguese top-flight last season, so are in the Champions League group stage and Ronaldo is adamant he wants to move to a club playing in the Champions League. So, in theory, this seems like a good fit. But financially there’s no way Sporting Lisbon could afford this move and Ronaldo will have to lower his wage demands massively.

With Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all passing up on signing Ronaldo, the legendary forward has basically run out of other options to leave Manchester United this summer. There has been talk that United want Ronaldo to sign his option of an extra year on his contract (which will take him up to the summer of 2024) and he will then be loaned out to Sporting Lisbon for the 2022-23 season. That scenario still seems very unlikely but what other choice does Ronaldo have right now? He’s used to getting his own way when it comes to negotiations because, well, he’s Ronaldo. But Ronaldo and his representatives have badly miscalculated this one and Manchester United are holding firm as Erik ten Hag wants him in his plans for the 2022-23 campaign. (JPW)

July 28 – Cristiano Ronaldo still wants out after talks

Manchester United could not sell Cristiano Ronaldo on its project after crisis talks with the reportedly wantaway star, according to Sky Sports.

Ronaldo, 37, still wants to leave Old Trafford after flying into Manchester to meet with club hierarchy, but is now training with the team.

The reporting says Ronaldo wants to exit in order to join a UEFA Champions League club, and to be fair this is totally on-brand and what United should’ve expected when signing the Portuguese.

But that’s not changing United’s stance on Ronaldo, as they do not want to sell him. And the story around soccer is that there may not be a club that both wants Ronaldo and can afford his wages. Sky Sports says to not completely rule out Atletico Madrid, but there’s a massive portion of the supporter base that doesn’t want the club’s longtime massive rival. Wouldn’t it be hilarious to see Ronaldo and Diego Simeone respecting each other? Seems like a recipe for success, doesn’t it?

Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League and compete for major trophies. So does every other player in the world. It looks, for the moment, that he’s going to have to come to terms with the fact that he’s not bigger than the club, and you have to think that United would be thrilled find a buyer for him regardless of its public stance. If there’s a player in the world capable of short-circuiting Erik ten Hag’s project, he’s the one oft-mentioned in this article. (NM)

July 27 – Done deal: Lisandro Martinez deal complete

Now, we knew this deal was all but confirmed but now it is officially official: Lisandro Martinez is a Manchester United player. The Argentine international, 24, has joined United for a fee of $68.7 million and has signed a five-year contract with the option of an extra year. Martinez starred for Ajax last season as he was their player of the season under Erik ten Hag, and he now links up with his former manager to help usher in a new era at Old Trafford.

Martinez is exactly the kind of player United needed, as he will bring a calmness, authority and class to their defense. Able to play as a center back or at left back, Martinez will slot straight into this team and it will be intriguing to see if Harry Maguire loses his place or if Martinez initially plays at left back or ETH switches United to three at the back. Wherever Martinez plays, he brings quality to United and along with the signings of Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia, there is a clear identity to the new players the Red Devils are signing. (JPW)

July 27 – Ronaldo running out of options

In the last few hours both Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have talked down the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Basically, they’ve both said it isn’t going to happen. Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn had the following to say about reports linking the German champs to Ronaldo: “We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally – I consider him one of greatest footballers ever. Then we came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation.”

That came hours after Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said this about reports linking Real Madrid legend Ronaldo with an audacious move to his former crosstown rivals: “I’ve already said this several times, I don’t know who invented the Cristiano story but I’ll tell you that it’s practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid. Rumors are rumors and they have to stay as rumors. If you keep on fuelling the rumors then eventually it will look like it’s something real, which it’s not.”

Ronaldo, 37, is back in Manchester at United’s Carrington training ground and is reportedly still set on leaving United this summer. But where on earth will he go? If his dream is to remain in the UEFA Champions League, there are very few options for him to join a team in the UCL which will be able to compete to win it. PSG seems like a no-go. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich all seem like no-go’s too. Of the 26 teams who have qualified for the Champions League group stage this season, perhaps his best option is a return to Portugal to play for Sporting Lisbon? They will do well to get out of the group stage, though, so would that be worth it for Ronaldo? United seem to be set on keeping Ronaldo for this season but if he doesn’t want to be there, is that a big mistake? We will find out much more in the coming days and it will be intriguing to see if Ronaldo is in the United squad for their opener against Brighton in 9 days’ time. (JPW)

July 26 – Ronaldo arrives at United’s training ground for talks

Blink and you’ll miss him, but the video below shows Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Manchester United’s training ground for the first time this summer. With just over a week to go until the new season kicks off, Erik ten Hag will sit down with Ronaldo to discuss his plans and try to convince him to stay at United. Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent, was shown alongside him in the car and it was reported that Sir Alex Ferguson also arrived at the Carrington training base but our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say he was not involved in talks. Ronaldo, 37, is running out of options for a move away this summer as Bayern Munich and Chelsea both opted out of moving for the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave United in order to play in the UEFA Champions League. With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho excelling as a front three in preseason for United, it may be tough for Ronaldo to actually get into this new-look United side early in the season. But, after all, he is Cristiano Ronaldo and if ETH convinces him to be a part of his plans, then surely he will play a big part in the 2022-23 campaign. (JPW)

July 25 – Ronaldo traveling back to Manchester, will hold talks with United

One way or the other, the Cristiano Ronaldo want-away transfer saga must be resolved at some point, and that point in time could come much sooner rather than later. According to a report from David Ornstein, Ronaldo is traveling back to England and expected to meet with Man United executives as well as, eventually, new manager Erik ten Hag. The key line, from Ornstein’s report: (AE)

Sources around the matter suggest it is increasingly likely that Ronaldo remains at United, but there is still a lack of clarity about the situation.

July 19 – Cristiano Ronaldo saga rumbles on as Atletico Madrid linked

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is running out of places to move to this summer as Chelsea and Bayern Munich are out, while PSG seems very unlikely. According to a report from AS in Spain, a return to the Spanish capital could be on the cards but no, not to Real Madrid. Per the report, Ronaldo and his representatives have been contacted by Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone really wants to sign him. As a Real Madrid legend, how would fans of Atleti take this one? If it helps them challenge for trophies in Spain and Europe then they would probably accept it. Could Ronaldo have a similar impact to Luis Suarez turning up in 2020 to help them win the Spanish title? Potentially. Still, it’s tough to see Ronaldo lining up in the red and white stripes of the team he tormented so often during his nine-year stay at Real.

The Portuguese superstar is still wanted by Man United and Erik ten Hag has gone as far as stating that Ronaldo is in his plans for this season and he could see Ronaldo extending his contract for another year (which he holds the option to do so) after a positive 2022-23 campaign. That seems unlikely as Ronaldo clearly wants to leave and although it is just preseason, Erik ten Hag’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho seem to be a very good fit as a unit. The kicker to all of this is that either Ronaldo would have to significantly reduce his wage demands or Atletico would have to offload plenty of other forwards just to afford him, with Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa potentially being sold. Is Ronaldo worth it for Atletico? If Simeone thinks he can add the goals and cutting edge his team is sometime lacking and can slot in to their high-pressing, manic style of play, who are we to disagree? (JPW)

July 17 – Manchester United reach agreement with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal were first linked with him this summer, but Lisandro Martinez appears headed for Manchester United instead after the Red Devils announced on Sunday that a $65.3-million agreement had been reached with Ajax. The 24-year-old center is expected to sign for Man United upon agreeing personal terms and/or completing a medical. (AE)

July 15 – Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United

Christian Eriksen, 30, has signed for Manchester United as a free agent. The Danish playmaker has finally completed the move and he has signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford. This is another big move for the Red Devils as Eriksen will play a key role in helping Erik ten Hag implement his playing style.

Eriksen said the following about his arrival at Old Trafford: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

This is a superb free transfer from United and Eriksen showed his quality in the second half of last season at Brentford. His intelligence on the ball and ability to play in a variety of roles across midfield and attack will be invaluable for United. So too will his experience as United have a world-class midfielder ready to help make them tick. Now, how will ETH fit Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and potentially Frenkie de Jong into the same team? Eriksen could play a slightly deeper role and at this stage of his career, that would be perfect for him to dictate the tempo of the game and help United keep the ball. (JPW)

July 15 – Lisandro Martinez deal is done for $55.4 million

Manchester United continue to head to the Netherlands for their new players as Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez is about to join. Erik ten Hag was a huge fan of Martinez during his time at Ajax and the versatile defender (he can play center back or left back) will be key in improving this United defense. With Tyrell Malacia already arriving, the left-sided of United’s defense could have a totally new look this season. Martinez was chased by Arsenal for most of this summer but Martinez has decided to join United to work with ETH once again. (JPW)

July 15 – Frenkie de Jong saga takes another twist

This is rumbling on and on isn’t it? Frenkie de Jong doesn’t really want to leave Barcelona (at least that is how it seems from the reports in Spain) and this deal is being made more complicated because the Dutch international is owed over $20 million in wages by Barcelona. Those wages were deferred during the start of the pandemic to help the Catalan club with soaring costs but have yet to be repaid. United have apparently agreed a transfer fee with Barcelona to sign De Jong but the Dutch midfielder isn’t going to leave the Nou Camp without his previous wages being paid. What a mess. (JPW)

July 5 – Andreas Pereira leaving Man United, will stay in Premier League

There had been four loans for Andreas Pereira since the Brazilian joined Manchester United’s academy in 2012, but the now 26-year-old looks set to leave Old Trafford for good.

Pereira is headed for Fulham, according to reports, with approximately $12 million coming back the other way from the newly-promoted side.

He has just finished a year on loan to Brazil’s Flamengo, having scored nine times with three assists after spending the previous year on loan to Serie A side Lazio.

Pereira had his busiest year at United before that, playing 25 PL matches and 15 cup matches in 2019-20. Loans to Valencia and Granada predated that. (NM)

July 5 – Done deal! Tyrell Malacia signs for Manchester United

The first signing of the Erik ten Hag era is confirmed, as left back Tyrell Malacia has arrived from Feyenoord for up to $17.5 million. The Dutch international, 22, will compete with Luke Shaw for a starting spot and has signed a four-year contract with an option to extend for a further year. Malacia is an attack-minded full back and played a key role in Feyenoord reaching the UEFA Conference League final last season, as he also broke into the Dutch national team and knows all about Erik ten Hag’s playing philosophy. With United reportedly closing in on deals to sign Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong too, the ETH era is building some momentum. Now, just to sort out what’s going on with this Ronaldo chap… (JPW)

July 4 – Cristiano Ronaldo fails to turn up for preseason due to ‘family reasons’

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has not arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground for the first day of preseason. Why? The reports say there are ‘family reasons’ why Ronaldo hasn’t returned on time and that the club are happy with that reason and all is well. In reality, this slots in with Ronaldo reportedly asking to be sold this summer if an acceptable offer arrives. He has just one year left on his contract but the club are apparently unwilling to sell him and plan on him being around this season.

With United scheduled to fly to Asia and Australia for their preseason tour in the coming days, it is clear that Ronaldo is having serious doubts about the Erik ten Hag era and wants a move. Most of United’s squad returned to training last week and other international players (aside from Ronaldo) arrived on Monday morning to being preseason. In the next few days we are about to find out if this saga will take another twist as reports suggest ETH will sit down with Ronaldo and try to work out any issues he has about the season ahead. (JPW)

July 4 – Christian Eriksen agrees to Manchester United move

Christian Eriksen has agreed to move to Manchester United in a big boost for new manager Erik ten Hag. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, the Danish playmaker has agreed to a three-year contract at Old Trafford. The free agent, 30, will now undergo a medical before linking up with Erik ten Hag’s side. Eriksen had been wanted by Tottenham, Brentford (where he spent the second half of last season on a short-term deal) and many others, but he’s picked United who seem him as being key to ushering in Erik ten Hag’s possession-based style. The fact Eriksen came through the ranks at Ajax will no doubt be helpful in totally understanding ETH’s methods and ushering in a new era at United.

Is this a good move for all involved? United will get a quality player who has real class on set pieces and can dictate the tempo of the game. Eriksen could play in a slightly deeper role to slot into the starting lineup alongside Frenkie de Jong and Bruno Fernandes but that would still be a pretty attack-minded midfield trio. Anyway, wherever he plays Eriksen will deliver goals and assists and this is a savvy signing by United as they aren’t paying a transfer fee. For Eriksen, he will get to playing regularly at one of the top clubs in the world as this is what his talent deserves. After his incredible comeback from a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2021, he oozed class at Brentford over the final months of the 2021-22 season. (JPW)

July 2 – Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United – Where could he go?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked to leave Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer for him this summer. Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with moves to several top teams in recent weeks as doubts persisted over whether or not he would fit into the system of new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

It appears those doubts could spell the end for Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United. A report from The Times states that Ronaldo wants to leave United this summer as the report says he wants to return to play in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for trophies. Napoli, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Roma have been linked with a move for Ronaldo in recent weeks.

After this initial report came out, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports state that Manchester United do not want to sell Ronaldo and have no interest in letting him leave this summer.

The legendary striker scored 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester United in their dire 2021-2022 season but despite his heroics in front of goal, many questioned if his playing style and personality had an overall negative impact on the Red Devils. Even if he doesn’t slot into Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans, replacing his goals will be a huge issue and United’s new manager may already have a big problem to solve. (JPW)

July 2 – Battle for Lisandro Martinez is well and truly on

A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf states that Manchester United are trying to pip Arsenal to the signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. United have reportedly made a $47 million bid for the 24-year-old (who can play center back or left back) and are pushing Arsenal all the way to try and sign the Ajax star. Martinez of course worked with United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, at Ajax and proved himself to be one of their most important players in recent seasons.

His ability to be aggressive defensively but also have poise on the ball is exactly what ETH is looking for. With United chasing Frenkie de Jong and Antony, plus giving Donny van de Beek a second chance at the club, the Ajax vibes will be strong at Old Trafford this season. Do United really need a left-sided defender, though? Luke Shaw and Alex Telles are their current left back options, while Harry Maguire is the left-sided center back. Does this push for Martinez tell us one, or more, of those players is leaving this summer? (JPW)

July 2 – Dean Henderson signs for Nottingham Forest on loan

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have picked up a top quality goalkeeper on loan for the season. Dean Henderson, 25, has joined Forest from Manchester United in a straight loan deal. Henderson previously excelled while on loan at Sheffield United but he hasn’t been able to claim the starting spot ahead of David de Gea since returning to Old Trafford. Henderson had plenty of interest and he will use this move to Forest to try and earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad as he will play week in, week out in the Premier League. Steve Cooper and Forest are making some impressive moves this summer as they aim to cement themselves as a top-flight club. (JPW)

June 15 – Paul Pogba agrees terms for Juventus return

Paul Pogba all but confirmed he would be leaving Man United months ago, though his eventual destination remained a mystery until this week. According to reports, Pogba and Juventus have agreed terms, as he inches toward completing the second free transfer from Manchester United to Juventus in his career. Juventus won the Serie A title all four seasons he spent at Juventus, from 2012-2016, plus a pair of Coppa Italia triumphs as well. In six seasons (back) at Man United, Pogba won the Europa League and the League Cup once each. (AE)

June 14 – Nemanja Matic rejoins Jose Mourinho (again) at Roma

For the third time in his career, Nemanja Matic has signed to play for Jose Mourinho, this time at Roma, after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract and will presumably slot straight into defensive midfield for 36 of 38 games next season. (AE)

June 10 – Red Devils confirm departures from senior side, academy

Manchester United have confirmed that Edinson Cavani, Lee Grant, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have all left as their contracts have expired. Three academy products will leave as D’Mani Mellor, Reece Devine and Connor Stanley are all now out of contract. Paul McShane will continue his coaching role after retiring from playing, while young goalkeeper Paul Woolston was forced to retire in March through injury but United say ‘he continues to stay in close contact with the club as he begins the next stage of his career.’

You can already hear the United fans saying ‘those are the departures… where are the incomings?’ Rome wasn’t build in a day, folks.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal's next obstacle on the path to a Premier League title is just months removed from considering itself a contender, as Liverpool hosts the Gunners at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30am ET Sunday online via Premier League on Peacock).

The Gunners enter the weekend with an 8-point lead on two-time defending champions Manchester City, who hold a match-in-hand and play Southampton on Saturday.

Arsenal is just cruising right now, winners of seven-straight since their early February slump saw them claim just a point from nine. The Gunners scored less than three goals in just one of those wins, a 1-0 win at Leicester City.

Liverpool enters the match having been blasted by Man City at the weekend and being outplayed by Chelsea in a scoreless draw on Tuesday. The Reds lost to Bournemouth prior to that and hammered Manchester United before that, so who knows what you’ll get from one of the most inconsistent and talented sides in the Premier League.

Here's what you need for Liverpool vs Arsenal at Anfield.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool’s three-match winless streak features exactly one goal, and that’s come from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King has to be wondering what’s become of his attack corps, one of the most electric in the world for so many years in a row. Who will help him turn things around as the midfield continues to struggle? Darwin Nunez? Cody Gakpo? Roberto Firmino? Bueller?

Arsenal’s getting the goals from everywhere, but Granit Xhaka’s scored in back-to-back games and seems to be having the time of his life. Bukayo Saka’s year-long run as one of the stars of the show continues, as Gabriel Jesus has joined Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard in asking opponents just where they fancy putting their focus when the Gunners have the ball.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Luis Diaz (knee), Virgil van Dijk (illness), Thiago Alcantara (groin). OUT: Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Naby Keita (muscular).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Mohamed Elneny (knee), William Saliba (lower back)

