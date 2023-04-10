The United States women’s national team looked close to World Cup-ready in a 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, but an injury to Mallory Swanson will deliver worry that she could miss this summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
Swanson hurt her knee and was stretchered off the pitch and taken to a local hospital midway through Saturday’s win, which saw goals from Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan as part of a controlling showing.
U.S. Soccer announced Sunday that it’s a torn patella tendon for Swanson, who is headed back to Chicago “for further evaluation.”
NWSL No. 1 overall pick Alyssa Thompson was called into camp in her Swanson’s stead.
The Yanks out-attempted the Irish by a gaudy 25-6, had 11 shots on frame, and held 70 percent possession. The two sides will meet again Tuesday in St. Louis. That’ll be the final friendly before USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski names his World Cup roster.
The USWNT wore their World Cup “paint splatter” jerseys for the first time, and North Carolina Courage defender Emily Fox scored a terrific goal to mark the occasion. Star midfielder Lindsey Horan would later draw and convert a penalty, and the second half marked the return of Julie Ertz to the team for the first time since giving birth.
The Associated Press confirmed through U.S. Soccer that Swanson was taken to a hospital for examinations. Those revealed the patella tendon tear on the left knee of USWNT’s 2023 leading scorer.
Swanson, known as Mallory Pugh before her winter wedding to Chicago Cubs infielder Dansby Swanson, has been in electric form when wearing a national team shirt. Pugh has seven goals in six appearances this year after bagging seven goals and seven assists in 15 matches over the course of 2022.
Swanson was NWSL Best XI for her 2022 club season with Chicago Red Stars, her best scoring season since going pro as a teenager in 2017 for the Washington Spirit.
Emily Fox goal video: Defender strikes from distance
Lindsey Horan goal video: Lyon star draws, converts penalty
Mikel Arteta has his young side on the cusp of a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is open for Man City with a match-in-hand and a late April visit from Arsenal still to come to the Etihad Stadium.
Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third, have given Gooners and neutral alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.
How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?
With eight games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title.
In its simplest form: if Arsenal win their final eight games they will be crowned Premier League champions. Alternatively, Arsenal can win seven games and draw Man City on April 26 to win the title.
The magic number for Arsenal to reach is still 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.
But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26 and win their game in-hand, Arsenal will need to win all of their other remaining games and make up what would be at least six goals in goal difference to pass Man City. This, of course, means Man City would not lose another game on their schedule.
If Arsenal draw against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to reach 94 points to win the title, or finish on 92 points and make up the goal differential difference as stated above.
If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win six of their other seven remaining games to seal the title.
There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.
All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.
When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?
They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.
Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.
When did Arsenal last win a trophy?
The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.
Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.
Which trophies have Arsenal won?
Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Man City v Leicester
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 23 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
Postponed due to European action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Rearranged games
Wednesday 3 May
3pm: Liverpool v Fulham
3pm: Man City v West Ham
Thursday 4 May
3pm: Brighton v Man Utd
Matchweek 35
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds* subject to possible Champions League schedule
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Arsenal should feel fortunate to come away with a point as Salah got himself into promising positions time and again but missed the frame with every one but his first-half goal and a late curler saved by Aaron Ramsdale.
The Gunners now hold a six-point lead on second-place Manchester City, who has a match-in-hand and a home match versus Arsenal left on its docket.
Liverpool’s point leaves it eighth with 44 points, two points off seventh-place Brighton and 12 off the top-four.
This could’ve been so much worse for an Arsenal team that held a 2-0 lead and looked set for a coronation as recently as a few hours ago, then rode its luck all the way over the line.
Liverpool held 59 percent of the ball, out-attempted Arsenal 21-9, and won the xG fight by a 3.96-1.41 margin.
To be clear, Arsenal opened the door to the throne room. And it could be open much wider if Liverpool had its finishing boots.
The Gunners’ second half performance will give a lot of hope to opposing attacks, as the first test without William Saliba against a good attack was a failed one.
Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings: Stars of the Show
Thiago Alcantara: His substitution absolutely changed the game, and showed the Premier League what Liverpool can look like with a midfielder capable of controlling the pitch.
Gabriel Martinelli: Brazilian was up-and-down the pitch all game, getting the goal and assist that helped Arsenal to what could be a huge point.
Ibrahima Konate: Some absolutely pivotal interventions amongst his seven recoveries and 9-of-11 record in duels.
Aaron Ramsdale: Massive late saves on Mohamed Salah and Konate kept this from being 3-2 or 4-2.
Liverpool vs Arsenal analysis, as it happened: 2-2
FIRST HALF: Well, well, well, what an affair this has been at Anfield.
The host Reds came out of the gates with vigor and the match very much looked like it could be tight and touchy (which it became over the time).
But Arsenal cut through Liverpool so easily for two goals that were arguably against the run of play or at least in defiance of appearance.
Gabriel Martinelli’s goal and set-up of Gabriel Jesus gave another look to the game, one of inevitability, but Mohamed Salah beat Gabriel Magalhaes to a ball in the six after Liverpool diced up Arsenal in a bit of turnabout being fair play.
And that’s how we’re sitting 2-1 at the break. Shots are 8-5 to Liverpool and xG is 1.20-1.14 to Arsenal, with the hosts holding 53 percent possession.
SECOND HALF: OH NO! Rob Holding’s taken down Diogo Jota in the boss.
Double OH NO! Mohamed Salah has missed the goal with his penalty, low and to the right of the right post.
Still 2-1 Arsenal, and barely.
Liverpool continue with the ball and keep pushing for an equalizer. Aaron Ramsdale denies Salah at the back post, and Liverpool’s players are furious when a rally is stopped before the hour mark due to Gabriel blocking a shot with his face and slumping to the turf.
60′ Enter Thiago Alcantara for his first match since early February, and he’ll be joined by Darwin Nunez as Curtis Jones and Jota, respectively.
Thiago has been the story of the match since his introduction, both pushing play forward but also making interventions when Arsenal gets the ball. Still, it’s 2-1 Arsenal heading into the final 15 minutes.
78′ Fabinho out, Roberto Firmino in as Liverpool is, obviously, going for it with their flickering top-four hopes all but out.
Now Salah has sent Nunez through to goal, but Ramsdale is wise to the opportunity and gets low to stop it.
Jurgen Klopp reaction: Liverpool really should’ve won
“We had to run a lot and work a lot but that is normal,” Klopp said, via the BBC. “In a game against Arsenal you have to close the centre. We had our struggles but when we were more compact and played with more direction it was good.
“In the end it is a question of how can we not win this game? It is obviously much better than getting nothing. I am not overly happy but I am absolutely okay with it.”
What’s next?
Liverpool’s off until an April 17 (Monday) match at Leeds, while Arsenal will visit West Ham one day earlier.
Gabriel Martinelli goal video: Arsenal counters to go in front
Gabriel Jesus goal video: Slick header of Martinelli cross
Mohamed Salah goal video: Reds cut into 18, 6
Roberto Firmino goal video: Brazilian hangs in air to nod equalizer home
Andy Robertson video: Incident with linesman’s elbow raises eyebrows
PGMOL is said to be reviewing an incident in which linesman Constantine Hatziadakis makes contact with an elbow to Liverpool defender Andy Robertson’s face.
“That’s about a guy that will never linesman in the Premier League again.”
How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool’s three-match winless streak features exactly one goal, and that’s come from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King has to be wondering what’s become of his attack corps, one of the most electric in the world for so many years in a row. Who will help him turn things around as the midfield continues to struggle? Darwin Nunez? Cody Gakpo? Roberto Firmino? Bueller?
Arsenal’s getting the goals from everywhere, but Granit Xhaka’s scored in back-to-back games and seems to be having the time of his life. Bukayo Saka’s year-long run as one of the stars of the show continues, as Gabriel Jesus has joined Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard in asking opponents just where they fancy putting their focus when the Gunners have the ball.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Naby Keita (muscular), Luis Diaz (knee).
1. Liverpool comes back for point but spares Arsenal embarrassment
Mohamed Salah hit an early chance wide of the near post, then missed the net three times in the second half including a penalty. Jordan Henderson airmailed a rebound through traffic in the first half, and Cody Gakpo rolled a breakaway into Aaron Ramsdale in the second. After denying Salah brilliantly, Ramsdale also had one sensational stop on Ibrahima Konate’s chested effort, keeping it 2-2. This 2-2 draw at Anfield could’ve been so much worse for an Arsenal team that held a 2-0 lead and looked set for a coronation as recently as a few hours ago, then rode its luck all the way over the line. Liverpool held 59 percent of the ball, out-attempted Arsenal 21-9, and won the xG fight by a 3.96-1.41 margin. To be clear, Arsenal opened the door to the throne room. And it could be open much wider if Liverpool had its finishing boots. The Gunners’ second half performance will give a lot of hope to opposing attacks, as the first test without William Saliba against a good attack was a failed one. (NM)
2. Late drama finally favors Tottenham
Spurs managed to drop a combined four points against Southampton and Everton in their last two games, despite holding leads going into the 92nd and 90th minutes, respectively. Harry Kane’s winner against Brighton came a bit earlier than the late goals Tottenham have shipped in recent weeks, but it was met with a giant exhale and sense of relief nonetheless, as another game they looked like giving away, finally took a sharp, late turn in their favor. Add in Brighton being correctly upset with numerous VAR calls which went against them and it seems like Spurs’ luck has finally turned. Now, will that last for the rest of the season as they hunt down a top four finish? (AE)
There were a lot of talking points over the course of 90 minutes on Saturday, as Newcastle edged past Brentford 2-1 to boost their top four hopes further. Ivan Toney’s wild first half was a sight to behold. The former much-hyped Newcastle man had an early rebound goal taken off the board for offside, then saw a penalty saved by Nick Pope following a Sven Botman foul in the box. Toney got another chance — well, he’d have several more — when Alexander Isak was judged to have committed a foul on a corner kick, and he just beat a correctly-judging Pope going the same way as the first attempt. But the Magpies were unbowed, and Eddie Howe’s halftime subs were spot-on as Callum Wilson joined Alexander Isak up top and Anthony Gordon provided a more interior presence to the wing previously occupied by Jacob Murphy. Howe got the goals he needed to put his team in front and would later need to revert to a more defensive team for the final 10 minutes after Brentford pushed hard for an equalizer. It was a huge test passed for the Magpies, and Brentford will need another summer of recruitment to begin a new Premier League top-four challenge. (NM)
4. Clinical Palace could have huge impact on Leeds’ survival hopes
With Leeds 1-0 up against Crystal Palace and half time approaching (and following their midweek win against Nottingham Forest) it seemed like they were basically out of relegation trouble. Javi Gracia’s side had dominated the first half against Palace and should have been two or three up. Then Marc Guehi equalized right on half time and Leeds’ brittle confidence was clear for all to see as Crystal Palace surged to a remarkable 5-1 victory at a stunned Elland Road. Palace’s clinical finishing was incredible to witness in the second half as the brilliant Michael Olise bamboozled Leeds’ midfield and defense and the hosts reverted to their haphazard defending oft seen over the last few seasons. There had been a solidity about Leeds under Gracia but this hammering could undo all of the good work the Spaniard has done to steady the ship, and their play, since arriving in late February. Leeds have a tough run of games to finish the season and it looks like relegation six-pointers against Bournemouth and Leicester will decide their fate. As the first half against Palace proved, they probably have enough to stay up. But just like last season they’re determined to make it harder than it needs to be. (JPW)
5. Direct Manchester United regain intensity to boost top four hopes
Erik ten Hag changed his back four around with Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka coming in and it had the desired impact. United’s intensity was up, just like it was in the second half against Brentford in midweek. After such a sluggish display at Newcastle last week, the Red Devils have been sparked into life and rotating the squad to get some freshness back into key players was a smart move. Their display in the 2-0 win against Everton proved their squad is big enough to be rotated and for the levels not to drop. Erik ten Hag should rotate more (he now has Christian Eriksen and Casemiro back) to seal a top four finish and push to win the FA Cup and Europa League in the final weeks of the campaign. The intensity is back for United, they were relentless for most of this game as teams can’t cope with the movement of their front four. They have to keep the tempo high with games in all competitions coming thick and fast. (JPW)
6. Leicester in freefall and worse is to come
There were reports that Jesse Marsch was lined up to come in as Leicester boss but that deal has now collapsed and the American should be relieved to not be taking charge at the King Power Stadium. Leicester are in freefall and it is hard to see if they will win another game this season. They look totally devoid of confidence, their best players looked stunned they are in this situation — and in James Maddison’s case made the costly mistake which ultimately led to the 1-0 home defeat against relegation rivals Bournemouth — and they keep losing tight games in demoralizing fashion. Bournemouth didn’t even have to play that well to win at Leicester as they sliced through the Foxes time and time again. There is a real lack of fight and, most importantly, belief, among the Leicester players that they can get out of this situation. If Leicester do go down it will be one of the biggest shocks of the Premier League season. Right now, it’s not a big if. The Foxes are in freefall. (JPW)
7. Man City in best form of the season at exactly the right time
Last week Bernardo Silva said Manchester City were playing their best football of the season. He’s right. City have peaked at the perfect time and with the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties against Bayern Munich, plus an FA Cup semifinal and a showdown with Arsenal coming up, they are roaring towards the finish line. Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish ran the show in their 4-1 win at Southampton, just like they did against Liverpool last weekend, and although they battled through a slow first half it was business as usual in the second. They have arrived at this stage of the season in stunning form so many times in recent campaigns (ask Liverpool) and they’re doing it again. Premier League leaders Arsenal will be extremely concerned ahead of their showdown with City at the Etihad on April 26. Right now City look unstoppable and Erling Haaland is back fit and banging in the goals too. City and Pep have no mercy. (JPW)
8. And the Premier League’s 2nd-best on-form side is…
Aston Villa, duh. Saturday’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest made it seven games unbeaten for Unai Emery’s side (6W-1D-0L), as only Arsenal have been better over their last seven games (Manchester City have an equal 19 points). They have conceded just two goals in the seven games, while scoring 13. One slight asterisk, of course: all seven games have been against sides currently in the bottom half of the table, including 11th-place Chelsea. (AE)
9. Resolute Irons stand firm for Moyes, who can put eyes on UECL
It was sloppy, it was cagey, and at times it was too open for anyone’s tastes, but David Moyes’ men made the most of a Fulham own goal as a 1-0 win helped West Ham back into a table footing more appropriate of their season. It’s a huge win if only because it improves the vibes ahead of a huge week. The Irons were always going to have to put in a fierce defensive effort next Sunday versus Arsenal, but now they can fire forward into the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal matches against Gent that sandwich Arsenal’s PL visit. Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna’s days were made easier by committed showings from Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell out wide, while Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek showed themselves at near-peak form. Now the Irons need to pick the right people to get a big win at Gent. Cause you want that, right, West Ham fans? (NM)
10. Frank Lampard’s return fails to spark Chelsea
In Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat Wolves we saw the same Chelsea which faltered under Thomas Tuchel early in the season and the same which stuttered for months under Graham Potter. Perhaps this is just, erm, Chelsea? Frank Lampard’s surprise return wasn’t meant to have an immediate impact but they looked worse than they did against Liverpool last week when Bruno Saltor was put in caretaker charge. Lampard’s arrival seemed to further confuse an already confused set of players. Wolves didn’t really have to work that hard for the win and Chelsea never really threatened to draw level. Plus they were all over the place at the back, which was similar vibes to Lampard’s first spell in charge of the Blues. It was one of the most uninspiring displays in a season of uninspiring displays and that shows just how much work whoever comes in next (for the long term fix) has to do at Chelsea. (JPW)