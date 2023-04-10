Six clear at the top of the Premier League table with eight games to go, but what do Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

Mikel Arteta has his young side on the cusp of a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is open for Man City with a match-in-hand and a late April visit from Arsenal still to come to the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third, have given Gooners and neutral alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With eight games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form: if Arsenal win their final eight games they will be crowned Premier League champions. Alternatively, Arsenal can win seven games and draw Man City on April 26 to win the title.

The magic number for Arsenal to reach is still 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.

But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26 and win their game in-hand, Arsenal will need to win all of their other remaining games and make up what would be at least six goals in goal difference to pass Man City. This, of course, means Man City would not lose another game on their schedule.

If Arsenal draw against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to reach 94 points to win the title, or finish on 92 points and make up the goal differential difference as stated above.

If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win six of their other seven remaining games to seal the title.

There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.

All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

FA Cup (14 – Record)

Premier League/First Division titles (13)

League Cup (2)

FA Community Shield (16)

European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)

Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

