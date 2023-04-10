When is Man City vs Arsenal? How to watch Premier League title bout

Whatever you think of Arsenal’s probability of winning the Premier League, it’ll be a lot easier should the Gunners beat Man City on April 26 at the home of the two-time defending champions (Watch live at 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium).
Arsenal has had little to league luck against Man City for the better part of a decade, but has a six-point lead on the table with just over a month to play in the season.
The next tiebreaker is head-to-head points, which Man City would have with a win (or a draw, but that changes the math plenty). Failing that, it’s away goals head-to-head. City has one. Arsenal gets their number on the 26th.
Here’s what you need for Man City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.
How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday, April 26 TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Premier League tiebreakers
“If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by goal difference, then the number of goals scored, then the team who collected the most points in the head-to-head matches, then who scored most away goals in the head-to-head. ”
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Mikel Arteta has his young side on the cusp of a pretty remarkable and very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is open for Man City with a match-in-hand and a late April visit from Arsenal still to come to the Etihad Stadium.
Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third, have given Gooners and neutral alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.
How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?
With eight games remaining, there are many different ways the Gunners can win the Premier League title.
In its simplest form: if Arsenal win their final eight games they will be crowned Premier League champions. Alternatively, Arsenal can win seven games and draw Man City on April 26 to win the title.
The magic number for Arsenal to reach is still 95 points. If they reach 95 points, Manchester City cannot catch them.
But if Man City beat Arsenal in their huge game at the Etihad on April 26 and win their game in-hand, Arsenal will need to win all of their other remaining games and make up what would be at least six goals in goal difference to pass Man City. This, of course, means Man City would not lose another game on their schedule.
If Arsenal draw against Man City then Man City could only finish on a maximum of 92 points. That means Arsenal would need to reach 94 points to win the title, or finish on 92 points and make up the goal differential difference as stated above.
If Arsenal win at Man City then Man City would only be able to reach 91 points. So, Arsenal would only have to win six of their other seven remaining games to seal the title.
There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.
All of this proves just how massive the Manchester City vs Arsenal game on April 26 is in deciding the title winner.
When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?
They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.
Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.
When did Arsenal last win a trophy?
The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.
Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.
Which trophies have Arsenal won?
Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are a win away from adding a third neck to the equation. Liverpool and Chelsea have slipped off the pace and Fulham’s dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for a surprise package
Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or both of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Wolves have moved four points clear of the bottom three but Bournemouth, Leeds, Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham all find themselves within three points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what could become the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
