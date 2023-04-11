Manchester City host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday and it is all systems go for Pep Guardiola’s boys.

[ LIVE: Manchester City v Bayern Munich ]

They have won seven games in a row in all competitions and are unbeaten in 12 as Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne are flying, while Erling Haaland is back scoring goals (and is literally flying to score them acrobatically) as City have hit their best form of the season at the perfect time. We all know the Champions League is the one trophy Guardiola has to win at City to prove his time at the club was a success and this season represents perhaps their best chance to win this competition for the first time in their history.

Thomas Tuchel has also hit the ground running as Bayern Munich’s boss with two wins from two in the Bundesliga as they sit top of the Germany top-flight. However, they did suffer a shock defeat in the quarterfinals of the German Cup to Freiburg. Injuries have hit Bayern hard in recent months but Tuchel has settled things down after the shock firing of Julian Nagelsmann. Also, Sadio Mane is back fit and that will be a big concern for Man City. Bayern being at home in the second leg is an advantage and Tuchel knows Guardiola so well, so it could be even tougher for City.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Bayern Munich.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live, stream link, updates and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (April 11)

Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

City’s entire team is in superb form with Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake dominating in defense, Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan running things from midfield and Jack Grealish has been in stunning form too. With Erling Haaland scoring twice at Southampton (City ran riot in a 4-1 win) on his return from a groin injury, Pep Guardiola’s side look hungry to surge towards the end of the season as they hunt down Arsenal for the Premier League title, are heavy favorites to reach the FA Cup final and are the favorites to win the Champions League too. Also, Phil Foden is City’s only injury absentee right now which has allowed Guardiola to rotate his squad masterfully.

Bayern have gone back to basics under Thomas Tuchel as they currently sit two points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund with seven games to go. They haven’t been at their fluid best for most of this campaign but now Mane is back for the run-in they should have an extra dimension to their play in attack. Tuchel led Chelsea to victory against Man City in the 2019-20 Champions League final and whoever advances in this quarterfinal will face the winner of Real Madrid vs Chelsea in the semifinals. It’s safe to say whoever advances from City vs Bayern will be favorites to become European champs.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Phil Foden (appendix)

Bayern Munich team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Manuel Neuer (broken leg), Lucas Hernandez (knee), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (knee), Mathys Tel (adductor)

